The Northland Mardi Gras kicks off this weekend with the Queen Coronation Pageant followed next week with the ribbon cutting to officially open the festival grounds.
The Northland Community Club will host this year’s 4-day Mardi Gras with most activities taking place in Memorial Park in Ladysmith, Thursday through Sunday, July 14-17. A large number of other events, activities and attractions are also scheduled during the festival at various locations around the community.
There will be parades, fireworks, live music, amusement rides by Christman Amusements and many more fun activities.
The grand marshals of this year’s parades are Kevin and Cindy Albus.
This year’s Northland Mardi Gras will feature a variety of attractions including the Christman Amusements Carnival, Venetian Night Parade, food vendors, fireworks, live music, sporting tournaments, water fights and the downtown arts & crafts fair.
“While Northland Community Club is the sponsor organization, it truly takes a community effort to put it on year after year,” said club member Alan Christianson, Jr. “Our fire department, city crews, police, business owners and community organizations all come together to pull off a wonderful event every summer that brings over $2 million in local spending to the community.”
Pre-sale amusement ride tickets are 6 for $11 and are available now at Ladysmith Fresh Market, Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan and Security Financial Bank. Ticket prices will be more at the festival.
Organizers are looking for float drivers for the night parades on Flambeau River and the Sunday street parade through downtown.
Night parade drivers need to be available from 9-11 p.m., Friday or Saturday night, and need to have experience with boat motors. Those interested may call 715-415-1902.
Thursday, July 14
4 p.m. — Ribbon cutting and opening ceremony at the entrance to Memorial Park.
4-7 p.m. — Mardi Gras Mainstage will feature D.J. music by “Midnight Mayhem” in Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park
6 p.m. — Tri-County Little League Majors All Star Game at the Rusk County Fairgrounds.
7-11 p.m. — The Veterans Memorial Pavilion Stage presents the band “Ember” in Memorial Park.
11 p.m. — Beer garden closes.
11 p.m. — Closing of festival grounds.
Friday, July 15
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the fairgrounds.
3 p.m. — Christman amusements open.
4 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park.
4-7 p.m. — Beer Garden Stage presents the band “The Musician Billy G” in Memorial Park.
7-11:30 p.m. — Veterans Memorial Pavilion Stage presents the band “Wreckless” in Memorial Park
7 p.m. — Rusk County Jr. Fair Truck & Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds.
10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade and Fireworks Show on Flambeau River along Memorial Park.
Midnight — Closing of beer garden and festival grounds
Saturday, July 16
7 a.m. — Mardi Gras Open Golf Tournament at Tee-Away Golf and Supper Club.
8-11 a.m. — Firefighters Pancake Feed at Ladysmith Fire Hall.
8 a.m. — Race start time for “Rise Wellness Center” Mardi Gras 5K Walk-Run/Sister’s Farm Trail. Pre-register at Rise Wellness Center 105 Miner Ave. W. or brandonhoyt91694@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon — Rusk County Farmers Market will be held at Lake Avenue and E. Second Street.
9 a.m.- 2 p.m. — Mardi Gras Arts & Craft Fair in downtown Ladysmith on Miner Avenue.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Car Show on Miner Avenue W. in front of the post office and Miner Station in downtown Ladysmith.
10:30 a.m. — Citizen’s Water Fights at Ladysmith Fire Hall.
11 a.m. — Horseshoes registration at Memorial Park. There is a $5 per person fee, 100% payback, draw a partner.
Noon — Horseshoes Tournament in Memorial Park with $1 per glass of beer. Contact Bill at 715-532-7275 for more information.
Noon — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
Noon — Mardi Gras Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament at West Cove Lanes for $25 per team, 2 woman minimum. To register, call 715-415-6937.
Noon-1:30 p.m. - Cornhole Team Tournament registration at the Beer Garden entrance for $10 per person, double elimination, at Memorial Park.
Noon-2 p.m. — Music by “Joe’s Music” at the Memorial Park Amphitheater.
12:30-4 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the fairgrounds.
1 p.m. — Beer Garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee at Memorial Park.
1-4 p.m. — The Veterans Memorial Pavilion Stage presents the band “Bill the Thrill” in Memorial Park.
2-7 p.m. — Cornhole Team Tournament at the Beer Garden with a 50/50 split.
4-7 p.m. — Beer Garden Stage presents the band “Curious Crow” in Memorial Park.
7-11:30 p.m. — The Veterans Memorial Pavilion Stage presents the band “Magnolia Bayou” in Memorial Park.
10 p.m.— Venetian Night Parade and Fireworks Show on Flambeau River along Memorial Park.
Midnight — Closing down of beer garden and festival grounds.
Sunday, July 17
10:30 a.m. — Parade Registration Begins at the former Ladysmith Elementary School at Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street. There is a $25 fee for non-Mardi Gras sponsors.
Noon — Christman Amusements opens in Memorial Park.
12:30-4 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society Museum opens at the fairgrounds
12:30 p.m. — Kiddie Parade on Miner Avenue in downtown Ladysmith.
1 p.m. — Street Parade along Worden and Miner avenues in downtown Ladysmith.
3 p.m. — Beer garden opens with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial Park.
3-6 p.m. — Beer Garden Stage presents the band “Sean& Ian Okamoto” in Memorial Park.
6-10 p.m. — The Veterans Memorial Pavilion Stage presents the band “Anxiety” in Memorial Park.
11 p.m. — Closing down of beer garden and festival grounds.
