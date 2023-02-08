The Red Cedar Symphony will present its HomeGrown Concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. This intimate concert features small ensembles of our area’s most talented classical musicians. This year three groups will perform: The Red Cedar Woodwind Quintet playing Beethoven’s Wind Quintet in E-flat Major; the Red Cedar Amadeus Quintet, playing Mozart’s Viola Quintet in G Minor; and Spirited Strings, playing a selection of short classical pieces, including Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. The concert is free and open to the public; good will donations are appreciated.
In March, the full symphony will perform “Movie Magic,” featuring some of the most magical and well-known movie music of all time, from Harry Potter to The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Concerts are at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Chetek Lutheran Church in Chetek, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. These concerts will also feature the winner of the RCS 2023 Concerto Competition, flautist Emma Jones, performing Liebermann’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra. Admission for these concerts is $15, with those ages 21 and under admitted free.
