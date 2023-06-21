A proposed new landmark and historic preservation ordinance tabled last week by the Ladysmith Common Council would have empowered a commission to nominate and designate properties and given owners little say in the process.

The proposal would have established the new 5-member commission appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Appeals of commission decisions would be heard by the city council that confirmed the commission appointments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.