Warmer weather has reached northern Wisconsin, and the state Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions for 15 counties of Zone 1 on Monday, May 22, at 12:01 a.m.
Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website. Further information also can be found online for divisible load permits and non-divisible load permits.
County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.
More information on overweight permits can be found on the WisDOT website by searching for oversize overweight permits. The department maintains an interactive map for seasonal weight restrictions. Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at (608) 266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling (608) 266-8417.
