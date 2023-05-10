The Rusk County Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at the Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park, 410 E. Third St. North, Ladysmith.
The service will be a time for honoring and paying tribute to all the law enforcement officers in the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.
The Rusk County E.D.G.E. students will be placing lighted candles at the front altar for each state’s fallen officers from 2022. There will also be lighted commemorative candles honoring fallen Rusk County Deputy Dan T. Glaze, Jr. [EOW 10/29/2016], fallen Cheek Police Officer Emily A. Breidenbach [EOW 4/8/2023], fallen Cameron Police Officer Hunter T. Scheel [EOW 4/8/2023] and fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Kaitie Leising [EOW 5/6/2023].
According to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, Leising’s death marks the fourth law enforcement killing to occur in Wisconsin in 2023, and is the most the state has lost in a single year since 2000.
In February, a man shot and killed Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving after a robbery.
The Michael Baribeau Scholarship will be awarded to this year’s recipient by Sue Plaza and a presentation on behalf of the SSG Patrick Lee Lybert K-9 Memorial will also be given by Cheryl Patrick.
After the service there will a be a pie and ice cream social fundraiser for the Rusk County Chaplaincy program.
The public is invited to honor all law enforcement officers who gave their lives in service to others; and pay tribute to the officers that still serve their communities every day. The event coincides with National Law Enforcement Memorial Week, which runs this year from Sunday, May 14-Saturday, May 20.
