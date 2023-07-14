King of Mardi Gras 2023

Jon Kaiser of Ladysmith was named King of Mardi Gras this week.

The Northland Mardi Gras returns for another great season next week with events scheduled Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23. Most activities will take place in Memorial Park, downtown Ladysmith and multiple other locations around the city.

There will be live music, concessions, amusement rides and family fun each day of the event sponsored by the Northland Community Club. The Venetian Night Parade with fireworks will take place two nights, Friday and Saturday. The Street Parade will take place on Sunday afternoon. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.