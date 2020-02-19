Two fire departments worked in subzero temperatures Wednesday morning at a fire call at a home in the town of Richland near Ingram.
A fire was reported at 8:23 a.m., Feb. 19, in the N6200 block of Tilmars Road. The caller reported the fire was small, but 10 minutes later arriving firefighters reported smoke was billowing out of a second story window.
The Hawkins Fire Department responded, requesting tanker and manpower from the Ladysmith Fire Department.
The fire appeared to be under control within an hour of the initial call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.