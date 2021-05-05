The Ladysmith Plan Commission voted 8-0, Monday, to approve a site plan for a new 90,000 square foot, two level Marshfield Clinic Health Systems medical center along the south side of Port Arthur Road, about a half-mile west of Wis. 27. The site is the former Mount Senario College athletic fields in Ladysmith.
Ground for the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith is scheduled to be broken at the 11 acre site this summer with the center to open its doors to patients in the first quarter of 2023.
The commission’s action is the last local approval needed for the center to be constructed other than issuance of local building permits.
Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Euclide said the investment in building the facility demonstrates Marshfield Clinic Health System’s continued longterm vision and commitment to ensure access to high quality health care close to home for area residents for many years. There already has been successful recruitment and retention of locally based primary care providers and continued investment in technology, he added.
“Building a new medical center will continue to solidify and fuel the expansion of additional services and investment in staff and technologies that allow for even more comprehensive and localized care. The new facility through its construction and the opening of our employee base will significantly add to the region’s economic status, including additional economic development opportunities in the area that come with having a state of the art new regional medical center with its location in Ladysmith,” Euclide said.
Euclide told the commission research shows medical care influences where families and employee choose to live and work.
Marshfield Clinic currently has 40 different providers practicing in Ladysmith offering primary care, emergency care and urgent care services. It is linked to 170-plus specialty services within the healthcare system. Marshfield Clinic also operates a family dental center and drug and alcohol treatment center in Ladysmith.
“Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith will continue to be a very important contributor to the local economy by directly providing 185-plus jobs with high average earnings,” Euclide told the commission.
Project Consultant Justin Frahm, a civil engineer with JSD Professional Services of Verona, called the site “unique” for its location along the river and Port Arthur Road. The goal was to provide safe access with ease-of-way finding and parking access in harmony with the site.
The site includes three access drives off Port Arthur Road, two for visitors and patients with a separate third westerly access for loading and service deliveries. There are 174 total parking spaces with 90 stalls at the upper north half of the site serving visitors and patients and 84 stalls in the lower southeast portion of the site serving the clinic, staff, visitors and patients.
It is projected three-fourths of site visitors will use the upper level for the clinic or therapy services.
There will be covered-canopy dropoff locations from the front of the building near the north parking area along Port Arthur Road and from the lower southeast lot.
Stormwater will be directed from parking and rooftop areas to a depressed basin with 3-4 feet of depth at the southwest corner of the site, allowing particulates to settle out before discharging naturally. Prairie style landscaping will provide extensive screening of traffic, drive access points, loading docks and utility mechanical equipment to adjacent properties and patient areas. Designers also went to great lengths to lessen impact to an existing drainage easement west of the property
Sanitary sewer will connect to Port Arthur Road utilities via a private lift station located on the lower east side of the building
Plans show two drive-in ambulance bays off the lower parking area accessed from the visitor and patient parking entry points. Steep landscape grade topography, roughly 20 feet between the upper and lower parking lots, restricted designers from including drive-through ambulance bays. There is a 47 foot elevation difference between Port Arthur Road and the river.
Architect Jennifer Klund, healthcare principal vice president with HGA Architects & Engineers of Minneapolis, Minn., told the commission the design focused on ease of access for patients. The street level features mostly clinic and rehabilitation spaces that will see the most public foot traffic and a wide open great room that ties the entrance to the river view on the south side of the building.
“The things we really need people to get people to easier are right on the first floor, right off the entrance at the street level,” Klund said.
The lower level features in-patient, infusion, pharmacy, surgical suite, emergency, ambulance bays and public areas. A heliport is on the southwest corner of the building, accounting for regulations and travel direction of helicopters.
“There is quick access to the emergency patients on the lower level but the other patients are going to come in on the upper level,” Klund said.
The design will feature vertical design elements connecting the interior with the woods outside with plenty windows allowing in natural light and views of the river.
A non-denominational spiritual room is included for purposes of “serenity.”
Currently, there are no plans to offer dialysis. This is not offered at the present hospital.
There is also space on the river side of the building for an outdoor seating area to be added immediately and a community garden and walking path at some later date.
The plans were the result of work by a Community Advisory Board made up of community members healthcare providers and building staff that helped conceptualize building needs.
The hospital currently offers 185-plus jobs. The new medical center might offer slightly more, but how many more was not specified at the meeting.
“We are planning to have more,” Euclide said. “New health facilities, new hospitals and clinics, have a potential 10 percent growth based on Wisconsin Hospital Association data. So, we do anticipate a 10 percent growth in our volume both from an out-patient perspective as well as from a swing-bed in-patient perspective. We are anticipating an increase of some potential jobs.”
Plan commission members and city administration questioned elements of the proposal including parking adequacy, ambulance access and site drainage.
Commission Chairman Dave Willingham expressed concern about the water retention pond, hoping to avoid it becoming a location of “unintended ugliness.”
“It is an area with access to the river, and people going by will see it,” Willingham said.
City Administrator Alan Christianson asked what population the facility is designed to serve.
“If we doubled out population over the next 20 years do you think we can still comfortably serve that many and is it built such that we can add onto if needed,” Christianson said.
Growth is factored into the design, according to Klund. She added the need for care is changing, requiring less space for in-patient rooms and more space for imaging services. She also said building elements like rehab could be relocated elsewhere within the community if needed, or the campus could be expanded to the west.
“There is an opportunity to grow,” Klund said. “Places have to be flexible in how it grows internally and also externally if we have to go that way.”
Plan Commissioner Melissa Rudack, a Rusk County Ambulance Service EMT, expressed concern about the ambulance bay. She questioned backing in or out in an emergency over a drive-through design.
“As an EMT my biggest concern is how quickly we can get those patients to people who will be caring for them,” Rudack said.
Community Advisory Board Chairman Gordie Dukerschein said he was impressed to see the group’s hard work take shape in the building designs. He credited Marshfield Clinic for listening to the ideas from the community and employees.
“They have taken a unique site and put a lot of time into it with input from the staff to make it the best they possibly can for the patients,” Dukerschein said. “They have a great location. It is on the river. They have really done a good job making it a state of the art hospital that is going to look beautiful.”
Euclide said he is excited for the patients and community. He appreciates the support for the project.
“This insures the Marshfield Clinic footprint in this community for a long time,” Euclide said. “I am happy for the community and the people we serve.”
The proposal already is paying dividends, according to Euclide. He called the facility “state of the art” that is attractive to health care providers and staff.
“We have had recruitment benefits with identifying that we have a new facility coming,” Euclide said. “It has been a really good recruitment tool.”
An exact building value has not yet been announced, but Euclide cited an agreement between Rusk County and Marshfield Clinic Health Systems to build a new health care facility with up to $35 million in value. The new facility would replace the current Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith and Marshfield Clinic facilities on College Avenue near Wis. 27.
“We are meeting or exceeding what we agreed to do,” Euclide said.
Plans now will be submitted to the state for their approval and permitting.
An exact date for groundbreaking has yet to be set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.