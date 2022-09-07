The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Governor’s office announced last week that school districts statewide will benefit from new advanced manufacturing technical education equipment grants. The grants will help students prepare for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand job opportunities. They will also help school districts increase enrollment in career and technical education programs.
One round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the DWD totals $450,000 for 16 school districts across the state to train students for careers paths involving robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing, drones and more. This funding is projected to serve nearly 2,800 students.
Earlier this week, the governor announced an additional 11 school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding through the program. This funding is projected to serve more than 1,400 students.
The total now stands at about $864,000 for 27 school districts statewide, potentially benefitting 4,200 students.
The Ladysmith School District was awarded a $40,000 grant to help fund a proposal with a projected $120,000 total cost.
The district will use grant funds to help purchase three Bridgeport milling machines, three Fortune precision lathes, one Tormach xsTECH CNC Router/Benchtop milling machine.
The goal of the project is to develop an advanced manufacturing program at the high school to train and prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, according to tech education teacher Kyle Jeffress. It will also allow students to meet the needs of local and regional workforces and the needs and desires of the student population, he said.
This is a 2-year project. The new equipment will be ordered and installed this school year and instructors will receive additional training in the summer. Students will be able to register for the new course this winter and take the new course next school year.
“This grant from the Department of Workforce Development will allow us to implement a new Advanced Manufacturing course at the high school,” Jeffress said. “This project will give our students the chance to get a jump start on their career aspirations by developing their skills in machining and having the chance to earn an industry-recognized certification from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills through the new course.”
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel called the grant “incredible news” for students interested in manufacturing.
“We are thankful for the DWD grant, but even more grateful for the support our students, teachers, and school district receive from our community,” Stunkel said.
Manufacturing was the largest employment industry last year in Rusk County, according to the 2021 Rusk County Workforce Profile from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. It accounted for 28.02 percent of all employment in the county.
A recent survey of district residents showed 27 percent supporting improving the career and technical education “shop” facilities. This compared with top responses of 67 percent for better preparing students for life after high school, 35 percent for recruiting and retaining high quality staffand33 percent for expanding opportunities to earn college credits.
Another survey asking parents what kind of education they are most likely to encourage their children to pursue after high school was overwhelmingly in support of technical or community college at about 60 percent compared with 4-year college or university at about 45 percent. There was less support for options like apprenticeship, workforce training and military.
School officials hope to implement a new advanced manufacturing technologies course and curriculum and combine them with the new equipment by September 2024. Their goal is for 75 percent of students enrolled in the course will earn an industry recognized certification in machining from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills. This would be a 100 percent increase of NIMS certification offered in Ladysmith schools during the 2021-22 school year.
About $1.14 million was made available to state school districts through the Technical Education Equipment Grant. The goal of the grant is to reimburse school districts for the purchase and installation costs of technical education used in vocational training and technical education in advanced manufacturing fields. The grant also covers costs for equipment operation software and instructional materials to train students.
Awards range between $5,000 and $50,000 per recipient.
The grant requires a match through cash or in-kind contribution equal to 200 percent of the amount of the grant award, or $2 match for each $1 award from Wisconsin Fast Forward.
Ladysmith school officials submitted a grant application package totaling $120,000. This breaks down to $80,000 in local funds and $40,000 in grant money.
The $80,000 local funds match breaks down even farther to $65,000 from industry partners in the area and only $15,000 from the school district. Officials with the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation are working with local industry employers to help cover the business portion.
The Ladysmith IDC has long been supportive of the efforts to incorporate new manufacturing and design technology into the technology department at the Ladysmith High School, according to IDC member Alan Christianson.
“The IDC feels the advanced manufacturing program is the best tool the community has to introduce students to current industrial technology, which is much further advanced than what many suppose it to be. Upgrading our school’s technology programs to reflect the latest in manufacturing technology will provide students with first-hand experience in a very rewarding career choice that will allow them to support a family right here in our area,” Christianson said.
