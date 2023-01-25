The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has granted a request from Flambeau Mining Company (FMC) to certify that the company’s restoration of the Flambeau Mine project site near Ladysmith has been successfully completed. The so-called “Certificate of Completion” (COC), originally sought by the company in 2007, was denied earlier due to surface water contamination problems in a Flambeau River tributary that crosses a portion of the project site.
The tributary at issue in 2007 (“Stream C”) remains polluted to the present day, but the DNR nonetheless decided to grant Flambeau Mining Company the certificate, citing provisions in Wisconsin’s mining code that allowed them to do so despite the pollution.
“The DNR’s declaration of “complete” reclamation of the Flambeau Mine is just more greenwashing of a polluted mine site,” said Al Gedicks, Executive Secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council and one of the plaintiffs in a 2011 Clean Water Act lawsuit against Flambeau Mining Company. He added, “The company will continue to promote the mine to targeted communities in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota as an example of an environmental success story while pollution continues at the site.”
Background: The Flambeau Mine was an open pit metal-sulfide mine that operated for four years in the mid-1990s in Rusk County, Wisconsin. Constructed on the banks of the Flambeau River, the mine produced copper, gold, silver and a small amount of zinc. It was owned by Rio Tinto/Kennecott (Salt Lake City, UT) and operated by their subsidiary, Flambeau Mining Company (FMC).
When production ceased in 1997, the 32-acre mine pit was backfilled with waste rock, the surface was revegetated with prairie grass, and several recreational trails were constructed for public use. In 1999, two sets of wells were drilled within the backfilled pit to keep track of what’s going on beneath the surface. Ever since, high concentrations of heavy metals have been reported in the groundwater.
In 2002, FMC started to test the water in a Flambeau River tributary that crosses a portion of the restored project site. High concentrations of copper exceeding state water quality standards were reported on a consistent basis for many years and the result was that a half-mile segment of the tributary was eventually added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of Impaired Waters in 2012. It remains listed to the present day.
FMC has tried to clean up the polluted tributary using a variety of different approaches approved by the DNR. Unfortunately, not only has the contamination persisted but in 2022, an additional stretch of the tributary within the project site was added to the EPA’s Impaired Waters list. As noted by Dr. David Chambers, an environmental consultant who has been tracking water contamination problems at the Flambeau Mine project site for many years, “Stream C continues to be contaminated even after the completion of reclamation activities. Both copper and zinc levels exceed water quality standards.”
In handing down its decision to certify that FMC had successfully reclaimed the Flambeau Mine project site, the DNR cited provisions of Wisconsin’s mining code that allowed them to do so. Primarily, they focused attention on their determination that FMC had “completed reclamation in accordance with the approved reclamation plan.”
That approach was consistent with what FMC had maintained in a legal brief filed in 2007, the first time the company sought COC certification. When making their legal arguments before the judge, the company characterized the COC process as “simple and limited to essentially “checking off” whether FMC has or has not completed certain specified reclamation tasks …”. Absent was any consideration of whether or not the reclamation plan had actually succeeded in protecting public waters.
In 2007, citizens challenged FMC’s interpretation of the law at a contested case hearing and were able to get some concessions from the company. For the most part, however, both the judge and representatives of the DNR agreed with FMC’s reading of the law.
In other words, Wisconsin’s mining laws simply require a mining company to prove they did whatever their reclamation plan said they were going to do. For example, FMC’s plan called for the construction of a stormwater detention basin to filter out contaminants before reaching Stream C, and FMC constructed the basin. The company also backfilled the mine pit with waste rock and added some limestone to try to minimize groundwater contamination, as specified in the plan.
The recent Flambeau Mine decision confirms that the issue of whether or not a mining company’s reclamation plan succeeded in protecting the state’s waters does not factor into a COC decision. When the DNR awarded the COC to Flambeau Mining Company, there was no mention of how the groundwater within the backfilled mine pit is highly contaminated and undrinkable. Nor was there any mention of how FMC’s stormwater detention basin had failed to adequately sequester contaminants and that, as a result, a tributary of the Flambeau River is now impaired.
The only thing the DNR’s decision stated with regard to water contamination issues was that FMC, in acknowledgement of the Stream C pollution problem, will develop a work plan for assessing impacts to the stream in early 2023. As noted by Dave Blouin, State Mining Committee Chair for the Sierra Club, “Wisconsin’s environmental community will be watching carefully to ensure that the assessment and any follow-up steps including cleanup or remediation are accomplished to ensure the stream is healthy.” He added, “The impairment of Stream C due to pollution from the mine site demonstrates that the Flambeau Mine is not an example of a successful metal-sulfide mine.”
Laura Gauger, a citizen who submitted comments in opposition to the COC, summed it up like this: “Wisconsin’s weak mining laws have brought us to where we are today. Even though FMC’s restoration of the Flambeau Mine project site has been declared “complete” by the DNR, it doesn’t mean the water over there is clean. Rather, we are left with a polluted stream on the EPA’s Impaired Waters list and a large swath of river frontage with undrinkable groundwater.” She added, “Unfortunately, the public appears to have no legal recourse.”
