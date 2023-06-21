A proposed new landmark and historic preservation ordinance tabled last week by the Ladysmith Common Council would have empowered a commission to nominate and designate properties and given owners little say in the process.
The proposal would have established the new 5-member commission appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Appeals of commission decisions would be heard by the city council that confirmed the commission appointments.
The ordinance was distributed at a May 22 city council meeting. A June 12 public hearing on the proposal drew sharp criticism, and the council unanimously tabled the 8-page document.
There was strong opposition to the city’s landmarks and historic preservation ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. Seven people in the audience spoke against the proposal and two spoke in favor.
Ladysmith resident Annette Grotzinger, the spouse of the city mayor, criticized the proposal. She said it could allow city officials to deem any parcel a landmark or historic property.
Ladysmith resident Sue Moore, owner of three older homes in the city that have been remodeled, said restored properties help share the city’s heritage with local residents and visitors.
County officials questioned the impact the proposal on a recent county board decision to raze the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital, a building city leaders have been arguing to preserve.
The proposal appears to be patterned after a similar ordinance in Lodi in Columbia County, just north of Madison. A computer scan of both documents show them to be a 97 percent match with 33 percent identical and 63 percent only minor changes.
But while the Lodi ordinance publicly available on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website states, “No property shall be designated as a landmark site or landmark structure without consent of the owner thereof,” this or similar language is missing from the Ladysmith proposal.
It was not clear or discussed why this language from the Lodi ordinance was omitted from the Ladysmith proposal.
Ald. Steve Weiss said a week after the city council’s hearing that language would be added if the proposal is brought back for consideration.
Meeting minutes of a March 27 joint meeting of the council’s Community Development and Property committees cite the proposal. Minutes state: Reference was made to copies of a historic property ordinance from Lodi that were distributed for review at the March 13 meeting. While it is doubtful that such local ordinance would enable such properties to receive state or federal assistance, consideration could be given to allowing access to local programs such as facade assistance. While that likely wouldn’t be enough incentive to encourage rehabilitation of a property like Gerard Hotel, it might be enough to prompt an owner to upgrade some locally significant structures.
City officials recently noted the Gerard Hotel is currently dark due to boiler issues at the scenic property overlooking the Flambeau River.
The city website lists an agenda for a March 13 Community Development and Property Committee meeting. It does not list meeting minutes for the March 13 meeting, although March 27 meeting minutes are posted. The most recent property committee meeting minutes posted are dated May 16, 2022.
City officials believe designating and regulating landmark sites, landmark structures and historic districts in Ladysmith will achieve numerous objectives. These include to protect, maintain, enhance and perpetuate the distinctive character of the landmark site, landmark structure or historic district; safeguard the architectural integrity and distinctive qualities of the features of landmark structures and historic districts; encourage uses that will lead to the continuance, conservation and improvement of the historic and cultural heritage of the city; ensure nearby new structures and areas will be in keeping with the character to be preserved and enhanced; stabilize and improve property values; protect and enhance the city’s attraction to residents, tourists and visitors, and serve as a support and stimulus to business and industry and foster civic pride in the beauty and noble accomplishments of the past.
A historic district is defined as an area designated by the council on recommendation of the commission that contains two or more landmark structures or landmark sites, as well as those abutting and nearby improvement
parcels which the commission determines should fall under the provisions of this section to assure that their appearance and development is “harmonious with such landmark structures or landmark sites.”
A landmark site is defined as any parcel of land of historic significance due to a substantial value in tracing the history or prehistory of man, or where a historic event has occurred.
A landmark structure is defined as any improvement which has a special character or special historic interest or value as part of the development, heritage or cultural characteristics of the city.
