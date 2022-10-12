The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the village of Bruce is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the installation of a transmission main and a water treatment plant to reduce manganese levels in the village of Bruce. An environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
This project is in response to the detection of high manganese levels, which required follow up action.
“The village has completed two pilot projects with financial assistance from USDA Rural Development to try to correct the manganese problem, which have directed the design of the water treatment plant,” said Village Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Hayes.
The water treatment plant would be added to the existing wellhouse/village shop on River Avenue. Modifications to the building will be needed for the water treatment system. A transmission main between Well 1 and Well 3 will be installed under River Avenue to bring the water to the wellhouse to be treated. The original water distribution main, which is thought to be over 80 years old, will also be replaced and new valves added.
The village also intends to replace the sanitary sewer main and services under River Avenue during construction and replace two manholes. This will reduce the amount of infiltration into the wastewater treatment system, which is clean groundwater that gets into the piping but then flows into the wastewater treatment facility to be treated.
The portion of River Avenue that is disturbed by the construction will be replaced including asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk. The estimated cost of the project is $1.8 million. The village has applied for and received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The village is also eligible to receive approximately $379,000 in principal forgiveness from the DNR.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Monday, Oct. 17 to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707. Comments also may be provided to Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238.
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.
The project is scheduled to go out for bids early spring of 2023 and to be built summer of 2023,” according to Village President Shane Trott.
“The completion date is not set yet, but I would believe a realistic date would be fall of 2023,” Trott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.