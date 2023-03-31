Vehicle vs. East Mart

A Ladysmith man is charged with OWI (fifth or sixth), criminal damage to property and a hit and run after an incident left a local business with property damage.

On March 21 at approximately 6:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at the Eastmart Gas Station in Ladysmith stating that someone had crashed a vehicle into their building. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies observed that a spot west of the front door appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The wall had been pushed inwards one to two feet. Brickwork was cracked and there were bricks laying on the sidewalk.

