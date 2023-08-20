The governor approved a U.S. 8 culvert replacement and repair project in Rusk County. The work between Ladysmith and the east county line includes replacing 35 pipes and abandoning two more and starts next week.
To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.73 million contract with prime contractor Antczak Construction, Inc. of Cameron for a culvert replacement project on U.S. 8, from Old 8 Road/East 16th Street North in Ladysmith east to the Price County line.
Culvert work is scheduled to start Monday, Aug 21.
The existing culverts have reached the end of their service lives.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will replace 35 culvert pipes and abandon two more, repair or replace wing walls on three box culverts, replace pavement above culvert work, replace guardrail and place new pavement markings.
During construction, U.S. 8 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging and temporary traffic signals.
Construction is scheduled for completion in October.
The work is in advance of two other road work scheduled next year on U.S. 8 east from Ladysmith.
The state also has work scheduled on U.S. 8, from River Avenue in the city of Ladysmith to Prentice Street in the village of Glen Flora, all in Rusk County. The approximate 11-mile project also goes through the village of Tony and towns of Flambeau, Dewey and True.
Construction is scheduled to start in 2024. The work is expected to take four to five months to complete.
The existing pavement is deteriorating, and cracking and rutting are present. The curb ramps in Ladysmith and Tony don’t meet the Americans With Disabilities Act, or ADA standards; and there is a small section of discontinuity in the sidewalk in Tony.
The proposed project includes milling and overlaying approximately 11 miles of US 8 with asphalt; replacing or removing deteriorated guardrails; replacing deteriorated sections of curb and gutter; reconstructing curb ramps to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, where feasible; constructing a short segment of sidewalk in the village of Tony between Linden and Walnut streets to provide continuity; installing new pavement marking; placing centerline rumble strips in rural areas to maintain safe operating conditions along US 8; paving the shoulders, including an additional two feet, and adding shoulder rumble strips to minimize run-off-the-road crashes and evaluating the installation of railroad signals and gates at the County B railroad crossing in Glen Flora, which is adjacent to the US 8 project.
During construction, US 8 will remain open to traffic, but there will be single-lane closures with flagging operations directing motorists through the work zone; local and emergency access will be maintained to adjacent properties, but brief interruptions in access might occur temporarily at driveways; shoulder and parking lane closures are expected during paving work and pedestrians will be staged in the city of Ladysmith and village of Tony, where feasible.
There were 49 crashes along this 11-mile segment of US 8 from 2013-17. Seventeen of these crashes involved vehicles running off the road.
The state also has work scheduled on US 8, from Prentice Street in the village of Glen Flora to the Rusk/Price county line. The approximate 11-mile project also goes through the villages of Ingram and Hawkins and towns of True, Richland and Hawkins.
This construction also is scheduled to start in 2024.
The existing pavement on US 8 is deteriorating, and extensive cracking is present. The proposed project includes removing 2.25 inches of asphalt from US 8 and replacing it with 3.25 inches of new asphalt from Prentice Street in the village of Glen Flora to German Street in the village of Hawkins and from Washington Street in the village of Hawkins to the east Rusk County line; removing the full depth of asphalt pavement and up to 2 inches of the underlying concrete pavement from German to Washington streets in the village of Hawkins, cleaning and patching that segment, replacing the curb and gutter and placing a minimum of 3.25 inches of new asphalt to match the new concrete gutter; removing curb ramps in the village of Hawkins and replacing them with Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at the crosswalks on US 8 at Main Street and at the west side of Washington Street; removing an existing parking lane that is no longer needed for the telecommunication business east of Main Street in the village of Hawkins; replacing curb and gutter where needed at rural side road intersections throughout the project limits; installing centerline rumble strips in rural areas to enhance safety; and adding shoulder gravel to match the resurfaced elevation of US 8 and at gravel side road intersections.
Temporary limited easements will be required for replacing curb ramps and short segments of sidewalk in the village of Hawkins.
US 8 will remain open to traffic, but the highway will be reduced to one lane directed by flagging operations during milling and paving operations. Temporary driveway closures will be necessary during curb and gutter replacement in the village of Hawkins. Property owners will be contacted in advance before a driveway is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.