A traffic stop that burst into shootout Saturday, April 8, has left the community grieving the deaths of two young police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department as the officers killed during a traffic stop on the outskirts of Cameron.
The officers were allegedly shot and killed by Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, who also died.
The officers were conducting the traffic stop on Hwy. SS just south of Hwy. 8 based on a warrant and to check on the welfare of the driver, following notification of concerning behavior, according to the DOJ.
Perry’s warrant pertained to divorce proceedings that he was contesting. Past criminal court cases indicate that Perry harbored malice toward police, but he was never charged or convicted of anything more than misdemeanor offenses.
During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged, according to the DOJ.
The two officers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry later died after being airlifted to a hospital.
Local and state police officials have said little about what led up to the traffic stop and what occurred during the stop.
According to Barron County Dispatch records, Breidenbach reported at 3:37 p.m. that she was behind a subject, known to her to be Perry, driving northbound on Hwy. SS, with one car between them. She reported Scheel would be assisting her with a traffic stop.
A Barron County sheriff’s deputy was also nearby, in the area of Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 53 at the time of the traffic stop.
At 3:38 p.m. the officers reported the subject had a gun, and seconds later Scheel stated “shots fired” and “officer down.”
At 3:39 p.m. the Barron County officer advised that the suspect was set up with a rifle and that both officers were down.
At 3:40 p.m. the Barron County officer advised that they were going to get traffic out of the area. They also reported that they could not see the shooter.
A minute later the county officer advised three people were down.
One passerby, who wished to remain anonymous, told the News-Shield that they drove southbound past the scene of the traffic stop on Hwy. SS shortly after shots were fired. They stated, “My initial thought was they were holding a drill. That happens, but I was confused why a drill was taking place on a busy highway with no signs posted. Then we saw more and realized what was going on.”
They continued, “We made it out, but there were many cars attempting to go northbound. We stopped them all and told them it was an active shooting and they had to turn around.”
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the loss of two police officers in one day is weighing heavy on the local law enforcement community.
“We’ve had tragic events here in Barron County—nothing like this,” said Fitzgerald.
Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen and Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis also spoke during the press conference.
“In addition to changing the lives of their families and friends forever, this event has touched me, my department, local law enforcement, and law enforcement around the world. It has also made a direct impact on our community,” said Steffen.
“I also want to ask the public to give my department time to grieve and to have time with their families,” said Ambrozaitis. “The Chetek Department will be back and we will pull through this and we will be Emily-strong.”
Chetek Police Department’s therapy K9 Grizz was with Breidenbach at the time of the traffic stop. Passersby reported seeing Grizz running down the road. But he was not injured and was picked up by another Chetek officer.
Fitzgerald said that Barron County deputies and officers from other departments are currently covering for Cameron and Chetek officers to give them time to grieve.
The police chiefs and the sheriff, who were visibly emotional as they spoke, thanked the public for a great outpouring of support.
“From the blue ribbons, the blue lights, flowers and hugs, we needed it,” said Fitzgerald.
Breidenbach has served in the Chetek department since 2019. Scheel was in his first year on the force in Cameron.
Officers are also serving to watch over their fallen colleagues at the Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Dozens of officers joined an escort for the officers as their bodies were transported to and from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer in Ramsey, Minnesota, for autopsy reports.
“An officer has never left their side since the time of the event and never will until they are buried in the cemetery,” said Fitzgerald.
A fund to help Breidenbach’s family has been established at Sterling Bank. A similar fund for Scheel has been set up at the Community Bank of Cameron.
An investigation of the incident by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is ongoing. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said his office will produce a report after the DOJ investigation is complete. He said it would be done in an “expedited manner,” likely within 30 to 45 days.
A community vigil is planned Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Mosaic Technologies in Cameron.
Funeral arrangements for both officers are planned at Cameron High School on Saturday, April 15. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are at 1 p.m., with police honors to follow outside the high school.
Fitzgerald said each officer’s community involvement is central to their legacy.
“There’s some great pictures of the officers out there,” he said. “That’s how they should be remembered. From Emily dancing in the football stands to Hunter at National Night Out with kids playing in the squad. That is why we do what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.