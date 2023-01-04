Top stories in the Ladysmith News for 2022 ran from the heroism of rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle in January to the local family freeing themselvs from their Haitian abductors after three months in captivity. Read some of our top news stories that ran last year between January and June. Part two featuring the second half of 2022 news stories will appear next week.
Jan. 6
Pair to face trial in 2020 shooting deaths — Two men are scheduled for an 18-day trial in Rusk County Circuit Court to begin Jan. 10 for their alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of a Sheldon couple. Adam R. Rosolowski, 22, Sheldon, and Joseph W. Falk, 19, Catawba, appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on Dec. 27 for oral hearings in preparation of their scheduled trial to begins on Jan. 10 and expected to continue through Feb. 2. Rosolowski and Falk are charged with two Class A felonies of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of theft of movable property >$5,000-$10,000, one felony found of theft of movable property – special facts as a party to a crime and one felony count of criminal damage to property over $2,500 as a party to a crime. Additionally, Rosolowski is also charged with one count of misdemeanor bail jumping; each of his charges also have a repeater modifier applied. If convicted, Rosolowski could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 102.5 years incarceration or $190,000 in fines or both. If convicted Falk could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 70.5 years incarceration or $180,000 in fines or both.
Judge stepping down as candidates file to run — The filing deadline for candidates seeking to have their names placed on 2022 Spring Election ballots passed late Tuesday afternoon. Filing for the office of Rusk County Circuit Court Judge is Annette Barna, who is currently Rusk County District Attorney. She is seeking the office currently held by Judge Stephen P. Anderson, who has filed a notification of non-candidacy. Anderson succeeded Frederick Henderson, who did not run for a new term when his expired in 2010. There are currently no other candidates filed for Rusk County Circuit Court judge. For Ladysmith city offices, incumbent Mayor Kalvin Vacho has filed a campaign registration statement but not nomination papers.
Jan. 13
Woman rescued from burning van by officers — Law enforcement officers for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments and a good Samaritan are being hailed as heroes after pulling a trapped woman from burning van in the city very early last Thursday morning. A squad dash camera shows officers racing to save the woman, removing her from the drivers seat about 40 seconds into the minute-long video. While rescuers used a fire extinguisher to suppress flames and a shovel to push snow away from the vehicle, officers forced the vehicle front door open. Once the woman was out of the vehicle, the woman was pulled to safety. The woman is Jessica Bland, 37, of Ladysmith. A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the city of Ladysmith, at about 12:30 a.m., Jan. 6. The deputy could see an orange glow coming from a few blocks away. The deputy found a vehicle had crashed into a large snow bank, was fully engulfed in fire and the doors weren’t able to be opened because of the amount of snow around them. The deputy was able to see an unresponsive person was still inside the vehicle. Sgt. Michael Buehler and Deputy Marc Egle with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Dane Lihrman and Officer Ruff with the Ladysmith Police Department and a good Samaritan, forced entry into the burning vehicle. They removed the unresponsive female and began rendering life saving measures. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. The incident occurred in a parking lot between the former creamery building and La Casa Mexicana restaurant. It an area that could be confused as a through street as E. Third Street dead-ends at an east-west rail line The heroic actions of these officers and the good Samaritan undoubtably saved a life, law enforcement officials stated. The incident was reported at 12:36 a.m., Jan. 6, when county and city officers arrived.
LAPD detective, filmmaker delve into reported link — A new light is being shined on an unsolved cold case murder in California decades ago as a filmmaker and Los Angeles detective re-examine a possible link between the death of a man who lived briefly in Ladysmith as a teen and notorious Wisconsin serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. William Arnold Newton was an American actor, director, producer, beautician and set-decorator. He acted in gay pornographic films under the name Billy London and Billy Porter and produced gay pornographic films under the name Bill E. London. Newton was born July 26, 1965, in Eau Claire. He attended grade school and junior high school in Eau Claire before moving to Ladysmith in 1979. A 1981 Ladysmith school yearbook lists a “W. Newton” as a sophomore. There is no listing in the years before or after that. Newton and his mother moved to Oklahoma City after his freshman year of high school. Los Angeles filmmaker Rachel Mason is seeking to contact individuals who might have known Newton when he lived in northern Wisconsin. She is now working on a documentary, titled Pretty Boy Blue, about the Newton murder and is trying to find sources who could reveal more information about Newton or any possible Dahmer connection.
Jan. 20
City council OKs seeking bids for street projects — The Ladysmith Common Council took several votes last week that advance three planned street reconstruction projects on portions of Lindoo and Summit avenues and E. 10th Street. The decisions at the council’s Monday, Jan. 10 meeting, authorizes the engineering firm Morgan & Parmley to advertise for construction bids. The council voted 7-0 for E. 10th Street from Menasha to Park avenues, 4-3 for Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth and 6-1 for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac. Bids must be advertised by the first week of February to meet timelines. Contracts must be awarded by the end of March to be eligible for low interest water loans through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. While advertising for two projects were approved overwhelmingly, the Lindoo Avenue project mainly along the south side of the city’s community center passed on a narrower decision. Morgan & Parmley already has been contracted to oversee the project and designing plans. This latest motion is only to seek bids. Advertising does not mean the bids must be accepted.
Family describes being taken hostage in Haiti — One month has passed since an Ohio Christian mission agency announced its members, including a Rusk County family of four, successfully escaped from armed captors in Haiti. Since, then the Rusk County father is speaking publicly about their captivity, enduring faith and deliverance. Ryan and Melodi Korver and their children, Andre, 3, and Laura, 10 months were among the hostages taken on Oct. 16 as part of a missionary group from Christian Aid Ministries of Ohio. The family, who was in Haiti for the first time and 6-1/2 months total, attends Shiloh Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. The captive families were from Amish, Mennonite and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada. Two were released last November and three more were set free on Dec. 5, but most of the hostages spent almost two months in captivity before being flown out of the country on Dec. 16. According to Christian Aid Ministries officials, the 12 remaining hostages plotted their escape and they felt “God calling them to leave.” Ryan recently addressed the Shiloh Mennonite Church congregation, speaking for 2-1/2 hours. A recording of his account was obtained by the Ladysmith News. Ryan’s nearly three-hour account is more extensive than but not contradictory to that of the ministry’s narrative given by spokesman Weston Showalter days before Christmas soon after all the hostages were back in the U.S. Ryan hoped his first-hand account of what happened would accurately describe the events that took place, but at the same time not frighten others away from leaving the comfort of home to go where God calls.
Investor brings pioneer spirit to downtown Ladysmith — A historical downtown Ladysmith property is getting a new lease on life. The old State Bank of Ladysmith that became commonly known as the Old Pioneer Bank Building throughout most of the 1900s is getting a new owner. It is at 102 W. Second St. The new owner is Tyrel Sikora, 26. He said he has had an eye on this historic property for about 5 years prior to the purchase of the building in late December of 2021. A 1978 National Registry of Historic Places nomination form prepared by James Peters, a project surveyor for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, describes the building and its history. The State Bank of Ladysmith is a two-story, red granite-faced ashlar building located in the heart of the Ladysmith business district. Built in 1912, it is designed in the Neo-Classical Revival style.
Jan. 27
Chamber leaders cite new business growth in area — Rusk County and neighboring areas saw several new manufacturers and businesses open and some longtime ownerships change hands last year. At the same time Ladysmith completed updates to portions of five streets and underground utilities as well as a state resurfacing of a major highway through the city. Those were the messages as the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting last Thursday, with about 75 business leaders in attendance. Chamber Board President Sue Farrell thanked present board members, calling them a “phenomenal group.”
Hostage describes plan to escape gang in Haiti — The hostages kidnapped by the Haitian 400 Mawozo Gang sat as captives in their tiny room. They kept the children close. They sang. They prayed. The evening was hot. The night wore on. Group members started to realize, “They are planning on us spending the night here.”
