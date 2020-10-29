The Ladysmith School District started the 2019-20 school year projecting a $183,000 shortfall, but that changed significantly after the coronavirus arrived last March and the governor ordered a statewide school shutdown. At that point, school officials drastically scaled back district operations and spending, resulting in dramatic savings.
The result was a $486,003 increase in the district’s fund balance, from $2.05 million to $2.54 million betweeen the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. While the shutdown allowed the school to bank more money, it also hurt incoming state aid that is calculated on what was spent the prior year.
The school board held its annual budget hearing last Wednesday, when Business Manager Michael Cox presented the district’s 2020-21 school year $11 million spending package.
The school district had started the 2019-20 school year projecting a $183,000 spending deficit, according to Cox. Unaudited numbers show the district not only made up the projected deficit, but also finshed the 2020-21 school year with a sizable surplus.
“Overall we probably ended up with $660,000 more in the fund balance than what we anticipated this time a year ago. That is great news because in the months ahead it is money you are going to be needing in the next month or two to operate the district.”
The school board is planning to draw $296,624 from that fund balance in its 2020-21 school year budget.
The budget calls for an 8.19 percent percent hike in general fund expenditures to $11.08 million for the 2020-21 school year compared with about $10.24 million the prior school year.
Debt spending is increasing about 0.18 percent to about $2.04 million for the 2020-21 school year compared with about $2.04 million the prior school year.
Community Service Fund spending is decreasing about 14.45 percent to $111,405 for the 2020-21 school year compared with $130,224 the prior school year. This fund had helped finance operations at the Lindoo Avennue former school, but that building was sold this year to the city of Ladysmith.
The combined tax levy that helps supply money to the general debt service and community service funds is decreasing 0.64 percent to about $3.26 million for the 2020-21 school year compared with about $3.28 million the prior year.
The state mandates how much total revenue school districts have to spend through state aid and property taxes. After state aid is determined, the remaining difference is taxed on property owners. The district will see slight increases in these areas with the revenue limit up 2.27 percent to about $8.19 million in the 2020-21 school year compared with $8.00 million the prior school year and with the state aid up 0.003 percent to about $6.64 million for the 2020-21 school year compared with about $6.62 million the prior school year.
“Most of the money to operate the school district comes from state and federal sources, and we are a fairly high-aided school district,” Cox said. “State aid is based on prior year expenditures so that is why our state aid is less than what the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction] was estimating.”
The district mill rate is decreasing 0.02 percent to $11.56 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the 2020-21 school year compared with $11.80 per $1,000 of equalized value the prior school year.
Equalization property value in the school district increased 1.35 percent to about $281.7 million in October 2020 compared with about $277.87 million the prior year. Last year this amount increased 4.87 percent.
The owner of a property with an equalized value of $100,000 paid $1,180 in school taxes last year, and will pay $1,156 this year. A total property tax bill includes taxes from multiple taxing jurisdictions including school, municipality, county and technical college.
“We are taxing to the absolute maximum we are allowed by the state,” Cox said. “We are getting every dollar we possibly can through the state and taxes.”
District special education funding is increasing 8.39 percent to about $1.87 million in the 2020-21 school year compared with about $1.74 million the prior year. This is due mainly to more transfers into the district, additional students being diagnosed and updated Individualized Education Plans requiring additional care, according to Cox.
Overall district enrollment decreased by 22 students with 737 Full Time Equivalent students for the 2020-21 school year compared with 759 FTE students the prior school year. The district receives roughly $10,766 per pupil in state aid based on a 3-year rolling average in FTE enrollment.
An area where the district took a significant hit was open enrollment, where the combined total of students entering and leaving the district was 20 for the 2020-21 school year compared with 45 the prior school year. The state allows parents to enroll their children into any school in the state.
The impact was a $212,643 loss to the district on open enrolled students entering and leaving, according to Cox. He told the board it might want to consider tracking why families are leaving through open enrollment to determine what might be causing it.
Cox also told the board it might want to consider offering some form of virtual education program to compete with other school systems.
“That may not only attract open enrollment, but also keep our students here. I don’t think education is ever going to be the same, and I think there are going to mbe more and more students interested in a virtual education in the future,” Cox said.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said an open enrollment report is already being drafted to track students coming and going in open enrollment.
“Some of it is pretty obvious, but some cases need an email or a phone call to find out a little bit more,” Stunkel said. “It is important information to know.”
The budget also includes federal aid attached linked to increased coronavirus spending including the federal stimulus package Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act at $179,049 and state aid at $116,377.
The annual school district meeting followed the budget presentation.
School Board President Todd Novakofski called it an intriguing school year so far.
“Our teachers have done a very good job. We will continue to support them as best we can,” Novakofski said. “Digital learning at the beginning last spring created some headaches, and we are all excitedto be back live.”
The district currently has about 70 students receiving education through on-line instruction.
Novakofski said on-line instruction delivery and student accountability continues to improve.
“Hopefully the remainder of the year will be uneventful and there will be no new surprises,” Novakofski said.
District residents at the annual meeting, attended entirely by school board officials and school staff, unanimously adopted the school district tax levy of $3,257,500 for the 2020-21 school year, which is an increase of 0.003 percent from the prior school district tax levy of $3278,545.
District residents approved board member salaies of $1,800 for the board president and clerk and $1,600 for other board members. The pay is the same as the prior year.
District residents approved board member expense reimbursements for mileage at 25 cents per mile for use of their personal vehicles for school business and for expenses of public transportation, food and lodging while conducting board business at IRS rates and $5 per full day of attendance at meetings that require absence from a job.
District residents approved dates for the 2021 budget hearing and annual meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 20, 2021.
There was no debate on any of the items acted on.
