It has been 20 years since the “Labor Day Tornado” caused an initial $25 million in estimated damage in Ladysmith, ending almost miraculously without fatality or serious injury.
With little warning on Sept. 2, 2002, the storm struck.
The funnel dropped from the clouds just west of the city. For about 30 minutes, the twister was in contact with the ground, raking a swath of devastation 15 miles long and 400 yards wide across central Rusk County. The funnel sucked back up near Ingram, and it was over.
Two decades later, local residents still vividly recall the ferocious storm. They remember the unimaginable damage. They can’t forget the breathtaking spirit it took to clean up and rebuild.
A line of storms being pushed by a cold front from the west that produced six tornadoes in Wisconsin that day. Radar showed minor weather activity in northern Minnesota before the front crossed the St. Croix River into Wisconsin. In less than an hour, the front billowed into ferocious yellows and reds on radar screens.
At 1:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of northern and western Wisconsin along and 85 statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles south southwest of La Crosse to 80 miles northwest of Rhinelander. The NWS forecasted hail to 2 inches in diameter, thunderstorm wind gusts to 80 mph and dangerous lightning are possible in these areas. A broken line of thunderstorms was expected to develop along cold front over eastern Minnesota during the next 1-2 hours with strong instability, steep lapse rates and favorable shear profiles, supporting a risk of large hail and damaging winds in stronger storms. The NWS also warned persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings as severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Five of the six tornadoes to be spawned from this line of storms were classified as F0-F2 with winds up to 157 mph. These would later sweep through Marathon, Fond du Lac and Taylor counties.
The first tornadic supercell to touchdown in the state would be recorded as the strongest. It produced an F3 tornado that ripped through the heart of the Ladysmith business district with winds clocked at around 200 mph.
The sky darkened with the city ground zero at 4:20 p.m. The tornado produced light F0 damage at the beginning of the path then strengthened to F2, causing considerable damage at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 27 on the west side of Ladysmith. Severe F3 destruction was found just east of the railroad tracks and through the downtown business area.
As the tornado reached the east side of Ladysmith, it weakened to F2 status. Once it left the city limits, the tornado continued on an eastward path, striking a number of rural farm houses and producing mostly F1 light damage until it dissipated.
In a mater of seconds, the face of downtown Ladysmith was changed forever.
The tornado traveled through the city in an area 16 blocks long and 4 blocks wide, destroying more than 40 buildings and damaging 159 others. After the incident 40 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the most serious of which was a broken leg. Additional damage left 14,000 people in the Ladysmith area without power due to the storm.
The speed at which the tornado arrived was so great the sirens in Ladysmith were never sounded in advance. One of the biggest factors residents attribute to the minor injuries and lack of fatalities is many were gone for the Labor Day holiday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 4:45 p.m., nearly a half hour after the storm passed through Ladysmith. The NWS performed a damage survey the next day, and the most severe damage, rated F3, was in downtown Ladysmith.
Gone was the 1916 watertower bearing the “Ladysmith” name, its top coming to rest in Memorial Park on the other side of the Flambeau River.
Quality Quick Lube was totally destroyed. The canopy at Jerry’s Amoco was leveled, and the shop damaged. The top floors of the Davis Motel were ripped open, exposing rooms to the air. The fire department roof was peeled open. The roof was ripped off the UCC Church. Ladysmith Baptist Church was destroyed. Faith United Methodist Church was irreparably damaged. The newly remodeled Thrivent Financial building was reduced to a pile of bricks. Three historic Soo Line passenger cars at the Sweet Soo Rail Display each weighing around 60 tons were tipped over on their sides.
Two old brick buildings collapsed. A truck was picked up and thrown into a tree. Busted telephone poles dangled from their wires. Snapped lumber and broken glass lay strewn across streets, sidewalks and parking lots. Flag poles were bent at 90 degrees. Trees laid across front yards.
Very few buildings in the downtown area avoided damage. Roofs were blown off several homes. Many garages were flattened.
The community’s faith was shaken, but not shattered.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and other area law enforcement agencies assisted in directing traffic and implementing an 8 p.m. curfew to help police the damaged area.
Gas lines in the city were shut off to prevent explosions due to ruptured lines.
The National Guard was expected to help with cleanup. Volunteers arrived by the busload. Chainsaws buzzed through neighborhoods.
Debris was collected out of nearby farmland so crops could be harvested.
Residents stood in line outside the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center, waiting for wristbands that would allow them to pass police barricades and return to what was left of their homes.
Windows were boarded up. Roof holes were covered with tarps. Debris was piled up. Electrical service started coming back on.
Gov. Scott McCallum toured the area by helicopter the next day, after declaring Rusk County a disaster area. He made the same declaration for nearby Taylor County, where a Gilman school suffered significant damage.
“You just thank God nobody was killed,” McCallum said.
He said the county would receive $1.5 million in low-interest home loans, $1 million in low-rate financing for small businesses and $35,000 in immediate emergency assistance. He also promised grants for paint and other repairs should county officials request them.
Federal Emergency Management Agency inspectors toured the city.
Others also got involved by either donating items or money.
