A new veterans organization is taking shape in the Ladysmith area, allowing some who did not serve in the armed forces an opportunity to serve in there community.
Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 is a branch of Ladysmith AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127. The new squadron now counts about a dozen individuals among its membership after its first meeting last month. Since that time, it has become the largest AMVETS squadron north of Wis. 64 and some forecast will soon be the largest in the state.
Sons of AMVETS is a nationwide service organization comprised of male descendants of American veterans. As part of the AMVETS family, it seeks to improve quality of life, advocates legislation for increased benefits and care and provides and supports charitable assistance to veterans, their families and community. Members must be at least 18 years of age and not eligible for membership in the parent organization.
The new squadron commander is Dave Roth, a Ladysmith area resident who credited the group’s recently elected slate of officers for making it happen. He said the concept had been tried several times in the past, but on this occasion the concept finally mustered enough critical mass to become a reality.
“I asked if I could have a crack at it, and the person who had tried before handed me the torch,” Roth said. “I am pretty aggressive. I don’t like the word defeat. I don’t think any of us do.”
Along the way Roth received strong encouragement from AMVETS Post 127 Commander John Vacho and Wisconsin Sons of AMVETS State Commander Ed Cadwell.
“I just kept going,” Roth said.
He just needed to find about eight individuals to give some of their time. He about doubled that with 15 in attendance at the first meeting. They held elections and voted in a slate of new officers including Roth as commander, Glen Flora resident Jim Edming as first vice commander, Mark Hanson as finance officer and Darrell Doughty as secretary.
“I have a great group of people there to back me,” Roth said.
The officers have petitioned for a charter from the state organization and national leadership.
“It is unbelievable,” Roth said.
A state convention is scheduled to begin in Green Bay next week. During the 3-day event, a charter is to be awarded to the squadron’s officers by the national commander.
“It is a group effort,” Roth said. ”It is pretty exciting.”
AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans, is the most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization open to representing the interests of 20 million veterans and their families. We are veterans serving veterans since 1944. It was founded in 1944 and now has more than 250,000 members nationwide. AMVETS is a family of organization. In addition to the parent group, AMVETS also offers charters to Ladies Auxiliaries, Sons of AMVETS, AMVETS Riders, and a limited number of Junior AMVETS.
Sons of AMVETS has been in existence nationally for some time, but it is fairly new in Wisconsin with only seven squadrons in existence statewide, according to State Commander Ed Cadwell.
When Cadwell assumed command two years ago, he set a goal of recruiting two new squadrons. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, temporarily sidetracking that ambitious goal.
“We are trying to reach out to our different posts. The Sons of AMVETS can help the AMVETS posts,” said Cadwell who belongs to an AMVETS squadron in Bloomer.
The Bloomer squadron helps fund Christmas baskets for shut-in veterans. It holds fundraisers and makes donations to veteran organizations and individuals. It also donates to an AMVETS State Hospital and Services Foundation that looks after the welfare of military veterans.
Cadwell has now met his goal with new squadrons in Ladysmith and Oshkosh. Both will receive their charters at the upcoming state convention.
Those with paid memberships already will have their names permanently listed on the AMVETS Squadron 127 charter document.
As a result of COVID-19, Cadwell’s term leading the state’s Sons of AMVETS organization was extended to a second year. He now has met his goal of chartering two new squadrons.
Cadwell called Roth “a real go-getter,” citing his drive to recruit new members. “Every time I see Dave he has another application from a new member,” he said.
Unable to serve in the military due to a hearing loss, Cadwell now has an outlet to serve his community through Sons of AMVETS. He also thinks of it as a way to honor his brother, William Howe, who served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
“I am doing my service now because I wasn’t able to do my service then. Because of my brother’s service, I can be a member of the Sons. As long as he would have been eligible to be an AMVETS member I can be a Sons of AMVETS member,” Cadwell said.
Cadwell noted the success of Ladysmith AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 128, and believes the same popularity could carry over to the local squadron. He said the post consistently draws 25-30 members at its meetings, a turnout well beyond many other posts in the state.
The squadron has the full backing of the Post 127, which recently contributed $1,000 to the effort.
“I was flabbergasted. I couldn’t believe it,” Cadwell said.
