Law Enforcement Memorial Service
The Rusk County Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at the Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park, 410 E. Third St. North, Ladysmith.

The service will be a time for honoring and paying tribute to all the law enforcement officers in the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty last year. 

