Don Johnson Motors, a fifth-generation family business with locations in Rice Lake, Hayward and Cumberland, announced this week the acquisition of Toycen of Ladysmith, a Chevrolet dealership located in Ladysmith.
The Toycen family has been in the automobile business for 71 years. For the past 27 years, they have owned Toycen of Ladysmith, becoming a cornerstone of the community. The Toycens will continue to operate Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls and work on developing commercial real estate adjoining the facility.
Toycen of Ladysmith was founded by Dan Toycen in 1995. It is the only new car dealership in Rusk County. Toycen also has a stake in a third dealership — Bloomer Ford in Bloomer.
Toycen’s father, LaVerne Toycen, started the family business in Bloomer in 1952. Dan joined his father in the company in 1974 and opened Toycen in Ladysmith in 1995.
Dan Toycen purchased the GM franchise car dealership in Ladysmith from prior owner, Bill Stearns. Stearns had the dealership, Bill Stearns Motors, from 1966-1995. That dealership was eventually renamed Toycen of Ladysmith.
Toycen thanked the Ladysmith community for its years of support.
“We encourage them to support the new Don Johnson’s Ladysmith Motors, knowing they will continue to see familiar faces dedicated to providing an exceptional experience,” Toycen said.
Josh Johnson, CEO of Don Johnson Auto Group, said on social media dealership officials are “thrilled” to welcome Toycen of Ladysmith to the Don Johnson Motors family.
“The Toycen family has developed an excellent reputation for outstanding service and their commitment to the Ladysmith community, and we’re excited to build on that tradition. This acquisition is part of our desire to expand our regional presence and help strengthen Rusk County.”
Don Johnson Motors has been a family-owned and operated business for more than 108 years.
“As we continue our drive on this exhilarating 100-plus year journey, we’re excited to welcome the Toycen Motors family into our own,” Don Johnson dealership officials posted on social media. “Our true passion lies far beyond the boundaries of the roadways. It’s about moving people, not just on roads, but towards better lives and a stronger community.”
“Toycen Motors has demonstrated this spirit of community and commitment to excellence, and we’re eager to build upon the Toycen family’s legacy,” Don Johnson officials stated.
Dealership officials say by combining both firms teams and expertise, they can deliver a broader range of services, more exceptional vehicles, and an enhanced guest experience.
“More importantly, we’re going to continue putting people and community first because, at the end of the day, that’s what truly drives us,” Don Johnson officials stated on social media.
The acquisition of Toycen of Ladysmith will be effective on Aug. 15. The dealership will be re-branded as Don Johnson’s Ladysmith Motors.
“This exciting expansion will bring Don Johnson Motors’ exceptional customer experience and top-quality vehicles to even more drivers throughout northwest Wisconsin, dealership officials said. “Guests can expect an expanded selection of vehicles to choose from in addition to the same certified service and commitment to their satisfaction that they have come to know from both Toycen of Ladysmith and Don Johnson Motors.”
