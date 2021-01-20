Ken Carlsen recognized for half century of dedicated service with Sheldon Fire Department.
The Sheldon Fire Department presented Ken Carlsen with an appropriately designed jacket honoring him for the half century of dedicated service given.
Ken who still serves as an active firefighter joined the volunteer organization in October of 1970. Over those many years of service you could always count on Ken to be a dedicated member of the team when called upon to provide an essential service in the community.
During that long tenure of service Ken performed many other essential duties within the fire department operations. Ken served as Fire Inspector for over 46 years by faithfully executing the mandatory public fire inspections and filing of required documentation records with appropriate state agencies. Ken also entered data into the mandatory FEMA National Incident Fire Reports System for many years after that requirement was instituted in 2005.
When ask what he considered to be the most memorable event experienced over those many years it was” The spectacular fire that destroyed Farmers Feed elevator and Dairyland Implement building in 1996”. In addition Ken humorously stated the tepee fire at Jimmy’s World was also very unique”.
The list of long term community service commitments accomplished by Ken over the past half century has been numerous. Ken has served many terms as Trustee on the Village of Sheldon Board over the years. He served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the local ambulance service for a period of time.
For 40 years until his retirement in 2002 he provided educational instructions to the students of the Flambeau School District. The valuable community service offerings of CPR and Hunter Safety were also conducted by Ken in addition to his regular teaching assignment.
Ken joins others within the area who has reached this honorable milestone with the commitment to make their community like Sheldon a better place to live.
