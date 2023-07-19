10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A 2013 sewer rate study draft document presented to Ladysmith aldermen at the city’s All Committees meeting Monday proposed a 17.3 percent hike in annual revenues generated by current rates.
The Northland Mardi Gras will take place Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21, organized by the Ladysmith Jaycees
The Weyerhaeuser Village Board got its first look last Wednesday at where boundary lines might be drawn for a proposed new Tax Incremental District. A TID will allow the village to use taxes collected on new valuation from a planned $20 million frac sand processing and shipping facility to be diverted and used to develop infrastructure that supports the new development.
A motion to modify bond by defense lawyer was denied at a July 8 hearing for Brett S. Cox, 26, Rusk County Jail, who is charged with arson of a building without owners consent and first degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies, in connection with a March 7 fire in downtown Ladysmith.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Carissa Floberg, daughter of Dewey and Rose Floberg of Ladysmith, was crowned 2003 Northland Mardi Gras Queen. Tiffany Veness was 1st Princess and Ashleigh Brown was 2nd Princess. Nicole Reisner was Miss Congeniality.
The final design plan for the Ladysmith emergency center building was to be ready by July 21 and the project was to be put out for bids July 28. The building was to house the Ladysmith Fire Dept. and Rusk County Ambulance.
A new library was under construction in the Village of Hawkins. It was located on the site of the former Hotel Loren.
Tom and Tina Bell were grand marshals for the 2003 Northland Mardi Gras parade.
The Village of Bruce was to buy 26 acres of land east of the village from the Canadian Pacific Railroad for $10,000. The land would provide DairiConcepts with land for flood control.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Susan Becker was selected as 1993 Northland Mardi Gras Queen Her sister Angie was Mardi Gras Queen in 1990. Angela Galetka of Glen Flora was 1st Princess, Veronique Strop of Ladysmith was 2nd Princess and Jessica Lichty of Ladysmith was Miss Congeniality.
Construction on the new Brooklyn Bridge wasn’t expected to hamper Mardi Gras activities. Motorists would not be able to turn onto or exit River Avenue, however.
Roger Albus, who was a member of the original Junior Chamber of Commerce that ran the Mardi Gras in the 1940s and 1950s, was grand marshal of this year’s Mardi Gras.
Jami Stoneberg was Little Miss Mardi Gras and Shane Simko was Little Master Mardi Gras.
The Ladysmith IGA had purchased the Flambeau Pharmacy.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Lisa Rydlund, daughter of Bernie and Betty Rydlund of Ladysmith, was crowned 1983 Northland Mardi Gras Queen. Beth Cooper was 1st Princess and Michelle Wojcik was 2nd Princess. Little Miss Mardi Gras was Rebecca Bero. Little Master Mardi Gras was Michael Polak.
Ladysmith’s Brooklyn Bridge was 50 years old. It was built by the Wausau Iron Works under an emergency federal aid project during the height of the Depression. The county’s share of the $110,000 project was $15,000.
The King and his Court gave a memorable fast-pitch softball exhibition at the Ladysmith softball field.
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School District approved a 1983-84 tax levy of $1,850,000.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Everything was ready for the 1973 Northland Mardi Gras being sponsored by the Flambeau Jaycees and Ladysmith Lions Club. Among the judges for the Mardi Gras queen contest was John Digman, WEAU weatherman.
The proposed levy for the Ladysmith-Hawkins School District was $884,000. The overall budget was $2.13 million.
The Ladysmith and Exeland baseball teams lost in the NBC state tournament in Madison. Lebanon edged the Ladysmith Angels 1-0, while Coon Valley beat the Exeland Paint & Stain team 7-3.
Margarita Valdivia of Chile was ending a six-month stay with the Kempton Spooner family in Conrath.
Dutch elm disease was spreading through the big elms along Miner Avenue in Ladysmith.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Ladysmith was gearing up for Mardi Gras. Dusty Rhodes was bringing new ride this year, a $20,000 Rock-o-Plane.
Gene Bruschmid, 15, Jump River, drowned in Fireside Lake. It was the second drowning of the summer in Rusk County.
The post office was having problems with the new Zip Code, part of a program to improve efficiency. For the fourth consecutive week the “Ladysmith News” was mailed out Wednesday but not received until Saturday in homes in eastern Rusk County.
Candy Winters of Ladysmith had corn that was 5 feet high on the 4th of July.
Rusk County Register of Deeds Ferdinand Johnson died. His unexpired term was to be filled by Louise Boettcher.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Mardi Gras festivities were to begin with the queen coronation ball Friday night. State attorney general Vernon Thompson was to crown the queen. There were 20 contestants, among them: Joyce Harwood, Jean Todavchick, Janet Walters, Janice Strizik, Kayln Martin, Mary Ellen McCabe, Mary Doyle, Rosalie Baxter, Beverly Barth and Kay Goff.
The Venetian night parade was to feature 12 floats. The Ladysmith band and the Madison Boy Scout Drum and Bugle Corps were to be on large floats on the river. Nearly $3,000 worth of fireworks were to be shot off.
Sheriff Jack Blair planned to resign his office to take a position as guard at the state reformatory.
Showing at the Miner Theatre were the Bowery Boys in “Loose in London” and Clark Gable and Gene Tierny in “Never Let Me Go.”
The new Ladysmith School Board included James Buchholz, R.D. Goldsmith, Art Zuck, Leslie Orme and George Morgan.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
It was decided at the annual school meeting to reopen the Brooklyn School. Electors approved a local tax levy of $47,000, up from the previous year’s levy of $40,000.
