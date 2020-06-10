Law enforcement officials are investigating two gunshot fatalities discovered last Sunday at a home near Conrath. Three suspects have been arrested.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded at about 4:30 p.m., June 7, to the home, N2208 Market Rd., in the town of Marshall.
The victims have been identified as Robert D. Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70.
Investigators have ruled the shooting a double homicide, and law enforcement has arrested and booked three suspects into the Rusk County Jail.
Arrested were Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, of Phillips, Joseph W. Falk, 17, and a juvenile male.
Investigators were at the home Monday, also interviewing those close to the couple. Crime scene tape was around the property, N2208 Market Rd. County land records show the property lists to the victims.
“We have two gunshot fatalities,” Rusk County Medical Examiner Jim Rassbach said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the home after family visited and discovered the two residents deceased. Dispatch records for this incident have not been provided by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide.
At this time, law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and not a random act. The public is not at risk, they said in a press release to media.
Marshall Town Board Chairman Scott Jones called it a very big loss, noting the couple were very involved in the community. Robert Rosolowski was currently serving his second term as a town board supervisor.
“This is a very big loss. This is a very, very big loss. Bob was a well-known person. His footsteps are going to be very hard to fill. This a great loss to the community.” Jones said. “He was always someone to see the good in something.”
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Court records show charges have not yet been filed against any of those arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.