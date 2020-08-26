Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.