An English speaking translator, the hostages would begin to call, Santa Claus, due to his squat appearance and willingness to deliver items to the group, was brought in. “He spoke English like a New York gangster would,” Ryan said. This translator told the group he was there to help, offering to bring them anything they needed. “We told him we just wanted to go home,” Ryan said. Instead of letting the group go, gang members brought meals of rice, beans and vegetables individually packed into 17 foam boxes. “We looked at that stuff, but there was no way we were eating that. It was good food, but we were in no condition to be hungry,” Ryan said. The hostages still weren’t sure what was going to happen to them.
Feb. 3
City police, schools in talks to return resource officer — Two months after Ladysmith parents complained publicly about student bullying, school and law enforcement officials are in talks to assign a part-time officer in schools. This staffing is projected to cost the school district $24,000 as part of a contract for hours of service. School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the Ladysmith School Board last Wednesday, Jan. 26, the officer would be a professional resource to school staff and students. The officer would build relationships within the schools and make people feel safe, she said. “We are looking at this for the fall,” Stunkel said. “It would really be about building relationships with kids, making connections with kids and having a positive police presence in the buildings.” The school board will take up this matter for consideration in the spring or summer, about when it is planning staffing for the 2022-23 school year budget.
Hostages slip past guards; with God their guide — The missionaries were taken hostage by the 400 Mawozo Gang. From Creole, the gang’s name loosely translates to “400 simpletons,” or “400 inexperienced men.” Haitian police issued a wanted poster for the Mawozo’s alleged leader, Wilson Joseph, nearly a year ago, according to the Associated Press. He faces a string of charges that include murder, attempted murder, auto theft, hijacking of goods and kidnapping. Joseph goes by the Creole nickname “Lanmò Sanjou,” roughly meaning: “Death doesn’t know which day it’s coming.” The conditions for the missionaries to escape weren’t perfect. The generator, which hadn’t worked for days, probably wouldn’t be running to offer cover noise for the escape. The moon probably would be close to full so it wouldn’t be completely dark. The guards would probably be somewhat awake. “I felt strongly we needed to go at the soonest opportunity,” Ryan said. Despite the concerns, they were ready to leave.
Council pledges rebuild of Flambeau Avenue — As Ladysmith officials plan this year’s slate of street reconstruction projects and apply for funding, which roads will be completed depends on if and when funding becomes available. The city council recently approved advertising for bids for E. 10th Street from Menasha to Park avenues, Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets and the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac. No other streets were let for bid at the meeting. City resident Lois Goode appeared at the Ladysmith Common Council meeting, Monday, to ask when Flambeau Avenue will be improved. She noted at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting the number of homes along that road. “Flambeau Avenue is a highly trafficked street with 58 homes and one business on it,” Goode said. Improving Flambeau Avenue will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. Each municipality is applying for project funding.
Feb. 10
School kicks off referendum vote campaign — Ladysmith school officials kicked off, Monday, an informational campaign to vote in an upcoming April 5 referendum. One referendum question asks for permission to sell $21 million in capital bonds to help fund building improvements. It will include replacing major building systems that have outlived their useful life, safety and security, ADA improvements, upgrades of classroom sizes and acoustics, a gym expansion to accommodate large group events, physical education and community activities, and roof replacement at the middle and high school campus. This plan also includes a roof replacement at the elementary school. A second question asks for permission to exceed state revenue limits by $600,000 annually over each of the next five years to help fund operational costs. This will support needs such as staffing to support students, staff costs, student services and general maintenance. School officials say the referendums will have no impact on the school district’s mill rate, noting the new debt would be taken on as old debt from the last referendum 20 years ago is paid off.
Cost high to clean up 5R Processors waste — Officials project it will cost up to $2.5 million to clean up hazardous electronics waste illegally disposed by 5R Processors when it was operating in Rusk County and other parts of the state. That is the amount being earmarked in a new bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature that seeks to make an appropriation and clean up after the now-defunct electronics recycler. This bill requires the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to contract with third parties to perform any necessary assessment, collection, transportation and disposal of cathode ray tube glass and related waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors and located at properties in Rusk, Price or Washington counties that are not owned by 5R Processors or its successors. 5R Processors is a former Wisconsin company in the electronics recycling business. The company utilized six locations in Wisconsin, including those in Ladysmith, Catawba, Glen Flora and West Bend, as well as one location in Tennessee, to store electronics it had collected. 5R is now out of business, but it has left behind millions of pounds of unprocessed and partially processed CRT glass and other electronics-related materials. CRT glass contains significant amounts of lead and is considered hazardous waste. Before the advent of flat screen TVs and monitors that do not contain lead, crushed CRT glass had value as a recyclable item and could be sold to vendors. However, once the newer screen technology came online, CRTs lost all value and 5R had to pay money to downstream vendors to dispose of the leaded CRT glass. 5R’s customers included large public and private entities. These customers paid 5R, through the manufacturer-take-back program, over $9.6 million to recycle e-waste, including CRTs containing leaded glass.
City OKs pact with Servites; sisters graves could be moved — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, with one abstention, Monday, Feb. 14, to approve a key condition of a possible Riverside Cemetery plot sale to the Order of the Servants of Mary. Such a proposed sale, which still requires council action before it can be finalized, would allow scores of past burials in the Servants convent cemetery to be exhumed and moved. It would also establish a large tract to accommodate future OSM burials. The city council’s action this week only agrees to a $135,000 sale price with the Servants of Mary. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale. The Servants of Mary currently operate and manage an existing cemetery near its convent on Port Arthur Road, west of College Avenue. Members of religious order came to Ladysmith more than a century ago, helping found the original St. Mary’s Hospital, the former Mount Senario College and the all-girls Servite High School. The plot being sold to the Servants of Mary is a single block at the northeast corner of the city-owned Riverside Cemetery.
State, local COVID-19 numbers on the mend — COVID-19 activity has declined with daily cases nationwide down 75 percent in the last month. That trend is being seen in Wisconsin, where 16 counties saw their disease activity drop from “critically high” to “very high” as of the latest data available Feb. 8. Still critically high is Rusk County, along with neighboring Sawyer and Taylor counties. Now at the lower “very high” categorization are neighboring Barron, Washburn, Price and Chippewa counties. Between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8, in Wisconsin, the case burden was 1,082.6 per 100,000 people. This case burden was critically high. There were 63,142 new cases in Wisconsin. Above 1,000 is considered a critically high threshold for case burden. During this same time, Rusk County had critically high case activity. This categorization is created by combining Rusk County’s critically high burden of 1,098.3 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing shrinking in cases. Wisconsin has a 44 percent shrinking case trajectory between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8. On Jan. 27, in Wisconsin, there were 9,256 new confirmed cases. On Feb. 9, in Wisconsin, there were 3,419 new confirmed cases. Wisconsin is back to pre-surge levels of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Ladysmith police wrote more tickets during 2021 — The Ladysmith Police Department issued far more citations — municipal traffic, municipal ordinances and criminal traffic — in 2021 compared with the previous three years. One category with more tickets was speeding. The police department annual report was presented to the Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission by Chief Kevin Julien on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The report states the department issued 321 tickets in 2018, 389 tickets in 2019, 402 tickets in 2020 and 632 tickets last year, a 57.2 percent increase from the prior year. On average, the department issues 40 speeding citations a year. In 2021, the Ladysmith Police Department issued 83 speeding citations. “Moving forward in 2022, the Ladysmith Police Department will continue to make traffic enforcement, with an emphasis on speeding violations a priority, in an attempt to promote safer driving conditions, improve public safety and attempt to reduce traffic crashes in the City of Ladysmith,” Julien said in the report. “The Ladysmith Police Department will also continue to be proactive on the methamphetamine problem in our community.” According to the Ladysmith Police Department TIPSS records system, Ladysmith police officers handled/logged 2,679 calls for service until Dec. 7, 2021. On that date, the department switched records management system to Spillman. Due to the transition to the new records management system, it is unknown for sure how many calls for service were logged from Dec. 7-31. The department’s calls for service were 2,927 in 2018, 2,936 in 2019, 2,515 in 2020 and 2,679 through Dec. 7 last year.
