The victim of a house fire in the town of Dewey on Sunday, July 23, has been identified.
Donna Jean Frey, 71, was killed in the fire at her home, N6114 Washey Rd., about 5 miles northeast of Ladysmith. The cause of the fire reported at 1:35 a.m., Sunday, July 23, is unknown.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on the scene until 9 a.m., Sunday, July 23, or almost 8 hours.
This is the second fatal fire in the county this year. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 513 E. Sixth St. S in the city shortly after 4 p.m., Feb. 17. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Shawn Marie Hopkins, 54, after family notification.
The department’s last fire fatality before that was more than five years ago on June 6, 2018, when Robert J. Miller, Jr., 79, was killed at a structure fire at his home, W7465 Flambeau Point Rd., northeast of Ladysmith.
