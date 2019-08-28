The Wisconsin Department of Administration, DOA, will award up to $1 million in Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, for Public Facilities funds to the Village of Bruce for infrastructure and street improvements for several streets.
The pre-award letter was announced during the Aug. 5 Bruce village board meeting.
The project includes infrastructure and street improvements to North Main Street, Washington Street, First Street, Railroad Avenue and East River Avenue and lift station improvements.
The CBDG is a competitive state-wide program through the Wisconsin Department of administration. CBDG amounts are awarded on a point based system based on community distress and financial need factors.
The village will be working with a CBDG representative on the administration of the project to ensure the project is successfully carried out.
According to the pre-award letter, the grant award of up to $1 million represents approximately 44.8 percent of the proposed project costs. The total cost for the project is estimated to be $2,231,742. The grant funds require the village to contribute match funds in a 2:1 ratio requirement.
The village will explore various financial opportunities for the remaining balance of the project. Possible sources of revenue that could be considered are principle forgiveness loans from the Department of Natural Resources, sewer and water grants, borrowing the balance among others.
The project will require a competitive sealed bid process for construction contracts because the state of Wisconsin requires them for public works projects over $25,000.
The CBDG agreement will be finalized after receiving and approving a submitted procurement policy prior to receiving the CDBG funding, proof that all local match funds have been secured, list of construction activities and deliverables, project timeline and other administrative paperwork.
The anticipated started date is Nov. 1 with an anticipated completion date of Dec. 21, 2021. Moving forward, the next step of the project is this fall when the village will submit a pre-application for the project.
Also discussed during the Aug. 5 meeting was an update on the progress of the village shop which is moving ahead as scheduled.
The next Bruce village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 3.