Wisconsin Assembly honors Hometown Heroes — Two Rusk County World War II veterans, each more than 100 years old, were invited dignitaries in the Wisconsin State Legislature this week. Clarence Stine, of Ladysmith, and Elmer Wisherd, of Tony, were honored as “Hometown Heroes” by the Wisconsin State Assembly during its floor session on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Wisherd, 101, and Stine, 100, served their nation heroically during the Second World War and have volunteered extensively throughout their communities during their lifetimes. They were nominated by their state representative James “Jimmy Boy” Edming (R-Glen Flora). “There are few World War II veterans left,” Edming said. “This is an awesome way to end our session in the legislature. We are ending it with something positive. This is a real positive way to salute two World War II veterans. Stine stoically shrugs off all he has done and accomplished as military veterans often do, saying his work is “all done and gone.” A few sentences later, he admits, “I am pleased with it, what I have done.” Wisherd is the same, but soon admits, “I feel pretty damn proud. “I just did what I was supposed to be doing,” Wisherd said.
March 3
Flambeau School students march to support principal — The Flambeau school board unanimously decided to not renew the contract for the school’s high school principal in a special meeting held Feb. 22. That decision lead to a student walk out later that week. On Friday, Feb. 23 following the special meeting where Flambeau school board members decided not to renew the contract for High School Principal Craig Cahoon students held a walkout. During the special school board meeting, Cahoon had several individuals speaking out on his behalf. Former Athletic Director Ted Alberson told board members that during his interview, Cahoon was the unanimous choice for principal when he was hired. In speaking of the school district and it’s leadership, Alberson said, “we’ve got some serious problems.” Alberson said during his time working with Cahoon, he had always worked collaboratively with him. During the meeting a representative from Milwaukee was present for the performance evaluation of Cahoon. “I put my heart and soul into this place and to think my tax dollars to have some guy from Milwaukee come up…what does that do for our school district?” asked Alberson.
Three area counties report ‘high’ on COVID — The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in the state fell to a new months-long low, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting an average 679 cases per day, down from 779 per day. This is the lowest average since the end of last July, seven months ago. There was a net increase of 1,441 cases over the latest weekend since the Friday DHS report, the lowest cumulative increase over a weekend since July 26. The state doesn’t publish updates on weekends. The positivity rate is below 5 percent for the first time since the end of last July. The DHS says 4.6 percent of all tests in the last week were positive for the COVID-19 virus. One month ago that was over 20 percent. COVID-19 disease activity continues to wane with 29 of 72 counties in the state indicating only “high” case activity level between Feb. 9-22. One week prior, 71 counties in the state were reporting “high” activity and one “ critically high” activity between Feb. 2-15. One week before that 16 counties were reporting “high” and 56 counties were reporting “critically high” case activity levels.
Sledder rises to the challenge in cancer fundraiser — A local outdoor enthusiast who admits to having a “snowmobile addiction” went sledding for a cause recently, logging more than 500 miles on the trails in a single day and helping raise more than $154,000 to help individuals coping with cancer. John Krell participated with a pack of other volunteers riding in this year’s Valentine 500 Mile Snowmobile Ride. These volunteers obtained pledges and donations to see if they can meet the challenge of endurance sledding in a single day. The V500 is a tale of a rider, a sled and miles of snow. It is part of the annual Snowball Cancer Challenge to support the Keller Family Community Foundation. KFCF is a non-profit foundation based out of Richmond, Minn. The foundation’s mission is to seek prevention, treatment and improvement of the quality of lives of those living with cancer. It awards grants to qualified recipients throughout the year. The ride and its cause has become so popular, organizers held two runs this year. The first run was held on Feb. 10 and the second on Feb. 17. They started and ended at Lake Gogebic Motel in Bergland, Mich., in the Upper Peninsula. “The V500 adds a wow factor to the fundraiser,” Krell said. “People are often astounded by the thought of 500 miles, with most calling me insane.”
March 10
Plea deal reached in shooting deaths of Conrath couple — An agreement has been reached in two connected Rusk County Circuit Court cases involving the double homicide of a Conrath area couple. Adam R. Rosolowski, 23, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier. If convicted, Rosolowski could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 102.5 years incarceration or $190,000 in fines or both. Joseph W. Falk, 19, Catawba, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent – possession of a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of theft of movable property > $5,000-$10,000 as a party to a crime, one felony count of theft of movable property – special facts as a party to a crime and one felony count of criminal damage to property over $2,500 as a party to a crime. According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski and Falk are two of the three defendants implicated in the shooting death of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski on June 7, 2020 at their town of Marshal home. The third defendant, Tristan G. Shober, 18, Phillips, was sentenced to seven years and six years extended supervision imposed and stayed and 20 years probation two counts of felony murder on May 27, 2021. Defense attorneys for both defendants told the court that an agreement was reached in the cases.
City council awards street work bids — The Ladysmith Common Council will proceed with improvements this year to portions of E. 10th Street N and Summit Avenue and delay work on Lindoo Avenue. The council voted 7-0, Monday, Feb. 28, to award the reconstruction of E. 10th Street N from Menasha to Park avenues to Haas Sons with the low bid of $362,960. A-1 Excavating bid $400,511 and McCabe Construction bid $399,399. The council also voted 6-1 to award a project for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac to Haas Sons with the low base bid of $356,847. A-1 Excavating bid $444,345 and McCabe Construction bid $433,367. Added costs not part of the base bid include directional boring for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main. The council also voted unanimously to table bids for Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets. Haas Sons bid $589,637, A-1 Excavating bid $653,053 and McCabe Construction bid $696,970 The actions come a month after council members pledged to do whatever it takes this year to fund reconstruction of Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets, as part of a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. City council meeting minutes from last Dec. 13 indicate a total projected cost of $352,000 to improve Flambeau Avenue. Assuming 50 percent funding from grants applied for, projections show the city’s share is about $120,000 and the county’s share is about $50,000.
Isanti man sentenced in 2019 UTV fatality — A Minnesota man was sentenced in Rusk County Circuit Court for his involvement in a 2019 ATV crash that left one man dead and another severely injured. Brennon T. Plaisted, 29, Isanti, Minn., pleaded guilty to one felony count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Plaisted was originally charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Plaisted entered a plea agreement and his charges were amended. According to the criminal complaint, at 1:45 p.m., Sept. 14, 2019 Wisconsin Department of Natural resources responded to an ATV crash on County B in the Town of Richland. Prior to the crash ATV driver Alan Hanson and his passenger were returning to a cabin during a bachelor party. After the crash, life saving measures were attempted on Hanson; however, he was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal head and neck injuries from the crash. The passenger sustained mild-post concussive symptoms as well as abrasions, wrist pain and cuts from the crash. As part of the plea agreement, in Rusk County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 28, Plaisted entered into deferred agreement for a five-year period whereby if he successfully satisfies all of the conditions, the felony count will be amended to a lesser misdemeanor charge. Plaisted was sentenced to six months in a county jail on the other two charges and two years probation, with three days credit and Huber privileges. He is allowed to serve that time in any jail at no cost to Rusk County. He is to report to jail in 14 days from the hearing. As part of his sentencing, Plaisted must install an ignition interlock device on any personal, but not business, vehicle he operates. He must also complete 300 hours of community service and serve 60 of those hours each year during his five-year period. He must also complete one speaking engagement with the Department of Natural Resources per year and speak on the effect this incident has had on his life and those around him. The deceased victim’s father said in court that he, too, would speak. This aspect of Plaisted’s sentencing falls under restorative justice. Plaisted must complete an alcohol and other drug assessment and complete any recommended treatment and programming within 30 days of sentencing and submit proof of completion to the court. Also as part of his sentencing, Plaisted must complete random alcohol and drug testing and have the results sent to Rusk County Circuit Court monthly. While under this agreement, he must maintain absolute sobriety. He must pay $46,761.81 in restitution, $300 in fines and court costs. The last obligation Plaisted has in his sentencing agreement is that he must on or around Sept. 14 of each year, return to where the crash occurred on County B and clean the highway.
