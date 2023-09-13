Road construction

Reconstruction of W. Fifth Street N between North and Flambeau avenues in 2023.

A proposal to hold an advisory referendum to increase taxes in Ladysmith for the purpose of street and utility repair and improvements each fiscal year reappeared on the political landscape at the city council’s Aug. 28 meeting.

The proposed measure was reintroduced by Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., who also presented the proposal to the city council after his election to the council in April 2022. He said much of city funding is earmarked for specific purposes and cannot be liberally spread around for other unauthorized uses. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.