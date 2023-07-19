Rusk County Community Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.
The competitive award comes with a $20,000 grant that will help the library cultivate a calming corner in the children’s section, complete with a loft and sensory toys. As part of the grant, RCCL staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work. Staff will then host a community conversation with residents about sensory items that they would like to see in the library and use the grant funds to purchase a loft for children’s play, complete with a plethora of sensory items for children who might otherwise get overstimulated in a library environment.
Many local parents have commented on the need for a space in the library for all children, including those children who have sensory needs.
“As RCCL is committed to providing a safe space for everyone in the community, this grant has been pursued in order to continue to provide accessibility to all who wish to enter the our doors, said Rusk County Community Library Director Christinna Swearingen.
The community conversation will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 18, during the library’s summer reading program party. It will include lunch and an opportunity to win gas cards for interested parties.
“The library encourages families to join this relevant conversation and make your voice heard,” Swearingen said.
Online and paper surveys will also be available for those who are unable to join the in-person community conversation. Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
