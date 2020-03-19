The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday, March 17, that community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in Wisconsin. This means there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread.
There are currently no cases in Rusk County as of Thursday, according to Rusk County Health Officer/Public Health Supervisor Dawn Brost.
"We have seen an 1,125% increase of positive cases in Wisconsin within six days. Updated numbers of positive cases per county and locations where community spread is being seen are updated daily at 2 p.m. on the DHS Outbreaks website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm.
Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow the spread of the virus. Social distancing will help keep you, your family, and our community from increased risk of exposure.
“Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle starting today," Brost said. “The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin reminds all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of disease.”
According to DHS, avoid public places. If you cannot avoid public spaces, stay six feet away from other people. Stay home as much as possible. In addition, think about how you can decrease close contacts and crowded environments while COVID-19 is spreading through our communities. HYPERLINK "https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html" Learn about precautions for high risk and elderly individuals.
Rusk County Health Department is keeping track of this outbreak. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively in the event people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected with the new coronavirus.
The health department wants everyone know that while the risk of getting the illness remains low, people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Avoid touching your face.
• Stay home when sick.
• Practice social distancing.
• Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.
