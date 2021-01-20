Bruce administration is beginning to look forward to graduation with anticipation of returning to a traditional graduation ceremony.
Amanda Weinert of Rusk County Public Health attended the Jan. 11 school board meeting said that by the time of graduation, it is likely the school will be able to have a normal graduation.
The graduating class of 2020 held their graduation ceremony outside, at the football field with family members in their vehicles, parked around the track. Following the ceremony, the Bruce Fire Department facilitated a fireworks display for the graduates and then led the graduates and their families on a parade through the village of Bruce.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said the school would be looking at capacity requirements but the ceremony could likely be returning to the gym. Tickets may need to be provided to family members and the band and choir could possibly be pre-recorded depending on how things proceed this spring.
Leaf encouraged a joint decision with the school, parents and students and added that students did enjoy the outside ceremony.
Sturzl said that while weather is always a concern, an alternative plan to be indoors could be a backup plan.
Also discussed was the referendum that will be on the April 6 ballots. With past referendums Bruce School has accomplished a lot maintenance updates to the building, buses and other equipment.
The last referendum allowed the school to install a water filtration system that has greatly helped over the last month when the Village of Bruce’s water tested high in manganese and required notices to be posted.
Bruce school board members approved the extension of the Families First Coronavirus Act benefits for faculty and staff through the end of the year, pending new legislation. During the December school board meeting, these benefits were originally extended to the January meeting. Statewide, approximately 80 percent of schools have extended these benefits to their faculty and staff.
Bruce school board members approved an increase in credits for high school students participating in the College Now Program. Students may now earn up to 21 credits, a three-credit increase.
Through this programs students are eligible to complete college credits and earn certificates. High School Principal Laurie Leaf called both the program and the credit increase a huge benefit to Bruce students.
The additional credits would cost the school approximately $400.
The next Bruce School board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, February 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.