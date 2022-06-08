The Bruce School District will be contracting with Kobussen for the school’s bus transportation in the upcoming school year.
The decision was discussed in closed session during the February school board meeting and a special February school board meeting. The discussion was revisited during the May school board meeting on May 9.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said outsourcing the transportation with Kobussen will be more expensive.
To offset the additional cost, Sturzl said the school will be able to lease out the school’s busses to Kobussen. The school will also rent the bus garage to Korbussen as well. To further offset the costs, the school will receive additional high-cost transportation aide, according to Sturzl.
Wisconsin’s high-cost pupil transportation aide is a program that provides additional funding to school districts in Wisconsin that have higher per pupil transportation costs when compared to the statewide average per pupil transportation cost, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
The State allocates $6,356,200 each year for this program.
To be eligible for this program, a school district must have a per pupil transportation cost exceeding 140 percent of the statewide average per pupil transportation cost, according to Wisconsin DPI.
Each year the Bruce School District purchases one new school bus to ensure the school’s fleet is well maintained.
“Kobussen is working with hiring our current drivers and will be able to provide drivers for our transportation needs,” said Sturzl.
The bus driver shortage has been difficult these past few years for all school districts and transportation providers, according to Sturzl. The Bruce School District has been able to provide all of our transportation needs this year.
According to the Kobussen website, the company has over 900 dedicated team members who operate and maintain a fleet of Luxury Motorcoaches, School Buses and special needs equipped Transit vehicles from 20 locations and 28 school districts.
