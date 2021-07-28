Outdoor enthusiasts can now find a welcome wayside along the Flambeau River in memory of a longtime local paddler and tuber.
Donna Marie Wishowski died last August, but her legacy lives on at the site of a new bench and tree placed in her honor along the scenic waterway’s shoreline at Memorial Park in Ladysmith. She was first diagnosed with cancer, over 17 years earlier, declaring, “Cancer will not steal one day from me.”
She lived life to its fullest and embraced each day as a gift despite several battles with the deadly disease over the years.
The concept for the wayside was Jeff Miller, a friend of Wishowski who lives in Minnesota.
Wishowski was again facing a cancer diagnosis about the time Miller also was diagnosed.
Miller’s sister, Joann Freeman, of Ladysmith, noted Wishowski’s positive attitude and strong love for the Lord. She helped bring Miller and Wishowski together.
Facing a common cancer diagnosis, the pair forged an enduring friendship.
“She was able to encourage him. They built a friendship and met a couple of times,” Freeman said.
Miller’s cancer now has been in remission for about five years, and he has not forgotten about Wishowski. They would talk on the phone and encourage each other.
“I really enjoyed Donna’s company for she had a wonderful sense of humor and truly believed that laughter was one of the best forms of medicine,” Miller said. “Donna was very passionate about her community and loved serving people.”
One of Wishowski’s favorite pastimes was kayaking the Flambeau River.
“When Donna passed away I thought what better way to memorialize her than to dedicate a bench overlooking the spot where Donna enjoyed so many hours kayaking with others. When you see or sit on this bench, I hope you all remember Donna and the many fond memories you each hold in your heart of her.
Wishowski’s friends know their longtime companion may have passed on, but they are confident she continues to look down on them from Heaven.
Wishowski was always there to assist individuals coping with cancer. She offered them binders to help with organizing medical information. She visited others. She offered helpful words of encouragement.
“Even toward the end, as sick as she was, she would still go visit people,” said Wishowski’s daughter, Bobbi Graffunder, of Eau Claire.
Organizers received permission from city of Ladysmith officials and raised donations to make the concept of a wayside a reality. The labor, like most of the project, also was donated.
Dale Stoll installed the concrete slab. Bob Riegel built the bench. Jake and Mandy Theilig of North Country Trophies designed the plaque.
Organizers gathered recently at the site to award two $500 Donna Wishowski Memorial Scholarships in her honor. Any local high school senior could apply. The application asked students to answer the essay question: “What does the saying, ‘Let the day unfold before you’ mean to you.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen by Power House Executive Director Lanita Stutzman and Wishowski’s daughter, Bobbi Graffunder.
Recipients are Sade Parker and Brittney Wiles.
Parker will be studying video game design developing at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Wiles, will be studying pre-medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
“Our family is so thankful for all the support the community has given us. We want to honor all the ways they have supported us and my mom. Even after her passing they continue to honor her memory,” Graffunder said.
Through the years, Wishowski was very involved in the community. She volunteered in scouts, school, church and youth baseball. Perhaps her greatest legacy was the formation of the Hawkins Library.
In 1979, Donna was hired as director of Rusk County Kinship. For more than 30 years, she led the expansion and outreach of this mentor-based youth program.
In 2007, Donna began working for Indianhead Community Action Agency. She planned and directed Connections thrift stores and food pantries in six counties as well as developed and coordinated various community outreach programs. After Donna retired in 2013, she continued to serve her community through Ameri-Corps, KAMO, the international student program, First Church of Christ, Mardi Gras, Youth Fair, Power House, Living Nativity and National Day of Prayer, among many others.
Wishowski also enjoyed being outdoors, especially gardening, hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking and tubing.
Those whose life was touched by Wishowski will remember her smile and her love for people. She faced life’s joys and pains filled with hope and peace. Through it all, she trusted God loved her and would steer her all the way Home.
Freeman considers it a blessing to be involved in getting a bench put in at Memorial Park in Wishowski’s honor.
“Donna did so much for the Ladysmith community,” Freeman said. “It is perfect having it close to the Flambeau River as she loved being on the water whether it was tubing, kayaking or canoeing.”
The bench and tree are “really special,” according to Freeman.
“I wanted something to be done, and then my brother came up with the idea,” Freeman said.
Graffunder called the shoreline “such a perfect location” for a tribute to Wishowski.
“Obviously the river, and especially that it is right across from the Ladysmith overlook mural,” Graffunder said.
The bench was installed this summer. It includes a plaque that reads, “In loving memory of Donna Wishowski.” The inscription continues, quoting Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit him, and he will make your paths straight.”