Ella Hill, who came to Apollonia in 1889 with her husband, Emery W. Hill, died.
The government was in the process of mailing out War Ration Book 3, which was to replace books 1 and 2.
Area 4-H clubs were holding a Victory Camp at Trail’s End Youth Camp.
The Economy Food Shop in Ladysmith advertised two packages of Wheaties for 21 cents, wieners at 29 cents a pound and Swift’s cured bacon for 36 cents a pound.
There was a critical shortage of help on Rusk County farms. Ladysmith businessmen were helping out in the evenings.
Among the films coming to the Unique Theater were “Slightly Dangerous” starring Lana Turner and Robert Young, and “Gentlemen After Dark” starring Brian Donlevy.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
More than 10,000 people gathered in Ladysmith for dedication of the new Brooklyn Bridge. A dolly buggy parade was followed by one of the best street parades in recent memory. Grace Seifert was chosen as queen with Barbara Pagel and Alois Lane as attendants. U.S. Senator Ryan Duffy spoke and Ladysmith Mayor R.B. MacDonald was master of ceremonies. A water carnival followed the formal program.
Twenty members of Hope Lutheran Church drove out to the CCC camp in the Town of Murry and involved the boys in a musical program.
The Elmberg Toy Factory in Ladysmith would soon be running full blast. A crew of 15 was getting the plant ready.
The tent show of J.B. Rotnour was coming to Ladysmith for four nights. The company performed plays and vaudeville acts.
Oiling of highways in the county was under way. Some 38 rail car loads of oil were to be applied to highways 8 and 27.
The Ladysmith unit of the unemployed Workers League was asking for 67 cents an hour for relief workers.
R.J. Clark Auto Co. of Ladysmith became a dealer for Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles. It already was a Buick dealer.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Members of the Ladysmith Congregational Church approved construction of an addition at the rear of the church that would house a social room, Sunday school rooms and a gymnasium in the basement. Work was to start in the fall. The existing frame social room at the rear of the church was to be moved. The church structure was to be modernized in the second phase of construction. The church, the first in Ladysmith, was constructed in 1901.
W.A. Carroll moved his grocery store from the building at the corner of Miner Avenue and First Street to the east half of the Manning building.
O.J. Hotz had expanded his cranberry operation on his land near Hawkins. It now comprised 30 acres.
The Bruce Farmers Cooperative Creamery Co. sponsored a contest to name their butter. The winning entry was “Peerless.”
Showing at the Unique Theater were “While Justice Waits,” “Step Lively Please” and “The Gentleman from America” starring Hoot Gibson.
Mr. and Mrs. N.J. Smith of Ladysmith planned to sail July 14 to England on the Majestic to see their son, Bruce, a student at Oxford University.
Mr. Bowker of Strickland was erecting a fine resort at Bass Lake west of Weyerhaeuser.
H.A. Drake Auto Co. was to give away a Ford touring car on Ford Day, Sept. 15.
Hot lunches were to be served at the North Star School beginning in the fall.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The engineer of the westbound Soo Line extra freight train discovered a body alongside the track a half mile east of Kennan. The Catawba man, who had been drinking, was conscious, but later died. A coroner’s inquest concluded that he was struck by a passing train.
Six Milwaukee men from prominent families made a successful two-week trip down the Flambeau River, arriving in Ladysmith.
The Soo Line’s eastbound limited passenger train, No. 8, was delayed as a result of a small freight wreck at Tony. Eight cars derailed.
A new creamery started up in the former Lindoo Implement warehouse at the corner of Miner Avenue and W. Third Street.
A hobo reported to a train crew that a fellow tramp had fallen from a box car of a speeding train about two miles west of Ladysmith. The train crew telegraphed a message from Weyerhaeuser to Ladysmith. The night agent traveled in a speeder west along the tracks but found no sign of the hobo.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
W.M. Vaughn was painting the exterior and interior of his business building in Ladysmith.
A new bakery was being built next to Dr. Hudgel’s office on 4th Street (now W. Second Street) by Mr. Jung of Medford.
The Ladysmith baseball team went to Glen Flora to play a return game with “blood in their eyes,” but after 9 innings Glen Flora was the victor, 14-9.
It seemed possible that Ladysmith would have two new railroads, not one. The Omaha surveyors, who had been at work the past two weeks, reached Ladysmith. About a month previous, agents for the railroad secured options for right of way and a depot grounds in Ladysmith. The line, it was said, would cross the Flambeau River west of the Corbett Bridge on a bridge made of wood, like the existing Soo Line bridge. A Mr. Giles, representing an unnamed railroad, also was in Ladysmith and parties were advised to delay contemplated building operations along a possible right of way. (The Omaha line was not built. Mr. Giles was representing the Wisconsin Central Railway which eventually built a line from Owen through Ladysmith to Duluth.)
David Sanderson, who operated what is now known as the American Bar and Hotel for two and a half years, died. He sold the hotel in April of 1903 to Nate Hand.
A large force of men were in Weyerhaeuser building a new roundhouse for the Soo Line. The old roundhouse was being dismantled. The new structure was close to the old one. About $90,000 in improvements were being made preparatory to moving the division point from Pennington back to Weyerhaeuser.
Judge Manning received a letter from some Ingram ladies asking that he intervene to remove an 11-year-old girl from a house of ill fame near Glen Flora.
All old Civil War soldiers interested in forming a Grand Army of the Republic post in Ladysmith were invited to a meeting at the village hall.
A.F. Hein, the namesake of the Village of Tony, lost a $50 diamond ring while swimming in the Flambeau River near Jac. Speich’s boathouse. His loss was offset by winning of a gold watch in a raffle.
