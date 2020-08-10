The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is requesting volunteers to assist in the search for a missing 3-year-old.
The child has been missing in the Winter area since Sunday, Aug. 9. The family lives in an area surrounded by 40 acres of forest. They are asking for people to come and search and for prayers.
The address provided is 7124 W. Old Highway 70 in Winter. Dress appropriately to enter the forest area.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is asking all search volunteers to register at the Winter ballpark at the intersection of Park and Grove streets. At this time there is an influx of volunteers.