March 17
Petrowski won’t seek re-election to State Senate — Wisconsin State Senator Jerry Petrowski, a politically moderate Republican from Marathon, will not seek re-election in the State Senate in the fall. He made the announcement public on Thursday, March 10. Petrowski was elected to the State Assembly in 1998 and to the State Senate in 2012. He thanked his constituents in northcentral Wisconsin for their support over the past 23-plus years. “I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities and portions of 31 school districts, all across six counties. It is a sizable district and takes over 4-1/2 hours to drive from one end to the other. Petrowski added he has enjoyed his time in both the Assembly and the Senate.
Ladysmith schools plan dual referendums — Ladysmith School District voters will face two referendum questions in the April 5 Spring Election. One question asks permission to exceed the state revenue limit by $600,000 per year for five years for operational expenses. Key priorities being addressed in this question include student services, staff costs and general maintenance. Another question asks permission to sell $21 million in bonds to make capital improvements at the middle and high school and replace the roof at the elementary school. Key priorities being addressed in this question include safety and security, infrastructure and building systems and classroom remodel and construction. These are two separate questions voters will decide. The referendum questions resulted after a 1-1/2 year facility study and community task force process involving parents, non-parents, staff, students and business owners. This referendum will include replacing major building systems that have outlived their useful life, safety and security, ADA improvements, upgrades of classroom sizes and acoustics, a gym expansion to accommodate large group events, physical education and community activities and roof replacement at the middle and high school campus. This plan also includes a roof replacement at the elementary school.
Rusk County COVID drops to ‘medium’ threat — Rusk County reported only “medium” COVID-19 case activity between Feb. 23 and March 8, the most recent two-week window into the illness available through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Rusk County is among three counties statewide reporting lower threats of acquiring the illness, along with Washington and Walworth counties in the far southeastern part of the state.
Only Buffalo County in far west-central Wisconsin is still reporting “very high” case activity. DHS officials measure case activity as a combination of burden and trajectory. Confirmed case activity is an important starting metric to understand current COVID-19 levels in a community. Rusk County currently has five or fewer cases of COVID-19, translating to medium case activity. This categorization is created by combining Rusk county’s moderate burden of 28.5 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing no significant change in cases. Statewide, Wisconsin COVID-19 activity is still “high” with a 139.4 case burden per 100,000 people. Still, this burden has declined 32 percent in the last two weeks of data.
March 24
Ladysmith school evacuated after bomb scare call — Students and staff at Ladysmith Middle & High School were evacuated last Thursday, after law enforcement received a threat of a bomb in the building. The caller making the threat warned a bomb was placed in an English room at the school. The caller also advised the person who left the bomb was wearing a red and white shirt, a black jacket and blue jeans. No bomb or dangerous devices were found. Emergency crews began responding the school at 12:35 p.m., March 17. Precautionary measures were taken, starting with getting everyone safely out of and away from the building. Students and staff were directed to the far east end of the school’s main parking lot, about 100 yards from the school. The school enrolls about 450 students in grades 6-12. All available area law enforcement officers from multiple agencies — including those who were off duty — were asked to respond. Ambulance crews were placed on standby at the fire hall and nearby businesses. Ladysmith firefighters blocked the two school entrances at Edgewood Avenue and E. 16th Street N. More than a dozen officers were on scene. With the school evacuated, officers from the Ladysmith and Rusk County Sheriff’s departments entered the building to investigate.
City council plans street assessments — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a director’s report on two upcoming street reconstruction projects. The council also voted unanimously on March 14 to approve a preliminary resolution declaring an intent to exercise special assessments for two upcoming street reconstruction projects. The city is proceeding this year with reconstructing the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac east of W. Fifth Street and E. 10th Street N between Menasha and Park avenues. Special assessments for E. 10th Street N total $124,899. This breaks down to $54,478 for sanitary sewer, $61,781 for water and $8,539 for curb and gutter. There is no sidewalk work being done Special assessments for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac total $119,064. This breaks down to $64,252 for sanitary sewer and $54,812 for water. There is no sidewalk or curb and gutter work being done.
Ladysmith School Board OKs new curriculum — The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-0, Wednesday, March 16, to adopt a new science curriculum for the middle school. It will be used in grades 6-8. The curriculum is developed by Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs. The total cost is $33,258 for all three grades. This breaks down to $9,869 for grade 6, $10,220 for grade 7 and $10,480 for grade 8. The remaining $2,689 is for professional development, shipping and handling. This spending covers only the science portion of the entire middle school curriculum, hence the lower cost than the last curriculum purchase in 2019 of the new English/Language Arts for the elementary school. Funding is through the district’s ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program authorized under American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. These funds provide additional money for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ESSER III supplements ESSER I, created by the CARES Act in March 2020, and ESSER II, created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020.
March 31
Albarado resigns coordinator post in Rusk County — The Rusk County coordinator submitted a letter of resignation on March 22 after accepting the county administrator position in Sawyer County. Andy Albarado has worked for Rusk County for 23 years, beginning in 1998 after graduating from college. A number of factors led him to exploring other opportunities, said Albarado. He says the most enjoyable aspects of working in Rusk County were the people, organizations and community. He went on to say, “my wife used to joke that we couldn’t make a quick trip to the grocery store because I’d end up stopping and talking to people.” This is part of what living in a small community Albarado says he enjoys.
School referendums headline ballots — The Wisconsin Spring Election wraps up next Tuesday as voters will go to the polls to decide local races and ballot initiatives, including two Ladysmith School District referendums. Lake Holcombe School District voters also will find a referendum question on the ballot. These decisions headline local ballots that also will feature local municipal, school, county and judicial races. Wisconsin Court of Appeals races are to be decided across the state. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., April 5. Referendum and contentious races seem to be the biggest draw but people have different interest in the election, according to Rusk County Clerk Connie Meyer. Past Spring Elections have seen turnout around 26 percent.
Ladysmith resident seeks State Senate seat — A Ladysmith resident and business owner announced his candidacy this week for the Wisconsin State Senate 29th District seat. Jon P. Kaiser, 27, is an investment advisor, realtor and event planner. He is a Republican running for the seat to be vacated by retiring Senator Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon). Kaiser added he lives in the area and want to see it thrive. Kaiser returned to Wisconsin in 2018 after three years in Palm Beach County, Florida, working with one of the largest private developers in the country. He now serves on the board of the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation, facilitating economic development projects in the area. He also serves on the board of the Realtors Association of Northwest Wisconsin Political Action Committee.
April 7
Voters OK school referendums; elect new mayor — Voters put the wraps on the Wisconsin Spring Election, Tuesday, handily passing three area school district ballot initiatives — two for Ladysmith schools and one for Lake Holcombe schools — and also electing a new Ladysmith mayor. The Ladysmith School District referendum asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved, 611 to 410. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance. The Ladysmith School District referendum to issue $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses was approved, 598 to 424.The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school. The Lake Holcombe School District referendum passed easily with 67 percent of the vote, asking voters for permission to exceed the state revenue limit by $875,000 per year beginning with the 2022- 2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses of the district. It was approved, 500-252. Ladysmith voters decided the race for city mayor with challenger Robert Grotzinger defeating incumbent write-in Kalvin Vacho, 354-145.
Former teacher sentenced for child porn — A former Ladysmith teacher was sentenced in federal court Thursday, March, 31, on charges related to child pornography. McKenzie W. Johnson, 35, Ladysmith, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. The prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release. A plea agreement called for a sentence from 15 to 20 years with Johnson requesting 15 years. Johnson pleaded guilty to these charges on Jan. 13. At the time Johnson committed these offenses he was a business education teacher at Ladysmith Middle & High School. While a few building staff members witnessed his arrest on school grounds last August, there were no students in the building at the time. Johnson resigned from the school district the day of his arrest, officials there said. Officials do not believe any children in this area are involved. In a sentencing memorandum, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea stated as a teacher, Johnson is a person society should generally trust with their children.
