The Northland Mardi Gras returns for another great season next week with events scheduled Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23. Most activities will take place in Memorial Park, downtown Ladysmith and multiple other locations around the city.
There will be live music, concessions, amusement rides and family fun each day of the event sponsored by the Northland Community Club. The Venetian Night Parade with fireworks will take place two nights, Friday and Saturday. The Street Parade will take place on Sunday afternoon.
The grand marshals of this year’s parades are Ladysmith area residents Dennis and Cheryl Wiemer.
The Royal Pageant Coronation Ceremony kicks off the event this Sunday, July 16.
The Mardi Gras grounds in Memorial Park in Ladysmith open with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 20. The day also includes the Tri-County Little League Majors All Star Game, family entertainment, amusement rides, concessions and live music by the bands, 8 Seconds and Midnight Mayhem.
Events on Friday, July 21, include the Rusk County Historical Society grounds, bingo, magic show, family entertainment, amusement rides, concessions nand the Rusk County Fair Truck and Tractor Pull. Live music includes performances by The Dam Lincolns and Chris Kroeze. The night is capped by the Venetian Night Parade and firework show.
Events on Saturday, July 22, include the Mardi Gras Arts & Crafts Fair with farmers market, local shopping and dining from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and a car show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., both along Miner Avenue in downtown Ladysmith. Other events of the day include an open golf tournament, firefighter pancake feed, 5K Walk/Run, 3-on-3 basketball, citizen water fights, horseshoes tournament, co-ed volleyball, historical society museum, cornhole team tournament, bingo and a caricature artist. There will be plenty of family entertainment, amusement rides and concessions. Live entertainment includes Joe’s Music, Best in Class, Oakwood, Anxiety and Shallow Side. The night is capped by the Venetian Night Parade and firework show.
Events on Sunday, July 23, include the Kiddie Parade and Street Parade, both downtown on Miner Avenue, historical society museum, balloon animal twisting, bingo and Queen’s Court. Live music includes performances by Jennifer Reisch and Ember.
