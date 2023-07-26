Toycen of Ladysmith acquired

Don Johnson Motors, a fifth-generation family business with locations in Rice Lake, Hayward and Cumberland, announced this week the acquisition of Toycen of Ladysmith, a Chevrolet dealership located in Ladysmith.

The Toycen family has been in the automobile business for 71 years. For the past 27 years, they have owned Toycen of Ladysmith, becoming a cornerstone of the community.  The Toycens will continue to operate Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls and work on developing commercial real estate adjoining the facility.