News columnist finds new homes for old guns — Two firearms special to long-time “Ladysmith News” editor and “Tails, Trails and Tales” columnist John Terrill had their memorable and lengthy lineages explained last weekend when they were passed to others with shared interests in hunting, firearms and the past. One firearm is a Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun that was a birthday present in 1923 to Terrill’s father, Carleton M. Terrill, on his 16th birthday. The other firearm nicknamed “The Squirrel Gun” is an 1894 Stevens .22 long rifle with an adjustable rear Lyman sight once belonging to Terrill’s great-uncle, Frank Terrill. Terrill donated the firearms for auctions to benefit the Rusk County Wildlife Restoration Association. In 37 years, the WRA has grown to more than 1,000 members with its projects seen in many areas around the county. The organization held its annual fundraising banquets last weekend with Terrill’s firearms among the “All-Weekend Auctions.” Combined, Terrill’s donated guns raised $3,050 for the organization. “It isn’t about the guns. It is the John Terrill story,” said WRA President Jerry Carow.
April 14
Pair pleads guilty in shooting deaths of Conrath couple — Two area men pleaded guilty, Tuesday, in Rusk County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2020 double shooting deaths of a Conrath area couple, and the grandparents of one of the suspects. Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier. Joseph W. Falk, 19, Catawba, and Tristan G. Shober, 18, Phillips, involved with this incident, were charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional, one count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon, theft of movable property >$5,000 - $10,000, one count of theft of movable property of special facts and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500). All of the charges for both men also have a party to a crime modifiers. In a plea agreement on May 27, 2021, Shober was sentenced to seven years and six years extended supervision imposed and stayed and 20 years probation two counts of felony murder.
U.S. Senator makes stop in Ladysmith — U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) made a stop in Ladysmith, last Friday, speaking to an audience of about 180 people at Colonial Nursery and Heart of the North Brewery. A take-away message from Johnson was continuing a political realignment that he said started with former President Donald Trump when he took office in 2016. Johnson added Trump assembled a coalition that had one attribute in common. Johnson started, comparing 9-11 to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor signs bill funding 5R cleanup — The governor signed Wisconsin Act 234 last week, providing $2.5 million for cleanup of electronic waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors located in Rusk, Price and Washington counties. As a result, the Wisconsin DNR will contract with third parties to perform any necessary assessment, collection, transportation and disposal of cathode ray tube glass and related waste generated from activities undertaken by 5R Processors and located at properties in Rusk, Price or Washington counties that are not owned by 5R Processors or its successors. Former owners have faced federal lawsuits involving illegally mishandling the CRT glass and hiding it from environmental inspectors. The bill, Senate Bill 890/Assembly Bill 943, had enjoyed strong bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing both the Senate and the Assembly on unanimous votes earlier this year. 5R Processors was an electronics recycling company formerly based in Ladysmith. Before the advent of flat screen TVs and monitors that do not contain lead, crushed CRT glass had value as a recyclable item and could be sold to vendors. However, once the newer screen technology came online, CRTs lost all value and 5R had to pay money to downstream vendors to dispose of the leaded CRT glass. 5R’s customers included large public and private entities. These customers paid 5R, through the manufacturer-take-back program, over $9.6 million to recycle e-waste, including CRTs containing leaded glass.
Last of 5R Processors leaders to plead guilty — The former CEO of a defunct electronics recycling company once headquartered in Ladysmith agreed in federal court last week to plead guilty to a new court filing listing a single charge of failing to account for and pay to the IRS the company’s employee federal income and payroll taxes. Under the plea agreement, Kevin Shibilski, 60, of Merrill, agrees plead guilty to Count 1 of the information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, charging a violation of Title 26, U.S. Code, Section 7202, relating to Pure Extraction and Wisconsin Logistical Solutions companies of which he was a principle. In exchange, prosecutors will move to dismiss all the counts in a much broader federal indictment filed against Shibilski two years ago. Pure Extraction and Wisconsin Logistics Solutions are offshoots of 5R Processors, a former Ladysmith company registered as a collector and recycler under E-cycle Wisconsin from 2010 until 2014, when questions began to arise about its handling of Cathode Ray Tube glass. Section 7202 is used to prosecute persons who willfully fail to comply with their statutory obligations to collect, account for, and pay over taxes imposed on another person. At sentencing, Shibilski faces maximum penalties of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a 3-year period of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
April 21
City seeks plans for new housing development — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0 on Monday, April 11, to issue a Request for Proposal on development of the former animal shelter property. The RFP would be based on a subdivision plan prepared for the council by the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson. A preliminary draft feasibility study prepared by SEH in 2019 shows 10 new lots could be platted and developed on the city-owned property as part of a proposed new residential subdivision on the south side of Ladysmith. The development site is roughly bordered by Phillips Avenue on the north, E. Fourth Street S on the east, Flambeau River on the south and E. Third Street S on west. Documents then showed a $354,640 total projected cost for new infrastructure, including earthwork, grading, utilities, storm sewer and pond and street improvements. The cost would break down to about $36,000 per lot. Lots ranged in size from one-quarter to one-half acre. A preserved conservancy outlot is proposed along Flambeau River. The original plan would give developers an idea about potential site designs and costs, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. He said the RFP could be advertised by the end of April, giving about one month for developers to submit site proposals.
Governor visits Ladysmith schools — Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Ladysmith last Thursday to conclude his statewide tour announcing allocations for the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, as announced in his 2022 State of the State address. Nearly every school district in the state, including more than 450 local education agencies, will be awarded funds as part of a $15 million “Get Kids Ahead” initiative. Schools will be able to use these funds to provide direct mental healthcare, hire and support mental health navigators, provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training or provide family assistance programs. Every public school district in the state was eligible to opt in to receive these funds and was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $10,000. The remainder of the funds were allocated on a per-pupil basis. Area schools receiving funds include: Barron Area, $27,762; Birchwood, $12,726; Bloomer, $26,260; Bruce, $16,568; Flambeau, $17,459; Ladysmith, $19,865; and Lake Holcombe, $13,869.
Grants help Wisconsin Main Streets ‘Bounce Back’ — A state program launched to help businesses through the coronavirus pandemic is not only helping renovate a vacant building in Ladysmith, but also breathing new life into the city’s downtown. Rusk County Farm Supply is one of thousands of recipients statewide of $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grants, a program administered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The Main Street Bounceback grant program has now helped fill vacant storefronts in all 72 counties and has helped more than 3,400 small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the state. The grants are helping small businesses move into vacant storefronts. “The WEDC Main Street Bounceback grant gave us the opportunity to expand our office space, while revitalizing a worn and tired looking building right in the heart of downtown Ladysmith,” said Jesse Spooner, general manager at Rusk County Farm Supply.
April 28
City council asked to mull street work referendum — The Ladysmith Common Council with a new mayor and two new aldermen got right to business after taking the oath of office, Tuesday, April 19. The council was asked at its reorganization meeting to consider holding a new referendum that would tax more each year to help fund street improvements and repealing a referendum that has taxed more each year to fund swimming beach operations since it was passed in 2008. Street improvement funding options were presented by new Ald. Al Christianson Sr., the former long-time city administrator. His options include continuing to do the work with state grant or low interest loan assistance, cut other services to make funds available or hold a referendum to ask public approval to raise taxes by a specific amount solely for road reconstruction. City officials could choose to hold an advisory referendum in which voters make their views known without requiring any legislative action. Or, city officials could choose to hold a binding referendum in which voters are asked to make a “Yes” or “No” decision on a specific legislative proposal. Sometimes, an advisory referendum is held before proceeding with a binding referendum in a following election. The city has 34.45 miles of streets, and officials often have said 1 mile of roadway should be improved annually. One mile is about 12 typical street blocks.
