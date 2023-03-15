United Methodist Church in the Exeland community celebrated a very special Sunday on Sunday, March 5.
The church was celebrating the 104th birthday of congregation member Lucille Henry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
United Methodist Church in the Exeland community celebrated a very special Sunday on Sunday, March 5.
The church was celebrating the 104th birthday of congregation member Lucille Henry.
Members celebrated with a luncheon provided by David Vitcenda of Exeland and catered from J.S. Supper Club and Catering, Ladysmith, plus a big birthday cake baked by church member, Janet Thompson, and decorated by her granddaughter, Brittany Dennis.
There were about 45 people in attendance, including family members and friends.
Lucille has been very active in the church her whole life. She was the church’s Adult Sunday School Teacher for years, but the Sunday School was suspended when Covid 19 hit.
Soon after, she decided it was time to let the younger generation take care of the church business and gave up her position on the church board.
Henry is known by many in the community for her famous peanut butter pie, which she made when she owned the little restaurant in Exeland, where she cooked for many years.
She still bakes these pies for annual bake sales at the church.
“Yes, at 104, she still bakes pies. Just get out of her way in her kitchen,” church members said.
Congregation leaders all want to thank Dave Vitcenda of Exeland for providing the meal and planning the celebration.
“We are looking forward to next year, Lucille. You have been an inspiration to all who know you,” officials said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.