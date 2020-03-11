Talented young authors and illustrators were paired with attentive little listeners recently as students from two area schools gathered to share a few good books.
Eighth grade students in teacher Jenny Kempen’s Literacy Class at Ladysmith Middle & High School delighted first graders at Ladysmith Elementary School last Friday as they read children books they personally wrote and illustrated for the youngsters. The event occurred during Dr. Seuss Week and was made possible by a grant from the Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund.
From beginning to end, eighth-graders transformed bound blank pages into beautifully rendered stories. After weeks of work, they finally shared their tall tales, colorful creations and artistic expressions with the first grades.
The authors and illustrators met their reading audience. They read books aloud. They pointed to the pictures. There were valuable lessons for everyone involved.
The project began with 18 first-graders providing topics of interest. The eighth graders then chose a student for whom to make a personalized book. All writing, editing and illustrating was done by the eighth graders who then traveled to LES to read the books to the first grade classes of teachers Jody Schott, Kim Hulle and Arrin Richter.
At the conclusion of the reading session, the books were given to the individual students for whom they were created.
The “Creating First Grade Books” project was the perfect compliment for the School District of Ladysmith’s new reading program known as ARC. Its carefully structured learning process ensures students are ready to meet the demands of college and career through extensive reading, multiple extended writing projects and daily practice, discussing both ideas and texts with peers. By the time they graduate (2031), current first graders will hopefully be avid readers and highly competent writers themselves.
Kempen credited her literacy class students for making the project a success. She praised their effort in creating stories that imparted a moral lesson and willingness to share their work with others. From start to finish, it took six weeks.
“They put so much effort into it because they knew they would be sharing it with someone else. That is one of the reasons why I wanted it to be good quality work, and they did such a beautiful job,” Kempen said. “There are so many reasons why I like this project.”
The books were tailor made to each individual with first grade teachers asking students what they would like to read stories about.
“They got to choose the topic but then the story was made personal,” Kempen said. “The first-graders really feel like this is a book about what they wanted.”
All the stories had a lesson to tell. There were titles like Coree the Corgi Builds a Home, The Unicorn Who Colored the World, Billy and the Feisty Foxes and Wyatt the Dump Truck.
The books were created in parts through the process of rough draft, final draft, design work and cover art. The goal was for each book to impart some form of lesson, either moral or learning.
“There had to be something students would learn as they read the book,” Kempen said.
First grade teacher Jody Schott said the next step will be for her students to develop books of their own. They are doing research right now.
Schott called it an excellent project, noting her first-graders are now studying wild and endangered animals.
“My students are seeing authors and illustrators, and they are going to be writing their own wild and endangered animal book,” Schott said.
“This is great for them right know to know they are going to make their own books,” Schott said. “Now they know how to make a book, and this is a great peer interaction.”
First grade student Zava Mikunda called the literature project “cool.” She thinks the bookmaking process takes a lot of work. “You have to do a lot of writing and drawing, but if you try hard you can get it done,” she said.
The book made by eighth grade student Abigail Baker described the theme of how it is OK to be different. “You can really inspire others through writing a book,” she said.
The project came at the perfect time, according to first grade teacher Kim Hulle. She hopes younger students take from this activity the knowledge of what a finished book looks like as they now start an 8-week unit culminating in a book of their own. Over the next 2 months first-graders will choose an animal, do research and write a non-fiction book.
“They get to see a finished product as they begin making a book of their own,” Hulle said.
First-grader Isabella Filtz called it a cool project because she learned a lot about animals. She liked reading with the middle school students.
“I could read to her and she could read to me,” Filtz said.
Her next project will be composing a book on big cats. After seeing the books made by the older students, she is excited to get started.
“We got to learn a lot about animals and read a lot of facts to write down,” Filtz said. “And cats are cute, and I have one.”
Richter considers the joint project between the higher and lower grades a great modeling lesson for her class.
“They are going to become their own authors and illustrators by publishing their own book,” Richter said. “I am hoping they see the work that goes into a book and the research they have to do and how all their thoughts get put together to create a great story in the end.”
“It is awesome, and I love to see the middle and high school kids come down here,” Richter said. “When I was in high school it seemed like we were always down here volunteering and having the kids in the classroom. It is really nice to see them in here and talking with each other.
Eighth-grader Hayden Stoneberg gained appreciation for learning the work done by authors and illustrators in crafting a book from beginning to end.
“The finished project itself was pretty amazing and then reading with an audience was pretty amazing,” Stoneberg said.
His book was entitled, Penny the Singing Panda. The young girl he was writing the book for liked to sing, and Stoneberg wanted to find a way to tell the lesson of how becoming famous is hard and one should never forget their friends.
First-grader Lena Jochimsen liked the books, saying they had colorful and interesting characters. It was a great bonding experience between the grade levels.
“I liked the pictures and it was fun reading with the older kids,” Jochimsen said.
The children’s book project was made possible through a grant from the Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund. LEEF is a perpetual fund designed to promote, support and enrich quality educational opportunities for Ladysmith School District students in the areas of fine arts, English/language arts, social studies, history, foreign language, math and science.
“It is all about the experience of them writing a book of their own,” LEEF Chairman Karen Ek said.
LEEF bought the bound blank books and funded bus transportation between the schools. The rest of the project was left in the very capable hands of the teachers and the students.
It has been several months since Kempen has led a similar book-making endeavor. In the past, the books were made of laminated paper.
There are many great artists in Kempen’s class. When she assigns a project, she is pleased to see so many take their work to the next level and turn in extremely polished final products.
“This class is so artistic,” Kempen said. “There are many great artists, and I wanted to take advantage of that.”
Kempen had a feeling it would go well, speaking as older and younger students grabbed books, found a classroom nook where they could read and made new friends for the afternoon.
“Now we will get to work on our next project,” she said.
