A preliminary report issued by the state shows equalized total real estate property values — a combination of land and improvements — rose 6 percent in Rusk County this year with some of the largest projected surges in recreational lake country.
But, the largest decline was in the village of Weyerhaeuser due to a valuation change requested by CSP Property Holdings LLC, an industrial sand plant operator that appealed its 2020 real estate value.
Weyerhaeuser Village President Tom Bush noted CSP is in the village’s Tax Incremental District, and those property taxes collected within the TID remain in the TID to help repay debt associated with new development. He added the requested change does not impact county and school taxpayers.
“The sand plant has been trying for four years and it has been declined, declined and declined. This year it was approved by the state Department of Revenue to have their property value reduced. It is a little bit of a hit to us, but we will be alright,” Bush said.
Bush attributed the property value reduction to a decline in the sand plant industry, adding area facilities have gone through bankruptcy and closures in recent years. He said the value change will mean less taxes available within the village’s TID boundaries.
“So the only areas affected are inside the village’s TID,” Bush said. “We will have to operate with less money.”
Values in the towns of Atlanta and Thornapple show projected 11 percent increases. The town of Rusk, which carries the highest equalized property value among towns and villages in the county, shows 10 percent growth. The town of Big Bend, which is a close second place in equalized property values among towns in the county, shows 7 percent growth.
Two percent growth is projected in Ladysmith, where the city’s $159.21 million equalized real estate valuation in 2020 is projected to increase to $163.01 million this year.
These are real estate values only, excluding watercraft, machinery, tools, furniture and other personal property.
While preliminary equalized property values are projected to increase in most municipalities in the county, the towns of Murry, Washington and Wilkinson show no increase. The town of Hubbard about six miles north of Ladysmith is shown with a 1 percent dip in equalized real estate growth.
Weyerhaeuser is shown with a 34 percent drop in combined land and improvements real estate values from $21.7 million in 2020 to $14.4 million this year. The village is shown having an 8 percent decrease in economic change totaling $1.7 million, a 17 percent decrease in correction/compensation totaling $3.8 million and a 9 percent decrease in all other changes totaling $1.9 million. Overall, combined real estate and personal property equalized values in the village decreased 32 percent from $27.7 million in 2020 to $18.7 million this year.
For 2020 the Board of Appeals recommendation was to reduce the value $1,877,700. A determination was input, sent to taxpayers and municipal and county officials in January 2021.
Then for the 2021 real estate assessment the plant also received a 15 percent reduction of $1,642,900, due to economic obsolescence observed for all industrial sand plants.
These two reductions equal a full value of $3,520,600.
The sand plant is classified as manufacturing. All manufacturing is assessed by the state.
Weyerhaeuser Clerk Kris Snyder said village officials are still working with attorneys and auditors to decide what steps to take. She added a change made to CSP property values could have an impact on the rest of the village, but nothing is finalized yet.
The state report released last week is only a preliminary document.
“We are working on coming to an agreement,” Snyder said. “As of now nothing is concrete.”
County officials were notified of the CSP value reduction by state officials last April, according to Rusk County Treasurer Verna Nielsen.
“We are still reviewing the impact and actions,” Snyder said.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) posted its preliminary Equalized Values, Tax Incremental District (TID) Values, Net New Construction Report and County Apportionment Report.
DOR posts the 2021 preliminary Equalized Values Report to provide municipalities with the opportunity to review the values before they are certified on Friday, Aug. 13. It should be noted that preliminary Equalized Values often change before they are certified.
Equalized Values are calculated annually and used to ensure fairness and equity in statewide property tax distribution. The Equalized Value represents an estimate of a taxation district’s total taxable value and provides for the fair apportionment of school district and county levies to each municipality. Changes in Equalized Value do not necessarily translate into a change in property taxes.
DOR encourages municipalities and assessors statewide to review their preliminary Equalized Values and contact DOR as soon as possible before Aug. 9 if they have questions or concerns.
Monday, Aug. 9 was the deadline to review reports and for municipalities to contact an Equalization Bureau District Office about the Preliminary Equalized Values
On Friday, Aug. 13, DOR publishes the 2021 Final Equalized Values, TID Values, Net New Construction Report and County Apportionment Report, and notifies stakeholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.