The Rusk County Emergency Management Services committee voted Wednesday, Oct.13, to approve a request to order a mortuary cot. The current cot is 23 years old and in dire need of replacement. The approved cot will be capable of carrying 1,000 pounds and cost between $3,500 and $4,000.
A mortuary cot is different than an ambulance stretcher in that it allows one person to load and unload the cot, instead of two. The probable delivery for the new cot will be August.
The committee also approved the purchase of one night time camera for the Medical Examiner’s office in the 2021 budget and one in the 2022 budget. Up until now the medical examiners have struggled with taking night time pictures.
The new folding cameras will allow the medical examiners to place the cameras on pedestals for reduce scene disruption and greater visibility. The new cameras will also be capable of reducing fog in the finished photograph. The cameras are $675 each.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will be reinstating the reserve officer program and a wage of $20 per hour was approved by the committee. Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said the program provides the opportunity for those interested in becoming deputies to see and experience being a law enforcement officer without the full time commitment.
Following a recent hiring, several individuals who were not offered a position indicated they would be interested in the reserve officer program, according to Wallace.
Hiring and retention is an important issue currently in law enforcement, said Wallace.
Some departments are hiring more officers in their 40s rather than those in their 20s. Wallace believes that someone in their 40s is less likely to relocate and more likely to be a dedicated and reliable employee.
The committee approved the purchase of two drones to be used primarily in search and rescue and for dangerous situations so officers can get a close up view of a situation before going into it.
The drones will have dual optics and a thermocamera. The cost of two drones and one day of training, air data enterprise and licensing is approximately $15,200. Wallace said he would be willing to share the cost with another department, such as the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, if possible.
In other news, the State of Wisconsin is now introducing ambulance license plates. The plates require departments to pay $50 per year for registration. Prior to this, departments paid a one-time registration fee.
There will be an Emergency Medical Technician certification course next spring, contact Tom Hall, 715-532-2121, for more information.