Local business, Weather Shield Windows & Doors, obtained food and water for residents and volunteers. Some of the other businesses that got involved in the clean up were Home Depot, which donated equipment and labor. Miller Bottling Company, Kraft and Walmart each donated bottled water or food. The trucking company, Millis Transfer, volunteered the use of its trucks to ship supplies to the city.
Ladysmith schools were closed because of the damage.
In response to McCallum’s request for federal aid, President George W. Bush declared 19 Wisconsin counties as federal disaster areas. The counties covered in this declaration were Barron, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Washburn, Waupaca and Wood. This enabled FEMA to get money to the area through grants and low interest loans, which was used to help both residents and businesses get back on their feet. FEMA also picked up the expensive cost of cleanup to the area, which until then the state had been covering.
Police Chief Norm Rozak said in the days after the storm the twister was already on the ground and traveling through the city before the weather warning siren was sounded. Some residents said they never heard the sirens until after the tornado passed.
Ladysmith resident, Geraldine Pratt, who passed away in 2013, was quoted in the New York Times. She described how she had just returned home from an outing when the tornado hit about 4:30 p.m.
At her house, glass shattered, plaster crashed and trees snapped.
“I was hanging onto the doorknob in there going to the basement,” she said, “but I couldn’t get the basement door open. So I just hung on.”
After the storm, her porch furniture was left hanging in trees. Both chimneys of her white-frame house were destroyed, the trees she had planted in her backyard were ruined and all that remained of her garage was a concrete slab.
“I was there thinking, is the house going to fall in? Is it going to blow away? And is my gas going to explode? You think of all those things in just seconds,” Pratt was quoted in the New York Times. “That’s why I say I’m grateful I’m here.”
On the south side of the city, there was almost no damage.
It was estimated the total destruction of the storms caused $31 million dollars in damage to the entire 19 county area that was hit by the line of severe weather.
Between insurance and FEMA assistance the city got a new water tower that likely would otherwise have been replaced soon, owing to its age, and have been paid for by city water user rates.
“On the other hand, I believe there were many smaller hidden costs that were never recovered, which cost more,” said former City Administrator Al Christianson, who was serving in that position at the time of the tornado.
While the community was seeing some growth in property values in that time period, the property value in the downtown area was flat when the tornado hit. Even though 39 structures were lost in the downtown, considerable repairs, remodeling and new construction and investment in this same area caused its value to rise faster than the balance of the city for a few years after.
The Marshfield Dental Center is a notable example, according to Christianson.
Christianson adds he doesn’t see or recognize influences of the storm 20 years ago.
“What stands out for me about the tornado, was that it brought out the best and worst in some people,” Christianson said. “I may have been in a position where this was more apparent to me, but it’s the part I haven’t forgotten.”
Many people were incredibly generous with their time, effort and pocketbooks, according to
“Some assisted neighbors for hours or days. Some, including both residents and non-residents alike, assisted people they didn’t even know beforehand. A few, unfortunately, took advantage, making themselves out to be victims, when they were not,” Christianson said.
Current Ladysmith Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., the son of the prior city administrator, was a 14-yearold city resident in 2002. He notes the loss of numerous historic downtown buildings because of the storm. In his opinion it seemed some of those buildings were barely hanging on in productive uses or were very near the point of needing substantial reinvestment.
“But they were still iconic buildings that were a part of our city’s historical fabric,” Alan Christianson said.
These include Jim’s Barbershop, Davis Motel, Ditmanson’s building, Robinson Motor Company building and James Sport Shop.
The tornado also took away the old time holiday nostalgia through the ability to string old Christmas lanterns across Miner Avenue that are a fond memory for many. The storm eliminated many of the two story buildings that housed the mounting anchors.
“There are still empty lots in the downtown that linger from the tornado and still homes and personal possessions that cannot be physically replaced,” Alan Christianson said. “Some of the businesses that were destroyed rebuilt on the same or different locations. Others did not. Some that rebuilt have gone by the wayside in the years that passed.”
In some cases, new businesses came in to take place of the old. Some of the new construction that followed the tornado is still among the highest valued property in the city.
Alan Christianson called on the community to support existing businesses and places that sponsor local festivals, clubs and school programs. He also encouraged reuse of vacant lots in and around the downtown for business or housing.
“When you spend here, it circulates here,” he said. “It generates county sales tax, supports local employees, local business owners and local organizations instead of places an hour or two down the road. We as a community have the power to lift ourselves up.”
As a 14 year old about to start his freshman year of high school, Alan Christianson said he was shocked by the utter devastation he saw as he rode his bike downtown immediately following the storm. He witnessed buildings partially or totally destroyed, trees uprooted and mangled vehicles.
“At the time, it looked more like the remnants of a war zone that you would see on a WWII documentary,” Alan Christianson said.
But then he saw something else.
He said he was buoyed by seeing the investment and reinvestment in the city from the business community. He said he was energized by watching investments being made throughout the community on previously undeveloped land as well as on sites that were destroyed by the tornado.
“Friends, neighbors and complete strangers of all ages came together to help clean up,” Alan Christianson said. “I was proud to see people from our community and from outside the community come together in the hours, days and weeks following the tornado to pitch in and help clean up the damage.”
