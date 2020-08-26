Ladysmith School District officials anticipate being able to increase fund balance by over $300,000 by under-spending in the 2019–20 school year budget due to the coronavirus shutdown, but most of this amount may be needed to fund the budget now being drafted to fund the recently begun new school year. Final audit numbers for the school year that ended July 1 should be available by the end of this month.
The Ladysmith School Board received a budget update at its Wednesday, Aug. 19, meeting that states there are still many unknown factors yet in the 2020-2021 budget.
“Another month should help us with the many questions that need to be resolved,” Business Director Mike Cox said in his board report.
Cox said he plans to attend the board’s September meeting to provide final numbers for the 2019-20 school year budget and an update on the preliminary 2020-21 school year budget. By that time the district will have enrollment numbers and open-enrolled out projections. Summer school numbers also will be known; a preliminary number shows 131 students attended in some capacity.
“I am afraid all of these will show a decrease in student numbers directly affecting the revenue limit,” Cox said. “There are still many unknown factors yet in the 2020-2021 budget. Another month should help us with the many questions that need to be resolved.”
Also last Wednesday, the board voted 6-0 to approve $167,758 in spending related to federal funds received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The more than $2 trillion CARES Act provides economic relief related to public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We tried to balance the places we are spending money,” Stunkel said.
The district is also focusing on staffing, according to Stunkel.
“Our biggest expenditure is personnel with some training for teachers,” Stunkel said.
Included in the board’s approval is the district’s $116,000 in funding made available through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund that provides money for more technology, security and maintenance. Congress set aside approximately $3 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for GEERF.
The district is spending its money on technology, maintenance, personal protection equipment, air purification, facility cleanliness and personnel. The spending covers wireless, hotspots and the Google texting suite, Remind. Other spending includes maintenance items like air handling disinfection equipment, glass at the elementary school and other supplies; and extra personnel costs in food service, janitorial, nursing and aide staffing. Virtual classroom training is also covered.
“The Department of Public Instruction is still working on the process we need to follow to spend this money. It is great to have this money to help with the extra costs this year, but it cannot be used to supplant the regular budget,” Cox said.
In other matters, the school board:
— Voted 6-0 to approve renewal of property, liability, auto and workers’ compensation totaling $117,025 for the 2020-21 school year, a 16.72 percent decrease from $40,529 the previous school year. The decrease was attributed mainly to the school district’s sale of the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school to the city.
— Voted 6-0 to approve the first reading of revisions to the school district’s Title iX policy. Title IX is a federal civil rights law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. This law protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance. The revisions are required as part of new changes in Title IX. Second reading and possible approval is scheduled for the board’s meeting next month.
— Voted 6-0 to approve a student’s updated college courses, noting it is in the best interest of the student for academic and other reasons.
— Voted 6-0 to support the Wausau School District resolutions on recommending legislation for expanding affordable broadband in the state and increasing school district funding to provide this broadband to students an for retiring Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos and nicknames. The resolutions will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for possible inclusion in their lobbying efforts next year.
— Approved a COVID-19 pandemic handbook for the district. It covers employee health reporting, work rules for ill employees,paid leave rights and policies on hygiene, facility cleaning, handwashing and cough and sneeze etiquette.
— Approved the following staffing:
— Resignation of Brad Cody as girls head basketball coach.
— Resignation of Berit Guthrie as business education teacher with contract liquidation fee of $1,500.
— Resignation of Jason Jaenke as LHS special education teacher with contract liquidation fee of $2,000.
— Hired Mariah Stoll as girls head basketball coach.
— Hired Bailey Keeble as assistant cross country coach.
— Hired MacKenzie Johnson as business education teacher for LMHS.
— Hired Kayla Gago as special education teacher.
— Called back Shelly Summerfield as nurse’s aide for 5.5 hours per day for the 2020-21 school year, using CARES Act monies.
— Called back Rebecca Hartzell as general education aide at Ladysmith Elementary School for 5.5 hours per day for the 2020-21 school year, using CARES Act monies.
— Called back Cory Strom as speech & language paraprofessional for 7 hours per day for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved supplemental overload pay for Jennifer Gilbeck for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved Samantha Williams salary be moved to the masters pay schedule/level 4 because she has completed her master’s degree.
