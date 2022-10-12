The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the village of Bruce is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the installation of a transmission main and a water treatment plant to reduce manganese levels in the village of Bruce. An environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

