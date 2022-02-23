Katie Zimmer is serving this year as a 2021-2022 Wisconsin FFA State Officer. Her role is as vice president.
Zimmer is originally from Glen Flora. She has been an active member of the Flambeau FFA Chapter for eight years and has enjoyed every moment of it.
FFA is a student leadership organization rooted in agriculture that focuses on developing students’ potential through premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.
Zimmer originally became interested in FFA through her background in agriculture, growing up on her family’s dairy farm in Glen Flora with her parents, Chris and Linda Zimmer, and her two younger sisters, Kelli and Christy.
“We sold our dairy operation in 2011 and transitioned to working with beef cattle. Over the years we have continued to add to our small hobby farm with pigs and chickens,” Zimmer stated.
She graduated from Flambeau High School in 2020 and currently attends University of Wisconsin-River Falls, studying agricultural business and agricultural education.
Zimmer decided to join the Flambeau FFA Chapter in seventh grade.
“I did not know what to expect but knew that it was related to agriculture,” Zimmer said.
When she joined, she realized the organization was more than agriculture. It was a group of like people who had that shared excitement for the agricultural industry and a commitment to leadership.
“I jumped right in by participating in leadership development events, chapter community service projects and all the fun activities in between,” Zimmer said.
Throughout Zimmer’s time in Flambeau FFA she also served as the chapter president for two years, attended leadership conferences, attended state and national conventions, started a supervised agricultural experience raising and showing pigs at the Rusk County Junior Fair and served as the 2019 Rusk County Junior Fair, Fairest of the Fair.
Through her participation in FFA leadership events, community service and supervised agricultural experiences, Zimmer was able to receive her Wisconsin FFA State Degree in 2021.
Zimmer is currently applying for her American FFA Degree, which is the highest honor any FFA member can receive, with less than 1 percent of members receiving it.
“There were so many opportunities for me to grow as a person, develop leadership skills and prepare for my future career that it just made sense to be a part of FFA,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer’s FFA advisers over the years have been Katie Bernecker, Maggie Albert, Jenna Behrends and now Carol Kazmierkoski.
“Each adviser has helped me along the way by encouraging me to participate in events, assisting me with my projects and everywhere in between,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer credits her mother, Linda Zimmer, as her biggest inspiration for where she is today.
“She has set a great example for me for someone with determination, good work ethic, and a servant leadership mindset. She has always supported me in all my endeavors, especially now as a Wisconsin FFA State Officer,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer chose to become a Wisconsin FFA State Officer because of all the opportunities available in FFA and what those opportunities did for her.
“I want to help provide those opportunities for students and help them make the most of their time in FFA, so that they can be the best future leaders of the agricultural industry and the world,” Zimmer said.
Rusk County has a long history of agriculture and FFA.
The Flambeau FFA Chapter was started in 1932. The Bruce FFA Chapter started in 1929.
At one time Ladysmith High School did have an FFA Chapter, but it has since disappeared with the absence of an agricultural education department.
There have been past Wisconsin State FFA Officers that served in the same capacity as Zimmer, from the area as well. These include from Flambeau: Bob Bergstrom (1933-1934), Orlo Dukerschein (1936-1937) and Richard Leonhard (1942-1943); from Bruce: Ben Host (1945-1946), Donald Hoffelt (1972-1973), Laura Hoffelt (2002-2003), and Brian Hoffelt (2005-2006); and from Ladysmith Julie Vacho (1979-1980).
“FFA has motivated me to move toward a future of agriculture and advocating for the industry,” Zimmer said. “One of the most influential things I learned through FFA was the importance of telling my story in agriculture and the story of agriculture and FFA.”
Teacher Jenna Behrends was Zimmer’s FFA advisor from 2019-21. Behrends said it was always a pleasure to work with Zimmer, and it was clear from the first time the two met that Zimmer was a natural born leader.
“I knew right away that I wanted her to run for a state officer position because of the impact she had on her peers as a chapter officer,” Behrends said. “Katie was hesitant to run for state office at first since she was beginning her time at UW-RF, but I knew she had a shot at being chosen so I encouraged her to go for it.”
Behrends called Zimmer her “right-hand-woman” and her “go to for all things FFA.”
“Any ideas I had, she would run with it and do an incredible job. Rusk County and the Flambeau School is lucky to have Katie represent them at the state level for FFA,” Behrends said.
Current Flambeau FFA Adviser Carol Kazmierkoski said the Flambeau community is very proud of Zimmer and all her accomplishments as FFA State Vice President.
“Katie has amazing leadership skills and has promoted FFA throughout our agriculture community with such dedication and enthusiasm. Again, we are so fortunate to have such a great FFA leader in our Rusk County area,” Kazmierkoski said.
Zimmer hopes to continue to educate others and share the story of agriculture through operating an agricultural business related to agri-tourism.
After being elected as a state officer in July 2021, Zimmer has visited with thousands of FFA members through contests and events like Fall Leadership Workshops and Leadership Development Events.
She has served as a voting delegate for Wisconsin at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. She also meets with alumni, supporters and sponsors that support FFA every day, and continually shares the stories of FFA members and agriculture through conversations, workshops, social media and her newsletters.
Feb. 19-26, is National FFA Week. This is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of FFA members and the importance of the National FFA Organization in growing future leaders. To help celebrate this week Zimmer encourages others to meet with local FFA members, donate on #GIVEFFADAY, or follow Wisconsin FFA on social media. To learn more about Wisconsin FFA, go to wisconsinaged.org.
