A Rusk County man once called the “mastermind” behind the double shooting deaths of his grandparents, was sentenced, Monday, to life in prison with the opportunity to petition for release and extended supervision after 40 years.
Adam Rosolowski, 23, was sentenced by Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James M. Isaacson in Rusk County Circuit Court after pleading guilty and being convicted earlier this year on two counts of felony 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, party to a crime as a repeater.
Robert Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Rosolowski, 70, were killed at their home near Conrath on June 8, 2020. At sentencing, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were described as highly respected members of their community who were always willing to help. They were even noted for providing Adam with a place to live
The Rosolowski’s daughter, Bridgett Rosolowski, mother of Adam, spoke emotionally and tearfully for the family. She said Adam “claims to have had this horrible life,” but she added “he is a really good liar.”
Bridgett said the killing has left the family at a loss for words, adding, “the individual that did this is not our son,” Bridgett said.
“I feel that the day that he decided that this malicious selfish act was going to take place was the day that our son died and a monster was born,” Bridgett said.
Bridgett said Adam lived at some point with nearly every family member who were “trying to get him back on the right track.”
“We never gave up on him,” Bridgett said. “We had heart-to-heart [conversations] and prayed for him all the time.”
She said Robert and Bonnie took Adam in, only asking in return some help on the family farm. Instead, she said Adam took cash, vehicles and firearms from the couple. She added Adam also made up stories about his horrible life filled with falsehoods and half-truths.
Bridgett described Adam as a manipulator.
“This act is an act of selfish anger. Robert and Bonnie didn’t [expletive] up his life. He did that all on his own and is doing everything he can to get out of taking responsibility,” Bridgett said about Adam. “We all loved the Adam that was but the individual that is sitting in front of us today that plotted this horrible act is no longer our son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle or nephew.”
“He not only has torn this family apart to shreds but everyone mom and dad affected by their service and selfless acts of kindness,” Bridgett said.
At an early bail hearing soon after the killing, prosecutors described Adam Rosolowski as “the mastermind” behind the killings. They said Adam recruited two juveniles to participate that likely never would have met the Rosolowskis if not for Adam.
Adam Rosolowski was charged in 2020 with the killing along with Joseph Falk, of Catawba, who was 17 at the time, and Tristan Shober, of Phillips, who was 16 at the time.
Last May, Shober was sentenced in Rusk County Circuit Court to 20 years probation, consisting of two 7-year stayed prison sentences and 6 years of stayed extended supervision on two charges of felony murder party to a crime. Other charges related to the incident were dismissed but read into the record.
Last July, Falk was sentenced in Rusk County Circuit Court to life in prison without eligibility of parole on two charges of felony 1st degree intentional homicide. Other charges related to the incident were dismissed but read into the record.
Last July, sentencing for Adam Rosolowski was postponed when former Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven P. Anderson recused himself. Current Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Annette Barna was the original district attorney prosecuting the case, resulting in another conflict in sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours of June 7, 2020, Price County Dispatch made contact with Rusk County Dispatch to notify the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office they were attempting to locate Adam Rosolowski, who had been involved in vehicle pursuits in Price County.
Adam Rosolowski was arrested later that day in Price County and brought to the Price County Jail. While there, a Price County deputy noticed a red colored substance, which allegedly looked like blood, on Rosolowski’s pants. During the investigation, it was determined Shober and Falk were vehicle passengers in the pursuits.
At 4:39 p.m. that same day, the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man stating he had found his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, dead at their township of Marshall home.
Two Rusk County deputies arrived at the home and found a large amount of blood inside the Rosolowski’s home. Both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were declared dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
While deputies were at the scene, a neighbor arrived and reported having heard gunshots between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. the night before.
Court documents state Falk and Rosolowski hid in the Rosolowski home until they snuck up on the couple and shot them. Rosolowski told Falk to shoot Robert Rosolowski who was sitting in a chair. Falk shot him in the back of the head with a shotgun. Rosolowski told Falk he wanted to shoot Bonnie Rosolowski because he hated her the most. After shooting Robert Rosolowski, Falk ran out of the home but heard two .357 gun shots. Rosolowski shot Bonnie in the jaw. After she was shot, she attempted to push Rosolowski out of the door. There is evidence of financial gain for Falk as Rosolowski allegedly promised Falk a truck if he helped Rosolowski kill his grandparents.
In a 2020 interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Falk allegedly admitted he shot both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski with his 12-gauge shotgun. Falk admitted that after the shooting, he traveled around Rusk and Price counties with Rosolowski and was with Rosolowski during two separate police pursuits. Falk said Rosolowski allegedly told Shober he would give him $250 if Shober stayed with them and in the 90 minutes prior to the shooting, Shober never spoke up about not wanting to be involved.
In a 2020 interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Rosolowski initially claimed he hadn’t been in Rusk County for several months. However, later in the same interview he indicated he had been at his grandparents’ township of Marshall home on the night of the killings. Rosolowski admitted he went inside the residence to get clothing and a subwoofer. The criminal complaint alleges Falk wanted Robert Rosolowski’s truck and was upset he couldn’t get it. Rosolowski told law enforcement he saw his grandfather shot to death and his grandmother running around the home, bleeding from the mouth area. Rosolowski told law enforcement he saw Falk shoot a shotgun through the door, striking his grandmother and holding a .357 caliber while inside of the residence.
