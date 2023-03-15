Happy birthday

Wisconsin Conference of the Methodist Church District Superintendent Barbara Certa-Werner (left) and Rev. Mark Bartlett at Exeland, Birchwood, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser honor Lucille Henry on Sunday, March 5, at a special 104th birthday party in her honor at First United Methodist Church in Exeland. 

United Methodist Church in the Exeland community celebrated a very special Sunday on Sunday, March 5.

The church was celebrating the 104th birthday of congregation member Lucille Henry.

