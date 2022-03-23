The Rusk County Board meeting heard March from Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado, who gave an update from the Ad Hoc committee to develop a master plan to make improvements to county-owned buildings. Albarado said the county received three project proposals.
The responses were from CBS2 – Klein McCarthy Architects for $19,000, Venture Architects for $62,000 and Wold Architects and Engineers for $40,000.
Supervisors approved moving forward and into a contract with Wold Architects and Engineers.
During public comment, cattle and beef farmer and President of the Wisconsin Cattlemen Association, Brady Zuck spoke about the importance of the wolf management plan. The plan was established in 1999 to have a state-wide target wolf population of 350. Zuck said the wolf numbers are currently nearly four times that plan with approximately 1,300 wolves.
Zuck said the wolf damage extends beyond the death of an animal because wolf attacks effect breeding patterns and stress levels of the animals, some cattle will run a fence and become injured when scared by a wolf attack.
Cattle farmer Eric Kanes also spoke to encourage county supervisors to support the wolf management resolution. With wolves on the endangered species list, cattle men like Zuck and Kanes have very few options to protect their livestock.
Kanes said the committee that meets to discuss the wolf population in Wisconsin have very little interactions with wolves and don’t understand the direct impact those in agriculture face.
Also in favor of a wolf management plan was Rusk County Conservationist Nick Stadnyk who said, “wolves are a keystone species but there needs to be management.”
Stadnyk is in favor of a locally managed wolf plan.
County board supervisor Terry DuSell said the damage to agriculture in last year was $173,785.18 due to damage only from wolves. This number is only from attacks that are reported.
“This is a problem with livestock,” said DuSell.
The wolf count of 1,300 is a count taken in the dead of winter, according to DuSell. Come spring time, the number will twice or two-and-a-half that number once the pups are born.
While farmers can be compensated for the damage done by wolves, farmers are only compensated at 75 percent the weight of a steer, not fair market value. Stadnyk added that the compensation is paid back based on commodity prices but that that price fluctuates.
County supervisor Dave Willingham said the wolf damage causes a lot of disruption and work for the farmers and that it has a negative effect on other lifestock.
Supervisors unanimously approved the wolf management plan resolution.
County supervisors also continued the discussion of updating the personnel manual that began at the January county board meeting.
Supervisor Terry DuSell expressed concerns about some of the updates and suggested some other updates need to happen first otherwise, he cautioned it could be legally concerning.
Supervisor Bob Stout said very few changes were made to the manual, only some of the language was cleaned up.
Willingham thought there was confusion about some of the functions in the county clerk office. Some of the duties and practices have been streamlined over the years, according to Willingham.
When new positions are proposed, the process begins at the committee level and ends with the county board’s approval. Willingham said the county board has the opportunity and responsibility to question the need for the new position.
The employee manual updates were approved, 9-4.
As part of Government Day, high school students from Flambeau High School and North Cedar Academy attended the meeting. Local historian Jerry Carrow presented a history of Rusk County.
The next county board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 22 at the Rusk County Government Center.
