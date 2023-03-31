A Ladysmith man is charged with OWI (fifth or sixth), criminal damage to property and a hit and run after an incident left a local business with property damage.
On March 21 at approximately 6:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at the Eastmart Gas Station in Ladysmith stating that someone had crashed a vehicle into their building. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies observed that a spot west of the front door appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The wall had been pushed inwards one to two feet. Brickwork was cracked and there were bricks laying on the sidewalk.
Deputies spoke with the clerks working at Eastmart. According to the complaint, the clerks identified the vehicle that struck the building as a dark colored SUV. One clerk was able to obtain a plate number and video footage showed the vehicle in question pulling up to the store, although the video of the actual collision was out of sight of the camera. A male subject is seen exiting the vehicle and entering the store. The complaint states that the subject did not speak to anyone about the collision, and he left without buying anything. The subject was later identified as Jeremiah L. Christopher, 41, of Ladysmith.
Using the information, deputies were able to track down the SUV to a Ladysmith address. There they found Christopher and questioned him about the incident at Eastmart. The criminal complaint shows that Christopher claims to have slid on ice and slid into the gas station. Deputies pointed out the lack of ice at the location. When asked why he didn’t speak to anyone about the damage, Christopher said that no one said anything to him so he just left. Christopher admitted to drinking vodka the night before.
The complaint alleges that Christopher failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.
Christopher was charged with OWI (fifth or sixth), criminal damage to property and a hit and run. A cash bond of $1,000 was set. An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 28.
