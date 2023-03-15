Rusk County Farm Supply in the Ladysmith, has contracted No Mercy Excavating to start the demolition of the feed mill at their store front location on March 13.
After the fire, on Dec. 31, 2022 the structure was deemed unsafe by structural engineers, store officials confirmed.
Current bulk feed and custom order patrons have been redirected to Cloverbelt Lumber and Feed or their feed mill of choice.
Future plans for the feed mill are undetermined.
“It is structurally unstable,” Office Manager Shaina Spooner said. “We had structural engineers come out who said it is unsound.”
The storefront continues to services customers with floor stock feed, lawn and garden, seed, fertilizer, and pet foods; as well as propane customers for new customer accounts, order requests, paying bills or customer service.
“We will be rebuilding,” Spooner said. “We don’t have exact plans yet.”
Crews from four area fire departments battled the smoky structure fire in the city’s downtown on New Year’s Eve. A 911 caller advised Rusk County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center there was black smoke between the offices and feed mill of the business, which has a shop on the east side of the building and attached feed mill on the west side of the structure.
A responding law enforcement officer advised flames were visible on the west side of the building.
The Ladysmith Fire Department responded at about 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, to the business, 200 Worden Ave. Dispatch records show the Ladysmith, Bruce, Sheldon and Weyerhaeuser fire departments being responded simultaneously.
Firefighters entered from the store portion of the building and were able to contain the fire in the mill area, keeping flames from spreading to the attached main building.
The fire was reported under control and contained at 10:16 p.m., about 2 hours after the initial call.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55 p.m., about 2.5 hours, on New Years Eve.
“The cause of the fire is thought to be a heat lamp that was located in that area of the building and in use,” Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.