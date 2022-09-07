Grant awarded

Ladysmith technical education teacher Kyle Jeffress tells the school board about the shop’s current capabilities, explaining how a new grant will be able to update equipment.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Governor’s office announced last week that school districts statewide will benefit from new advanced manufacturing technical education equipment grants. The grants will help students prepare for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand job opportunities. They will also help school districts increase enrollment in career and technical education programs.

One round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the DWD totals $450,000 for 16 school districts across the state to train students for careers paths involving robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing, drones and more. This funding is projected to serve nearly 2,800 students.

