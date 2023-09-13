A proposal to hold an advisory referendum to increase taxes in Ladysmith for the purpose of street and utility repair and improvements each fiscal year reappeared on the political landscape at the city council’s Aug. 28 meeting.
The proposed measure was reintroduced by Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., who also presented the proposal to the city council after his election to the council in April 2022. He said much of city funding is earmarked for specific purposes and cannot be liberally spread around for other unauthorized uses.
The city budget is also audited each year to check that funds are used as designated. This limits funding available for street improvements and necessitates alternative ways of generating revenue, according to Christianson.
“If we need better streets, we may need to pay for them,” Christianson said.
Christianson listed three options.
“One option is to keep limping along as we have, rebuilding streets when we can secure state grant or low interest loan assistance,” Christianson said.
Some of this assistance is primarily to keep up the underground utilities and only allows for replacement of the street surface damaged in the process, according to Christianson. He believes this results in delaying work on streets that don’t need underground work regardless of surface conditions, noting this impact is visible on heavy traveled routes like W. Fifth Street N. and Lindoo Avenue E.
“A second option is to cut other services and make funds saved by doing so available for street work,” Christianson said.
The services some want to cut are the services others want to save or expand, according to Christianson. He believes it would be very unlikely that deep cuts could be made in any area in view of long-standing needs and support to make a dent in street work needs.
“If local taxpayers and non-taxpayers are as serious as they say about the need for road improvements, now might be the time to give them a direct say in the matter. So, the third option is to slate a referendum for the next general election to ask public approval to raise taxes by a specific amount solely for road reconstruction,” Christianson said.
“The real issue here is insufficient funds to keep the streets up,” Christianson said.
In 2005, the state established county and municipal levy limits. These limits provide the maximum amount a town, village, city and county may implement as a property tax levy on parcels within their boundaries. Towns, villages, cities and counties use the levy limit worksheet to determine the maximum allowable property tax levy they can implement without potentially receiving a penalty under state law.
The penalty is a loss of shared revenue. This is a dollar-for-dollar penalty. If a municipality exceeds its levy limit by $1,000, its state shared revenue payment is reduced by $1,000. If the penalty amount is greater than the state shared revenue payment amount for that year, the remaining penalty amount is deducted from subsequent state shared revenue payments until the penalty is paid in full.
Under state law, all counties, cities, villages or towns with a population over 3,000 may exceed their levy limit after adopting a resolution to exceed the levy limit, which is then approved in a referendum.
Christianson spoke about the need for an “advisory referendum” at an amount of $500,000 “each year going into the future for the sole purpose of street reconstruction.”
“If voters approve the referendum a specific amount of work can be done. If voters don’t approve, conditions will almost certainly remain much as they are, or worsen. I believe the city may currently be losing ground as winter weather continues to degrade our 34-plus miles of streets,” Christianson said.
The term referendum typically refers to any election in which the people vote to approve or reject a specific proposal. There are three main types of referendums — advisory, binding, and petition. In an advisory referendum, a legislative body places a proposed measure on the ballot to gauge the opinion of the electorate. The results of an advisory referendum are not binding, and governing bodies are not required to act in accordance with the majority opinion. By contrast, in a binding referendum, constitutional or statutory provisions mandate that certain proposed measures be submitted to the electorate for ratification in order to take effect. The term petition referendum has two possible meanings: it can refer to the referendum election that completes the ballot initiative process, or it can refer alternatively to the process by which citizens can force a referendum election on whether or not a law already passed by a legislative body will remain in effect.
In Wisconsin, a referendum can be placed on the ballot through a number of means. Most commonly, a referendum election is triggered by the direct or indirect actions of a governing body or through circulation of a petition by a voter (direct legislation) in a city or village.
Sometimes an advisory referendum is followed by a binding referendum, which may be the same as or be a revised version of the former.
The Ladysmith School District recently held referenda on district operating costs to exceed revenue limits and capital expenditures to repair and upgrade school properties. The District set it up to replace retiring debt with comparable new debt so taxpayers would not feel additional taxes.
The city has done the same in the past and needs to use the same approach again, according to Christianson. He added the city has some debt coming off the books soon, so now is the time to consider a referendum.
“It will be wise for the city to have its financial consultant take a preliminary look at how replacement debt payments could best be structured going forward,” Christianson said.
District 5 Ald. Steve Weiss suggested the city is not receiving the level of state and federal funding it should. He described city streets “uniquely bad” compared to where he drives in other areas of the state.
“Five hundred thousand dollars a year with our budget is a lot of money to get things fixed. It seems maybe as a rural area, maybe we are not getting our fair share,” Weiss said.
The difficult question is how much money to ask for in a referendum, according to Christianson.
The city has 34.45 miles of street. Assuming each mile has an expected useful life of 34.45 years, that would suggest annual street work should cover about one mile or about 12 typical blocks. Redoing the surface of W. Fifth Street N. is projected to cost more than $760,000 for its 8-block length. That is $95,000 per block. To redo one mile per year would then be expected to cost $1.14 million based on $95,000 per block over 12 blocks.
A $1.14 million increase in the current city tax levy of $1.458 million for just city purposes would represent a 78% increase. Christianson compared this to a “train wreck” “that ain’t gonna happen.”
“Maybe, to start somewhere, the city could see its way to do one quarter of that, or $380,000?” Christianson said.
No action was taken, but Christianson hoped the measure would be on an upcoming agenda for council consideration.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved mayoral appointments to the city’s new Historic Preservation Commission including John Hoover as council representative and members Sue Moore, Greg Wagner, Thomas Heavey and Jennifer Pearson.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of up to $195,956 in sewer and water system revenue bonds. The interest rate is 1.287 percent.
— Approved a resolution designating public depository and authorizing of county, city, village, town or school district funds.
— Unanimously approved an ordinance amending conditional uses in R-1 single-family residential zoning districts to add non-conforming fences. Fences that do not meet code requirements become a conditional use that can be approved by the city planning commission, adding the ability for much more flexibility in the existing rules as it allows anyone that wants to build something that doesn’t meet existing requirements to come in and state their case.
— Heard a request for the Property Committee to consider establishing closing times for public spaces that are not parks. Parks close at 11 p.m., but the city oversees other green spaces that are not designated specifically as parks with no attached regulations addressing people sleeping under tables and benches.
— Noted brush collection was underway.
— Noted work is underway on the new water main at the Wis. 27 bridge across the Flambeau River to Doughty Road.
— Noted street reconstruction is also progressing at W. Fifth Street N between North and Flambeau avenues.
