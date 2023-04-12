Solemn service

A hearse carrying one of two Barron County law enforcement officers arrives at Rausch-Steel Funeral Home in Barron on Thursday afternoon.

A traffic stop that burst into shootout Saturday, April 8, has left the community grieving the deaths of two young police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department as the officers killed during a traffic stop on the outskirts of Cameron.

