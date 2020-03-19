The Chippewa County Department of Public Health and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Chippewa County on Thursday, March 19.
This was an individual that had traveled, where exposure likely occurred. The individual is currently doing well and following the guidance of the Health Department.
The Health Department is working on following up with those who may have been in contact with the individual.
“We have been preparing for this day, with the help of our community partners. We continue to work closely with DHS and monitor the situation in Chippewa County,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director/Officer Angela Weideman. “We want to remind the public to be prepared, but do not panic.”
Chippewa County residents can do the following to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19:
— Practice social distancing:
— Avoid gatherings of larger than 10 people.
— Limit in-person contact with others, and leave at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and individuals.
— If you are sick, stay home.
To practice good hygiene:
— Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
— Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
— Dispose of the tissue after using, and then wash your hands.
— Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash your hands.
— Avoid all non-essential travel.
— If you think you have symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), call your primary care provider before going in.
