The governor approved a U.S. 8 culvert replacement and repair project in Rusk County. The work between Ladysmith and the east county line includes replacing 35 pipes and abandoning two more and starts next week.

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.73 million contract with prime contractor Antczak Construction, Inc. of Cameron for a culvert replacement project on U.S. 8, from Old 8 Road/East 16th Street North in Ladysmith east to the Price County line. 

