Flambeau School Board members discussed making changes to the policy for public comments during school board meetings during the June 15 meeting.
The policy being considered would restrict public comment to only the items on the agenda and limit speakers to three minutes instead of five minutes.
School board member Luke Fischer believes bigger things should be changed before addressing making changes to this policy. He said it would be restricting those wishing to speak.
School board member Joel Taylor said that most schools do limit to what is spoken during public comments to what is on the agenda. “It could be important, but it’s not on the agenda,” said Taylor. His goal was to help the public to understand where those concerns and communication should be directed, to the district administrator or board members.
School board member Laura Dutter-Nelson said a year previous she had been told previously she could only speak to items on the agenda, but said she was bothered to find out that wasn’t the case.
“Some people don’t feel comfortable going to the district administrator,” said Dutter-Nelson. She also feels that writing a letter to a school board member could mean being silenced because phone calls and emails are not always returned.
“You can’t make the public jump through hoops, we’re supposed to support them to help us,” said Dutter-Nelson.
School board member Sara Taylor requested the discussion go to a policy meeting to review changes.
Co-athletic Director Todd Roehl asked administrators and board members to be able to begin making a list of some grounds and athletic projects that need to be completed and improved on.
He recognized some projects need to be taken one at a time, prioritizing the projects will help tackling the projects. Some of the identified projects include changing the locks on the football booth, locks on a shed, drainage issues and updates to baseball and softball fields and others.
In public comments, Justice Groothousen commented on ball field conditions at the school. He said some of the fields have been overtaken by grass. He requested a plan of one or two things that will help to address some of the projects that are needed.
Taylor said everyone can agree work needs to be done. She requested a prioritized plan to look at so that work can begin.
School board members Joel Taylor and Fischer also requested a prioritized plan.
School Administrator Erica Schley said there is room in the maintenance budget and would like to have a conversation about what projects need to be completed. Roehl believes some of the projects could be completed at a low cost.
Schley requested a prioritized plan and that she would come to the July school board meeting with a preliminary budget for the board to approve so projects can begin to be worked on.
In other news, school board members discussed sending out a quarterly newsletter from the board.
The next Flambeau School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 20.
(1) comment
Luke Fischer is quoted in this story as being a school board member. He was not at the meeting and is not currently a school board member.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.