Ladysmith officials at the December common council meeting listed many goals they would like to see accomplished in 2022 that will better position the city to be successful 5 to 10 years down the road.
The list included everything from housing and streets to broadband to recreational fish stocking.
Ald. John Pohlman III cited building more housing. He called for new development, saying if population starts increasing the city also will grow.
“That is an immediate need,” Pohlman said. “You might get more business in and things might keep going.”
The city’s existing housing stock is older and younger families are looking for smaller homes.
“Even people close to retirement don’t want a 2-story house. They want single story living,” Pohlman said. “I don’t think there is much for sale right now. There isn’t much for rent. Everything is full.”
Ald. Al Hraban called for continued road work.
“Keep doing the roadwork,” Hraban said.
Ald. Bill Morgan backed the personnel committee keeping up with policy updates and job descriptions.
“When these positions open up we can maybe have the people we want in there,” Morgan said.
Ald. Mark Platteter cited the former elementary school, and the city’s vision for housing development on that propert along Lindoo Avenue.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner backed rebuilding industrial park roads.
“I don’t see how you are going to entice any new manufacturing company to come to town when they have to drive on the roads out there with the condition they are in,” Gorsegner said.
City Attorney Allen Kenyon cited broadband. He added people are moving here and working from home, and good Internet access makes this possible.
“Broadband is something that is immediate. It is doable. It isn’t terribly expensive, and the [state] legislature is talking about it all the time,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon followed up with a second goal of housing.
“Housing has been so cheap here for so long,” Kenyon said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds questioned housing, saying how can the city incentivize and subsidize new residential development without “fixing up” existing properties.
“How do we subsidize any type of new construction when people who have been paying taxes for years and years can’t afford to fix their own houses up,” Reynolds said.
Kenyon said city-owned lots can be made available at a “ridiculously low price” to spur development. He added funding can be made available at no interest or payments for the lifetime of an owner to fix up existing housing. He added the city can encourage property owners to take advantage of federal, state and local programs that subsidize down-payments or repairs after purchase.
“The follow-up question is, how can we get people to sign up for a block grant loan or sign up for an FHA subsidy,” Kenyon said.
There was agreement people are not taking advantage of existing financial programs, for whatever reason. Some programs don’t require any repayment until the borrower dies or sells a property, city officials said at the meeting.
Municipal Court Judge Terry Carter agreed with the council’s comments, but noted an important variable.
“It always comes back to money,” Carter said.
Police Chief Kevin Julien called housing, business and roadways important, but noted recreation and especially the Flambeau River running through the middle of the city.
“We have all these nice landings and docks,” Julien. “I think the city should team up with some of our non-profits like the Lions Club and the [Rusk County Wildlife Restoration Association} to start a fish stocking program.”
Julien noted few people use the river in the city, singling out the fishing opener.
“I think recreational for maybe improvements to the city,” Julien said.
City resident Ray Carlson, a former city alderman, cited local medical professionals. He noted some visit here certain days of the week or month, but don’t live here permanently.
“Now we are getting a lot of hospitals, and it seems like they would want to live here permanently rather than drive back and forth from Eau Claire to up here,” Carlson said.
Carlson also touched on connectors between city trails.
“They go for a certain length and that’s it. I am talking about the ones around the lake,” Carlson said. “We don’t have them connected at all. People have to park somewhere and then walk a little bit.”
Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker called on officials to improve city recreational amenities and related offerings like parks, trails, mine site, snowmobiles, UTVs, ATVs and RV camping.
“We have a lot of land along the river. We have some access,” Parker said. “Just develop what you have here.”
Parker added support and encouragement for new business in the city’s downtown.
“Help them get started,” Parker said.
City Clerk Shari Kavanagh agreed with recreational and camping, citing a Hayward campground with no water access is constantly packed each summer.
“We have a river,” Kavanagh said. “It seems like we have everything they have up there as far as outdoors and recreational.”
Kavanagh also expressed optimism about the new hospital being built on Port Arthur Road and the impact it could have on the city.
“I am so hoping with that will come maybe a couple new restaurants and maybe more lodging. I am hoping that is something that will bring more interest as far as more businesses in town,” Kavanagh said.
Ald. Gerard Schueller agreed with many of the comments.
City Administrator Alan Christianson supported the comments and hoped some could come to fruition.
“Hopefully in 2022 we can make some steps toward realizing some of these,” Christianson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.