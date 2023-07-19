Ladysmith library

Rusk County Community Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $20,000 grant that will help the library cultivate a calming corner in the children’s section, complete with a loft and sensory toys. As part of the grant, RCCL staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work. Staff will then host a community conversation with residents about sensory items that they would like to see in the library and use the grant funds to purchase a loft for children’s play, complete with a plethora of sensory items for children who might otherwise get overstimulated in a library environment.