While being held in custody at the Rusk County Jail, Rosolowski requested to speak again with law enforcement. Rosolowski admitted to being inside the township of Marshall residence when Falk shot Robert Rosolowski and he admitted to firing two shots aimed at his grandmother’s head. Rosolowski left the residence not knowing the extent of Bonnie Rosolowski’s injuries, but recalled seeing her bleeding from the mouth, left arm and right clavicle when he left the home.
Bridgett Rosolowski blamed Adam Rosolowski for manipulating the two other co-defendants and dragging two other families into the killings.
“If not for Adam the paths for the other two individuals would have most likely not been part of it, and who knows, this may not have happened at all because he would not have been able to place the blame,” Bridgett Rosolowski said.
A state Department of Corrections pre-sentence investigation recommended Adam Rosolowski receive the maximum possible sentence, life without parole.
Rusk County District Attorney Ellen Anderson argued for consecutive life sentences with no chance to be eligible for release to extended supervision until Adam Rosolowski is at least 75 years old, or roughly 50 years.
“The defendant is a danger to the public, and specifically he is a danger to his family. The victim’s children deserve peace of mind and security of knowing the defendant will be incarcerated. They also deserve to know and understand as does the rest of the public that if he is released at an advanced age he will have a reduced physical ability to carry out any grievances he may be festering while he is in prison.”
Defense attorneys Kirby Harless and Ryan Raymond argued for Rosolowski to be eligible for release to supervision after 20 years, less than half that sought by prosecution.
Anderson spoke about what was lost by the community due to the murder of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Both were extremely involved in the community. Robert as an American Legion Post commander, member of the local fire department, served on the town board and was training to become an EMT. Bonnie worked for the post office for 30 years, church board member and legion auxiliary volunteer.
“She participated in and volunteered in everything that her husband was involved in,” Anderson said.
“They were a great team. That is how their family members remember them. They were together as a great team and apart. They were always each other’s support in everything they did, and again, family was most important to them.”
Raymond asked the judge to consider at sentencing protection of the public, gravity of the offenses and rehabilitative need of the defendant. He said the judge does not have to set a date now for when rehabilitation might be achieved, but instead leave that to a future court to decide.
“You don’t have to decide those things today. When will he not be a danger to the public. When will he be rehabilitated, if at all? That can be decided by a court down the road,” Raymond said, arguing for Rosolowski to be eligible for release to supervision after 20 years. “If you grant an eligibility date, he will be on supervision the remainder of his physical life. That is why even a life sentence with an out date to petition the court for release is still a life sentence, and I don’t think that should be discredited when you take into consideration the seriousness of the crime.”
Harless argued Adam Rosolowski has pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide, adding an early release gives his client a motivator to work toward improvement.
“That shows a remarkable level of accepting responsibility for what happened,” Harless said. “Mr. Rosolowski didn’t pull the trigger that killed his grandparents. That matters to him, but he is also coming forward. He has pleaded guilty because he recognizes he set into effect a chain that led to their deaths. That is his responsibility.”
During his right to elocution before sentencing, Adam Rosolowski told the court he hurt those who helped him the most.
“I love both my grandparents with all my heart, and I never got the moment to thank them for helping me with everything,” Adam Rosolowski said. “They will always be in my dreams, memories and nightmares. I am sorry to burden my family and the court with this. I am deeply sorry for my grandparents’ death. While I did not pull the trigger, I am truly sorry that I started all of this. I wish there was something I could do to change this. I am sorry for my family for having to go through this. If I had made better decisions this wouldn’t have happened.”
In sentencing, Isaacson called the details of the crime “pretty horrific.” He said Adam Rosolowski planned the attack with securing accomplices and firearms.
“In spite of what he told me today he did pull the trigger, at least twice,” Isaacson said. “I’m not sure I can look up what the definition of cold-blooded is, but folks, nothing gets much worse than that.”
Isaacson also told Adam Rosolowski until the sentencing hearing he has not heard repentant comments from the defendant.
“You are choosing certain words to minimize, at least in your mind, your role in this whole crime,” Isaacson said. “As counsel on both sides of the aisle has said today, it doesn’t get any worse than this.”
Isaacson noted Adam Rosolowski continues to show resistance while in jail, showing the need for close rehabilitative control and intense supervision. He added as judge his duty is to impose the minimum amount of confinement while considering multiple factors like protection of the public, gravity of the offense and the defendant’s character.
Isaacson said due to the defendant’s role in planning the murders and carrying them out, the minimum 20 years of confinement “is not appropriate.”
“Even today your comment to me was you didn’t pull the trigger. Well, in fact, you did, and it sounds like your grandma bled out. She wasn’t killed by your co-defendant’s shotgun,” Isaacson said. “It doesn’t get any worse than that.”
Other charges against Adam Rosolowski dismissed but read into the record are the felonies, operating without owners consent-possess weapon, burglary armed with a dangerous weapon, theft-movable property more than $5,000-$10,l000, theft-movable property-special facts and criminal damage to property over $2,500. Also read in is a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.
He was also ordered to pay 25 percent of inmate wages toward restitution.
