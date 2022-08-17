The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, Aug. 8, to approve a resolution in support of democracy and the Wisconsin Election Commission.
The decision came after several audience members spoke in favor of the proposal and aldermen questioned its merits. As a resolution, the proposal requires no action and serves only as an official expression of the opinion by the council.
Ald. Jim West, who voted against the resolution, questioned why the measure needs to be passed after listening to audience speakers say local elections were conducted securely and safely.
“If they are secure and safe already, why do we need this resolution?” West said. “It sounds like this is trying to change how our elections are done,” West said.
The resolution states the Ladysmith mayor and common council express full confidence in the city clerk, election inspectors and Wisconsin’s system of nonpartisan election administration led by the Wisconsin Election Commission. It also calls on state lawmakers to cease all attempts to undermine, disrupt, or revoke the Wisconsin Election Commissions authority over Wisconsin elections, as well as the authority of municipal clerks.
It also asks for support of “friends and neighbors who serve as election inspectors and local election officials, including our city clerk and city staff.”
City resident Chrysa Ostenso spoke from the audience about “people across our nation who are trying to make us believe that we should not trust the results of our elections.”
“They are succeeding in spite of the fact that they have no real evidence. We know that free and fair elections, and voter confidence are the bedrock of our government and we are in danger, if we allow this to go on, of a complete system collapse,” Ostenso said.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ended a controversial partisan review of the 2020 election, which he and GOP legislators had funded for the past year, days after Vos defeated a primary challenger. Vos ended the review and removed the chief investigator, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, last Friday, after more than a year and over $1 million in spending. Last Tuesday, Vos narrowly won his primary over an opponent who had endorsements from both former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
Other speakers in the audience included city residents Joe Baye and Sister Cecilia Fandel.
Ald. Marty Reynolds told the council some are still challenging results of the presidential election nearly two years after the vote.
“There is a group out there that is trying to overturn our elections,” Reynolds said.
A similar resolution was passed last month by the Rusk County Board.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 6-1 to approve an $11,125 bid from Anderson Landscape to construct a new 250 foot walkway, 3 feet wide, at the Rockwell Automation main plant. DC Crete, which often does concrete work for the city, was unavailable.
— Unanimously approved a $46,250 proposal from the Rusk County Highway Department to pave the loading area at the Rockwell Automation main plant, in the area roughly north of the area occupied by Westlake Enterprises. City officials also sought a bid from Monarch Asphalt, but did not get a response.
— Heard a report that the city has received the $135,000 payment from the Servants of Mary for the purchase of a large plot at Riverside Cemetery. The religious order wants to relocate burials at its convent cemetery along Port Arthur Road to the city-owned cemetery mainly where the site will receive perpetual maintenance. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale.
— Discussed possible changes to the Main Street façade loan program. No action was taken.
— Unanimously approved a $37 cost for sign purchases.