This new investment has the capability to prepare 40-50 students per year to take the Machining Level 1 NIMS certification exam.
“The IDC is proud to once again partner with the School District of Ladysmith to build on their foundation as an educational leader in northwest Wisconsin,” Christianson said.
The Ladysmith project includes $113,515 for equipment including software. This breaks down to $75,677 in local funds and $37,838 grant money.
It also includes $2,205 for instructional materials including the Precision Machining curriculum and textbooks. This breaks down to $1,470 in local funds and $735 in grant money.
It also includes $4,280 for equipment installation if not included with purchase. This breaks down to $2,853 in local funds and $1,427 in grant money.
“To be able to pull off this project we enlisted the help of the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation to help cover the match requirement of the grant,” Jeffress said. “The IDC is working with local industry employers to help cover this expense.”
The leveraging mirrors similar school district improvements.
In 2015, school district officials launched a new Fab Lab costing $70,997. It paired $25,589 of district funds with contributions of $12,500 from both the LIDC and city of Ladysmith and $20,408 from other grants and donations
During the 2016-17 school year, school district officials applied to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help fund a $30,000 Fab Lab expansion by adding a CNC milling machine and five additional 3D printers. The WEDC contributed $15,000 with the LIDC and school district each funding $7,500.
In 2019, the school district won a Channellock “Trade School Trade Up” Contest, in which it was awarded a shop makeover and a donation of hand tools and gear. Overall with the award and donation, the project had an estimated $20,000 value.
The new equipment will replace some of the oldest machines in the Ladysmith schools tech education shop.
“We will also be increasing the total number of each machine which means there will be more students learning by doing rather than just watching,” Jeffress said. “The addition of these new machines will accent our existing tech ed facilities and programs very nicely.” Jeffress said.
Governor Tony Evers called it “critical” to do everything possible to present different pathways for graduated to pursue. This includes offering specialized training and providing opportunities toward earning industry-recognized credentials, he said.
“These grants are going to help ensure we’re investing in our own homegrown talent, giving them the tools and resources they need to learn skills for high-demand jobs in critical industries across our state while fueling collaboration among employers, school districts, and agency partners,” Evers said.
This investment comes after Gov. Evers and DWD also announced earlier this week that Wisconsin high school juniors and seniors will have 14 new occupational pathways that local employers can support this fall.
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the investments in high school technical education programs produce a more competitive workforce, while saving students and their families money.
“Upon graduation, students will have obtained dual enrollment credits, industry-recognized credentials, and technical endorsements on their high school diplomas,” Pechacek said. “They come out ahead as job applicants, with some additional academic requirements already out of the way.”
Previous Fast Forward grant recipients have used the funding to purchase training equipment related to robotics and automation, allowing the students to obtain Manufacturing Standards Skills Council (MSSC) and Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) certifications.
Advanced manufacturing refers to a family of manufacturing activities that depend on the use and coordination of information, automation, computation, software, sensing, and networking, and/or use cutting-edge materials and emerging production capabilities enabled by the physical and biological sciences (e.g., nanotechnology, chemistry, and biology). This involves both new ways of manufacturing existing products and manufacturing new products emerging from advanced technologies.
Jeffress estimated that between 2018-28 there will be 4.6 million job vacancies in the manufacturing sector and only 2.2 million of those jobs will be filled. This will leave 2.4 million manufacturing job vacancies. The grant and ongoing tech education shop improvements will help prepare Ladysmith High School graduates for those jobs, according to Jeffress.
Jeffress said the plan moving forward will be focused on protecting the new assets. He also asked the board to keep the department in mind and supporting the program at times of budget building.
Jeffress also thanked the local groups, businesses and school district for investing in student education and graduates’ careers in the workforce.
“We are very grateful to have a community and partners such as the IDC and our local employers who support our students and potential future workforce by supporting programs and projects such as this to bring these great opportunities to our district,” Jeffress said.