Mixed reviews on Ladysmith school pay hike — The Ladysmith School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday, April 20, to approve a 6 percent total compensation package for all employee groups, leaving out administration, one week after voters approved two referendums, one to sell $21 million in building bonds and a second to exceed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for the next five years. The original proposal had called for compensation raises for all employee groups before it was tabled. After a short discussion, the board reconsidered the tabling and amended the motion to exclude administration leaders from the raises. About a dozen teachers attended the meeting, with some questioning the way the proposal distributes raises. It gives larger increases to the lower end of the pay scale than the upper, benefitting younger less experienced teachers more. New teachers for the district will now start at $40,000. Two years ago, the starting teacher wage was $36,600.
No charges expected in 2021 bicycle fatality — No charges will be filed following an investigation from a vehicle versus bicyclist collision that took place last Oct. 9 at about 3:49 a.m.. According to Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann, Jared Rausch, 20, Bruce, was responding to the Bruce Fire Hall for a fire call. While enroute to the Bruce Fire Hall, Rausch struck bicyclist Kenneth Funk who was prounounced dead on scene. Weather conditions, with extremely thick fog, severely restricted visibility, according to Grassmann. The investigation of the evidence collected at the scene determined Funk had been laying in the northbound lane of Wis. 40, next to his bicycle, at the time of the crash. Rausch struck Funk and immediately stopped to render aid and notify 911. No citations or criminal charges were issued or filed against Rausch, according to Grassman.
May 5
Ladysmith schools swap out health insurance carriers — The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0 on Wednesday, April 20, to change health insurance carriers for the 2022-23 school year. The decision resulted from a projected double digit rate hike by the district’s current health insurer for the coming school year. As a result, the district will change from Wisconsin Physicians Service to WEA Trust effective July 1. WPS proposed a 15 percent premium hike in the upcoming policy that would have been an added $145,347 expense to the district, leading the school board to issue a Request for Proposals. Bidders responding to the RFP were WEA Trust, Wisconsin Counties Association Group Health Trust and Security Health Insurance. The result is a WEA Trust proposal for only a 3 percent hike above existing premiums, or a $50,799 expense. WEA Trust also proposed a 9.5 percent rate cap in the second year of coverage. The proposal also includes a wellness program offering in the Vitality engagement platform and the Maddy Virtual Care program.
City council hears street project concerns — While one Ladysmith street reconstruction project drew no audience comments at a recent public hearing, a second drew much greater attention. About a half dozen property owners attended the Monday, April 25, city council meeting to speak on a planned reconstruction this year of E. 10th Street N between Park and Menasha avenues. None spoke at a similar hearing two weeks earlier about planned work on the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac off W. Fifth Street N. Property owner Don Rubow, who is facing $23,427 in sanitary sewer, water and curb and gutter special assessments on two undeveloped parcels questioned the improvements. He asked if sanitary sewer will be deeper than is currently on-site. One of his lots has a $3,200 assessed valuation with a projected special assessment almost triple that amount. The other lot is assessed at $6,100 with a projected special assessment almost double that amount. “All you are doing for me is creating a $20,000 white elephant,” Rubow said. “I don’t want to be a negative, but I don’t see any value of this project to my property.”
Edming announces Wisconsin Assembly bid — Representative James “Jimmy Boy” Edming (R-Glen Flora) announced he is seeking re-election as the State Representative for the 87th Assembly District. He was first elected in 2014, following the announcement that six-term incumbent Mary Williams would retire at the end of that term. He has been re-elected since 2016. Representatives serve 2-year terms, elected in the Fall Election. With multiple Republicans now expected to file in this race, a primary will be held on Aug. 9. Winners advance to the General Election on Nov. 8.
May 12
Late night blaze destroys Bruce downtown bar — Fire destroyed a long time standing downtown Bruce bar late Thursday, May 5. Six area fire departments battled the blazing fire for four and half hours, at the Pour House, working to put the fire out before it spread to nearby businesses. The Pour House is owned by Jeff and Kim Grasley, who have owned the building for eight years, and is located at 626 Main St., Bruce. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at 11:09 p.m. reporting the building was on fire. The caller reported all of the patrons had been evacuated to safety out of the building. Due to the fire, the building is a total loss. Bruce Fire Department Chief Junior Baker said about 50 firefighters from six fire departments fought to put the fire out at the Pour House. The departments involved include Bruce Fire Department, Cornell Fire Department, Exeland Fire Department, Ladysmith Fire Department, Sheldon Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. Baker arrived to the fire to find the Pour House fully engulfed. The additional support from the six fire departments was for tankers to support four pumpers. Exeland, Cornell and Sheldon supplied two tankers each. Baker said the cause of the fire was from grease blowing up in the kitchen area of the business.
Christianson chosen for leadership award — The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the award recipients for this year’s Rusk County Community Awards.This year’s Community Leader of the Year will be presented to Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson. The award will be presented by the Northland Community Club. According to Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Strom, Christianson did great things as the Executive Director of Ladysmith Main Street for many years, served as Mayor for Ladysmith and now serves as the City Administrator. Christianson also completes volunteer work with the Jaycees and other organizations.
Area schools benefit from last round of COVID aid — The U.S. Department of Education approved Wisconsin’s ESSER III plan in its entirety, including more than $8.27 million to area school districts out of $1.388 billion being awarded statewide. ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program authorized under American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, provides additional money for local educational agencies (LEAs) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ESSER III supplements ESSER I, created by the CARES Act in March 2020, and ESSER II, created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020. As required, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction calculated ESSER III allocations using the 2020-21 Every Student Succeeds Act, Title I, Part A formula, which is based on the number and percentage of children from low-income families. Title I requirements do not apply to ESSER III funds. Area schools and the funds they will receive include: Birchwood School District — $440,734; Bruce School District — $1,117,167; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District — $1,869,451; Flambeau School District — $1,806,900; Ladysmith School District — $1,591,276; Lake Holcombe School District — $779,891; and Winter Area School District — $1,061,650.
May 19
Three from county killed in head-on crash, Saturday — The three victims killed after a 2-vehicle crash, Saturday, in Rusk County, were officially identified, Tuesday, by law enforcement. They are Christian M. Ollinger, 24, of Ladysmith, and Matthew J. and Shanna M. Krisik, 41, both of Hawkins. “Investigations found that the vehicles collided head-on causing severe damage to both vehicles and causing one vehicle to leave the roadway,” Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said in a statement. Rusk County Dispatch received a call at about 3:23 p.m., May 14, of a 2-vehicle crash on Wis. 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the town of Willard. Dispatch records show calls were coming in from Chippewa County, reporting the head-on collision with one vehicle on fire. Deputies and other responders found two subjects deceased and one was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith where the subject was flown to another facility where he later died. Dispatch records show the Cornell Fire Department was requested for its hydraulic cutting tools. A medical helicopter was dispatched. The Rusk County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.
City council eyes Miner Avenue work — The Ladysmith Common Council continues to seek funding for more street work with seven possible projects under consideration. Miner Avenue through the city’s downtown might be next and might cause headaches for local business owners. The council voted 7-0 on Monday, May 9, to proceed with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law/Surface Transportation Program funding that requires an 80-20 local match. In a related decision, the council voted unanimously to proceed with Community Development Block Grant engineering proposals for Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall. Through 2026, the state will receive $138 million in BIL federal funding managed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation STP. The city projects under consideration include: W. Fifth Street, from Lake Avenue to North Avenue; Adams Avenue from E. Ninth Street S to Lindoo Avenue; Fritz Avenue from First Street S to E. Fifth Street S; Corbett Avenue from E. Fourth Street S to E. Sixth Street S; E. Eighth Street from Worden Avenue to Miner Avenue; Gustafson Road from Doughty Road to Barnett Road and Barnett Road from Doughty Road to the Industrial Ball Park Road.