Sons of AMVETS has the strong support of the local AMVETS Post because they each share a common cause, according to Post 127 Post Commander John Vacho.
“They are like our men’s auxiliary. This is their chance to serve, and we support the organization and what they do in the community,” Vacho said.
Vacho noted other area veterans groups are struggling with membership numbers. At the same time, the need for volunteers and civic duties are increasing, he added.
“The result is AMVETS and other service groups are picking up more. AMVETS need help as they are only so big too. Sons of AMVETS is manpower that is drastically needed,” Vacho said.
During a recent Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride & Fundraiser sponsored by the AMVETS Post 127, a bidding war broke out on a shuttle bus following the riders for a commemorative coin being auctioned by Cadwell. It ended up going for $130.
“It went for $130 and I gave that to the Sons. That just blew my mind. That was exciting,” Cadwell said.
Cadwell is also saddened as AMVETS has grown in popularity, other longstanding military service groups like American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars have struggled with their memberships. This includes American Legion Moore-Long Post 64 and VFW Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490, both in Ladysmith.
At the same time, Ladysmith AMVETS Post 127 was named last year as “Post of the Year.”
“The amount of activities they do I am willing to bet next year they will be Post of the Year again. They are that active and enthusiastic,” Cadwell said.
Ladysmith AMVETS Squadron 128 is not out to reinvent the wheel, according to Roth. He acknowledged the local AMVETS Post already spearheads many great activities in the area like its popular Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride & Fundraiser and an upcoming new car and motorcycle show. He also understands many local businesses are also asked to make donations to these and other events.
“There are other things we can do that do not require donations,” Roth said.
One local event squadron leaders are looking forward to partnering with is next month’s Culpepper & Merriweather Circus at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith. Its members will help sell tickets, put up posters and stamp hands for those in attendance in exchange for a portion of ticket sales.
“We are not out there seeking donations, but there are some small things we can do that is not going to hurt the local businesses too hard. We are going to move slow as a group, and the first thing is to get our charter in hand,” Roth said.
Roth, who did not serve in the military, has three sons SFC Terrence Roth, CPT Douglas Roth and SSG. Matthew Roth who now actively serve in the U.S. Army. Watching his sons serve their country has inspired him to give back in a similar vein.
“There is a part of me that wants to give. I am very patriotic, and I am very supportive of all the military. I support them every day, and I thank them for doing things I never did or was able to do. I want to contribute in some way,” Roth said.
He sees Sons of AMVETS as an option for many individuals like himself, who is inspired by those who served in the military but cannot join the local AMVETS post without also having served in the Armed forces. He compares the post and squadron as joining forces.
“If you have somebody in your background like a grandfather, a father, an uncle, a brother or someone like that you can become a Son of AMVETS and give part of what you feel and part of your patriotic being back to your country. There is a whole bunch of us,” Roth said. “This is something I feel very highly of and tugs at my heart strongly. I think everyone who has joined our squadron has that tug, the same tug I have.”
The squadron is one of a kind in the Wisconsin Northwoods. It’s members are touting themselves as the largest such group north of Wis. 64, but at the same time acknowledging it is the only such post in this part of the state.
As a result, Roth remains humble. He notes some squadrons have been in existence for many years, but have mustered small numbers of members.
“I am very proud of the group, and I am very proud of the ‘Sons,’ but more so I am proud of the U.S.military. That shines through me every day,” Roth said.
The squadron is a branch of Ladysmith AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127 and as a result carries the same numeric designation. It could be compared with other branches offered through AMVETS like an auxiliary
Roth is eager to watch Ladysmith Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 roll out. He encourages people to join.
“I am excited to be able to give part of my life back to the military and helping the AMVETS here in Ladysmith going in the right direction to give back to the community. Everything we do is giving back to the community,” Roth said. “We are all in this together. We are going to work slow, have fun and enjoy this. It is going to be a good group of men, and we are all on the same page, I believe.”
Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 meets at 6 p.m., on the third Wednesday of each month at the VMA/Drop Zone, 605 W. Summit Avenue, Ladysmith. Meetings are open to the public and individuals seeking to join. An annual membership is $27, the same as the AMVETS Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.