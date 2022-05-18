Democrat Richard “Dick” Ausman, a small business owner, parent, and a former UW-Madison Marching Band bass drummer, has launched a campaign for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
Ausman was born and raised in Merrill, in Lincoln County. His father died when he was 7 and his mother, with 6 children, had no insurance or savings. He remembers vividly the white boxes of food they would pick up at the county building.
Ausman’s mother baked bread that he would deliver to families in the neighborhood, and she rented a bedroom in their house to a student attending the nursing college to supplant her earnings. Her values are the core of who Ausman became: “Tell the truth, be kind, give your all to your family and work, and everyone is welcome at my table.”
Ausman graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to become a successful business-to-business media and consumer media publisher, serving as a leading executive in one of the largest publishing companies in the world.
Ausman was raised in the Methodist Church, and finds comfort whether the service is Protestant, Catholic or Jewish. Ausman and his wife, Sara, are proud parents of Samantha and Amanda, who are working on doctorate and undergraduate degrees.
Ausman’s frustration with current Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany motivated him to enter the race. Ausman believes “Tiffany prioritizes the needs of corporations, millionaires, and special interests, while folks at home are left to pay the price.” Ausman continued, “Tom Tiffany can’t separate fact from fiction, and perpetuates misinformation in an attempt to divide the voters of the district.”
“I support the Democratic Party values that our economy should work for everyone, health care is right, and we must strengthen and defend our democracy, but my upbringing taught me the value of a dollar, and my career in business taught me to be cautious when spending that dollar, so I will be a careful steward of American taxpayers’ money and ensure that the 7th Congressional District gets their fair share.”
The election is Nov. 8, for a 2-year seat in Congress.
The 7th Congressional District is Wisconsin’s largest district by land mass and includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn and Wood counties.