Weyerhaeuser World War II veteran remembered — The last surviving founding father of the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post died last week. Wallace “Wally” Checkalski was 99. The long-time Weyerhaeuser resident passed away on Thursday, May 12, at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake. He was one of a handful in this area who fought in World War II. Checkalski enlisted in 1943, when he was 20 years old. He was the third of six brothers who were born to parents, Frank and Katherine (Weyek) Checkalski, and raised on a farm near Weyerhaeuser. He did not have to serve but wanted to. Checkalski flew with the U.S. Navy Dive Bombers during World War II. He served as an aircrewman in carrier based craft. He flew a Dive Bomber and was in charge of two machine guns along with the radio and radar set. “I’ve had a good life, it was hard and I was never afraid of work,” Checkalski is quoted on recent social media of Woodstone Senior Living. Weyerhaeuser Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5780 celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary last April, marking 75 years since it was first mustered just months after the official end of World War II. The post was initiated with 56 charter members. Of that group, 10 served in World War I. Of that group, Checkalski was the last remaining of the post’s founding fathers. He was in attendance, making the rounds with the more than 50 people assembled for the special event held at the post’s headquarters in the village. He credits a Rusk County World War I veteran from Ladysmith as the motivating force in helping make the Weyerhaeuser post possible. “When the boys started coming back, he said, ‘We’ve got to have a post in Weyerhaeuser,’” Checkalski said last year at the celebration. “We put a lot of effort into it.” A meeting of veterans having had foreign service in the armed forces in time of war was held in the Weyerhaeuser Village Hall on Jan. 18, 1946. A few local members of the Ladysmith Post 2490 were present and E.A. “Jack” Lewis, VFW Quartermaster of the Department of Wisconsin. Under their guidance a Post was formed with the application for a charter bearing 24 names. The first commander elected was World War I veteran Gustave A. Anderson and the first Post Quartermaster was Joe Garbacz. The Post received its charter and was instituted on March 22, 1946, at a meeting held in the old high school gym. E.A. Lewis was the installing officer. The Post continued its monthly meetings with the Weyerhaeuser Village Hall offered as a meeting place. Paul Suski was elected the next Post Commander followed over the years by commanders; Steve Kawa (5 terms), Al Rozak, Chester Ridout, Ed Baker, Ray Frenchick, Dell O’Brien, Walter Olesiak, Robert Benik, Chester Bush, Stanley Olesiak, Don Christianson, Wallace Checkalski, Dick Elwood, Norm Arndt, Stanley Poplawski, Wayne Stevens, Robert Kolek, Dick Elwood, Steve Olesiak and current Commander Tom Bush.
May 26
Planning work ramps up on school project — The Ladysmith School Board received an update, Wednesday, on architectural design work getting underway after passage of a $21 million facility construction referendum. Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects addressed the board at its May 18 meeting. The land survey work is complete. A request for proposals has been issued to seek bids geo-technical work that will include conducting soil drilling at the site. The geo-technical work will get done sometime in the next month to 1.5 months. Sampling for possible locations with asbestos has been completed.
School board OKs administrator raises — A month after approving a 5.8 percent overall total package increase for professional staff and hourly wage workers, the Ladysmith School Board voted 4-3, Wednesday, to approve a 4.7 percent compensation increase for administrators. The administrative raise approved at the board’s May 18 meeting drew questions, like the professional staff and hourly wage workers increases approved by a 6-1 vote last month. Last month, the board removed administrators from the other staff getting raised. Traditionally in Ladysmith administrators have received the same percent increase as other staff. The proposed 4.7 percent increase is aligned with the Consumer Price Index.
June 2
County studies curbing ATVs in forest system — More than 75 people attended the Rusk County Board meeting, Tuesday, May 24, to discuss possible changes to the county vehicle registration ordinance involving ATV access to trails. In October and November, Forestry Director Jeremy Kowslowski became aware ATVs were damaging the county forests. More damage has since been found. According to Koslowski legitimate, legal water crossings for ATVs can cost between $10,000 and $100,000. The county has invested heavily into ATV trails, according to Koslowski. Approximately 359 illegitimate crossings have been found. About 27 community members spoke during public comment. Several of the community members were concerned the ordinance changes would severely decrease the number or trails available to ATVs. Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Strom, said he believes making changes to ATV access to trails could negatively impact the local economy and small businesses. “Imposing additional restrictions could have disastrous consequences,” said Strom as he spoke about the economic stability of the county and how placing barriers to ATV travel could lower quality of life for many people who choose to live in Rusk County. Rod Ellwanger believes ATV use should be better promoted in Rusk County for the economic development of the county. Daniel Kline requested county supervisors to consider discussing the topic of ATV travel and trails further before making changes to ordinances. Kline requested a more detailed plan to close off sensitive areas and open other less sensitive areas.
Ladysmith native supports TOPGUN while serving — A Ladysmith native is serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. Petty Officer 3rd Class Darrell Boggs is a 2016 Ladysmith graduate. These lessons have helped Boggs while serving in the Navy. Today, Boggs serves as an aviation structural mechanic at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada. Fifty-two years ago, TOPGUN was introduced with the mission of reducing casualties of naval aviators sustained during the Vietnam War. Within a year, this goal was reached with the United States having one casualty for every 12 enemy deaths. Since then, TOPGUN continues to train the finest naval aviators and has inspired one blockbuster movie released in May 1986, with a sequel planned for release in May of 2022. Today’s U.S. Naval Aviators possess the professionalism, tactical skills, innovative mindset, and understanding of advanced technologies to succeed against adversaries. They are disciplined, critical thinkers who excel in challenging environments – like those seen in the movie, according to U.S. Navy officials.
June 9
Elmer Wisherd. D-Day survivor, dies at 101 — Dozens of federal, state and local military service group leaders and veterans turned out Monday, June 6, for a much deserved tribute, laying to rest a well-known local D-Day veteran on the anniversary of the Allied invasion of the beaches at Normandy, France, in 1944. The funeral service for Elmer Wisherd, 101, of Tony, was held 78 years after that famed attack against German forces. Wisherd, who survived that battle and many others was laid to rest at Bruce Cemetery, with representatives on hand from most of the branches of service, armed conflicts and organizations of past war veterans. He was born Dec. 1, 1920. He died June 1, 2022. With brilliant sun through clear sky, their post emblems honored a centenarian who gave during war and for decades after upon returning home. A rifle volley was fired. Taps was played. Wisherd was honored. Longtime Ladysmith Veterans of Foreign Wars Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490 Past Commander Walt Johnson, who assisted at the cemetery and conducted the Honor Guard, noted the strong turnout of many veteran service organizations shows how much Wisherd was loved and respected. Many veterans from the Legion, VFW, DAV and AMVETS and Auxiliary’s lined the service area. “Elmer was Mr. American Legion in my opinion. He was member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Johnson said. “The number of American Legion Posts displaying their colors at the cemetery was awesome.”
Massive rise in area gas prices this week — The cost of gasoline and diesel jumped last week and is causing area schools and organizations to tighten belts and make changes to transportation. Last week in Rusk County the cost of gasoline jumped 40 cents. The national average for gasoline is $4.86, as of June 6. Schools are working through the budget that was approved last October when the national average for diesel was $3.72 a gallon. As of June 6, the national average for diesel is $5.25 a gallon. The sharp increase in diesel is expected to drive up the costs in other commodities, such as food, agriculture, clothing and other supplies, according to the New York Times. The Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region estimated energy prices rose 30.3 percent over the last 12-months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Increased fuel costs have certainly impacted our budget as we are currently over budget in fuel for the 2022 fiscal year,” said Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley. Both Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace believe it is early to see what the impacts of the rise in fuel prices will be on the budget, however a continued elevated fuel cost will likely impact both departments down the road.
June 16
Solar panels get green light on library grounds — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, May 23, to approve location of a solar panel array on top of the hill immediately east of Rusk County Community Library. The proposal calls for 64 panels, each measuring 2 feet by 3 feet. They would stretch in two 60-foot rows across the hill, each about 10 feet wide. The panels are supported by 15 feet long posts driven 8 feet into the ground. Estimates show the panels could reduce the library’s electrical bills from currently $600 monthly to $200 monthly. The panels are scheduled to be installed in September and online in October. The Rusk County Community Library Foundation is separate from Friends of the Rusk County Community Library. The foundation gathered an endowment to help the library, helping in past years to fund a $10,000 security system through donations and other monetary gifts. Most of the cost is in the initial investment in panels and connecting them to the library.
Rands Trucking marks 40th anniversary — A trucking company headquartered in Ladysmith celebrated 40 years in business last week, highlighting its rapid growth from two trucks four decades ago to 185 power units and 450 trailers today. Owner Bill Rands launched Rands Trucking in 1982, three years after graduating from Ladysmith High School. In addition to the Ladysmith corporate office, 8527 Gokey Rd., the business also boasts Wisconsin locations in Medford and Chippewa Falls. It also operates nationally at sites in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Iowa. The family-owned trucking and logistics company serves all lower 48 states in the U.S. with an outstanding reputation in customer service and on time deliveries. It continues to expand and become a leader in the transportation industry. Rands started small in 1982, when he bought two trucks to help Chuck Whittenberger haul computers out of IBM in Chicago, Ill.
Bruce lad earns highest rank in Boy Scouts — Lance Rothenbach 18, of Bruce, has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award. Rothenbach was recognized in ceremonies on May 15. He is a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Chippewa Valley Council, Blue Hills District and the Bruce Troop 56. He is a recipient of the Village of Bruce, Austin Family Community Service Award. Rothenbach chose his Eagle project in late Fall of 2020. He along with Scouts from his Troop and many volunteers, inventoried, categorized and organized donated artifacts for the Historic Artifact Museum located within the old Weyerhaeuser School, now known as Spec Tech, short for Frederick Weyerhaeuser Specialized Technologies.
Downtown investor faces theft charges — A Cornell businessman, with a downtown building investment in Ladysmith, was issued an arrest warrant in Eau Claire Circuit Court last week in three cases. Tyrel D. Sikora, 27, has been charged with one felony count of issue of worthless checks (>$2,500), one felony count of theft in a business setting > $5,000 - $10,000 and one felony count of theft in a business setting > $10,000-$100,000. If convicted, Sikora could be sentenced to a maximum of 19.5 years incarceration or $45,000 in fines or both. In Eau Claire County Circuit Court on June 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Sikora. According to the criminal complaint, on May 18 an Eau Claire police officer made contact with a reported victim regarding theft that took place in October 2021. The victim reported being quoted $39,000 for Sikora to paint an Eau Claire residence under the business name Sikora Prime Painting and Washing LLC. The victim agreed to pay the fee up front. Sikora has a second business in Ladysmith under the name TDS Property Investments of Ladysmith. Sikora is the new owner of the old State Bank of Ladysmith, commonly known as the Old Pioneer Bank Building. Sikora purchased the building in late December.
June 23
Contract to sell grave sites to Servites on hold — The Ladysmith Common Council tabled at its latest meeting action on a proposed cemetery plot sale contract with the Order of the Servants of Mary. The proposed contract, which requires council action before it can be finalized, would allow scores of past burials in the existing Servants convent cemetery to be exhumed and moved to the city’s Riverside Cemetery. It would also establish a large tract at the city cemetery to accommodate any future OSM burials. The plot being sold to the Servants of Mary is a single block at the northeast corner of Riverside Cemetery. It is already surveyed and marked. The Servants of Mary currently operate and manage an existing cemetery near its convent on Port Arthur Road, west of the intersection of Port Arthur Road and College Avenue. Members of the religious order came to Ladysmith more than a century ago, helping found the original St. Mary’s Hospital, the former Mount Senario College and the all-girls Servite High School. Burials at the convent cemetery date back to the early 1900s and include nuns and a small number of priests. Despite the city and Servants reaching a preliminary agreement on a sale price four months ago, the council still raised multiple concerns with the contract language. Foremost among them were concerns about marker height, the Servants paying less now than in a similar 2010 proposal, clarity on a planned memorial area and residency status for burials.
Board mulls adding police in schools — The Ladysmith School Board heard a presentation at its most recent meeting about a proposal to return a law enforcement resource officer to buildings for the 2022-23 school year. Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien told the board on Wednesday, June 15, there are many advantages to having an officer in schools. Among them are building trust with students and staff, acting as a deterrent and assisting with behavioral issues. As currently proposed, adding the position would cost the school district $24,000 per year for 2-3 hours per day at $25-$30 per hour. It would be funded through federal ESSER COVID-19 aid. School officials say they will research grants for future expansion. There was no decision made at the meeting, but board action is needed by August for the position to be created. The board’s discussion comes several months after parents spoke to the board about improving building security after an assault on campus and less than a month after a deadly school shooting in Texas.
Depot restoration adds to local rail lore — Like a long, slow train coming, the restoration of the 1909 historic rail depot in Weyerhaeuser has taken its sweet old time reaching its final destination The depot was saved from the wrecking ball in 2013, when Canadian National Railroad wanted it removed from their right-of-way. CN sold it to the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club for $1, and kicked off the restoration with a $15,000 grant. The club had the depot moved to a 60- by 250-foot location about 200 feet from its original location, across the street from the former hardware store. Heartland Co-op of Dorchester donated the site, selling it to the Commercial Club for $1. Since then, area volunteers and business leaders have been working countless hours to restore the depot that was built more than a century ago. “We are now to a point where we can host events and for people to tour,” said Club President Dave Wierzba. The club started raising funds to both save and restore the into something attractive and usable.
School board seeks public comment limit — Flambeau School Board members discussed making changes to the policy for public comments during school board meetings during the June 15 meeting. The policy being considered would restrict public comment to only the items on the agenda and limit speakers to three minutes instead of five minutes. School board member Luke Fischer believes bigger things should be changed before addressing making changes to this policy. He said it would be restricting those wishing to speak. School board member Joel Taylor said that most schools do limit to what is spoken during public comments to what is on the agenda. “It could be important, but it’s not on the agenda,” said Taylor. His goal was to help the public to understand where those concerns and communication should be directed, to the district administrator or board members.
June 30
Hospital staff get prepped for rare emergency — Marshfield Medical Clinic-Ladysmith last week held a specialized training to help employees to protect their number one goal of keeping patients and staff safe. ALICE Training is an active shooter and preparedness solutions training established 20 years ago to help organizations, schools, hospitals and businesses to train employees and individuals how to respond to armed intruder. To date, ALICE Training has helped train more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics in the United States. As recent as June 2, a gunman entered a physician’s office at a medical facility in Tulsa, Okla., and killed four people. In the ongoing current events, Marshfield employees requested to be prepared and have training to handle a man-made emergency in the event of a very rare situation. Marshfield Medical Center partnered with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department to receive the training. Leading the training were Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann who is certified to train organizations in ALICE Training. From Marshfield Medical Center were Security Manager Jeremiah Glamann and Enterprise Emergency Management Coordinator Ian Fisher. According to Grassmann, between 2000 and 2011 there were 154 hospital related shootings that left 235 people wounded or dead.
Christie Mountain owners seek land deal — The Atlanta Town Board will hold a special meeting this week, Wednesday, to discuss the sale of town land that owners of Christie Mountain want to buy with a vision for possible expansion that includes year round recreation, a larger chalet or more lodging. Christie Mountain owners want to buy two landlocked parcels immediately south of the ski hill area north of Weyerhaeuser. One parcel is 36.93 acres. The other is 38.98 acres. Business representatives are proposing an $80,000 purchase price, saying the land recently appraised for $68,000. This current purchase offer is much less than the $106,000 owners paid to the town in 2012 for 80 acres through a land contract. At that time, another 80 acres remained in town, ownership. This is is the land Christie Mountain owners now want to purchase. At the meeting town residents will vote for against proceeding with the sale. If authorized, the town board will then begin negotiations on the property.
