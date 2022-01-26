The Ladysmith Community Development Committee met Thursday, Jan. 13, to discuss real or perceived railroad problems in the city. Part of the discussion centered on installing a new raised concrete median at another rail crossing if the city wants a Quiet Zone.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, in Wisconsin, a train engineer driver is required to blow its horn prior to any crossing for safety precautions, unless the crossing is within a Federally Approved “Quiet Zone.” A “Quiet Zone” is a designated stretch of land, at least a half mile long, where when trains enter, they are not required to blow the train horn, unless an emergency.
Outside of Quiet Zones, trains must sound the horn 15-20 seconds prior to a train’s arrival at the highway-rail grade crossing, but not more than 1/4 mile in advance of the crossing.
City officials strongly objected to the recently installed raised concrete median on Lake Avenue in a safety measure required by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Ultimately, the median was added at the state’s expense over the objection of city officials.
Committee Chairman Marty Reynolds noted train issues in the community include horns, stoppages, crew changes and ongoing safety concerns. He added these are real problems.
Police Chief Kevin Julien noted law enforcement has documented train stoppages for a period of time and had a zoom call with Canadian National officials.
Julien stated things were better after that meeting but have now returned to lengthy crossing blockages and traffic delays. He added CN also documents all crossing blockages and knows exactly how long each crossing is blocked.
Former CN Trainmaster Marty Carlson said blockage tickets issued to CN are immediately noticed by CN administration.
Julien noted the railroad is under federal jurisdiction and not local or state.
There is a l0-minute parking rule for trains outside city limits, but this law as written excludes crossings within city limits.
It was noted Ladysmith Police will look at the statutes concerning the railroad and possibly work with the sheriff’s department to issue tickets for crossing blockage.
Reynolds noted train horns are required for crossing safety unless a Quiet Zone is in place, but also noted the intrusive nature of the horns to everyone as well as extreme decimal levels.
Attorney Allen Kenyon referred to ongoing “Quiet Zone” requirements.
Quiet Zones are approved after an application process and significant funding. Typically, an upgrade to an area to install all necessary upgrades with equipment for a Quiet Zone costs roughly $250,000 per crossing. A Quiet Zone must be a minimum of one-half mile in length along the rail corridor.
The city can create Quiet Zones with proper process, and the city can encourage the railroad to improve railroad crossing surfaces. The city’s influence on railroad operations is limited and federal law, in many instances, gives railroads discretion to operate as they feel necessary. Federal law preempts local ordinances related to the length of time a railroad crossing can be blocked by a train. The city has no real influence on what time of day a train operates.
The city has its first rail crossing raised concrete median at the Lake Avenue installed last summer as part of a state resurfacing of the highway, but it needs to have another median along the north-south rail line within the city limits to meet minimum Quiet Zone requirements.
Discussion of installing another rail crossing raised concrete median included the crossing at the Wis. 27 north crossing at Tanker Road. Other possible sites to have a rail crossing raised concrete median include Miner Avenue, Fritz Avenue, College Avenue and Doughty Road.
It was stated at the committee meeting that railroads provide essential interstate commerce and CN is responsible to stockholders not the city. The city and CN need to get along and work problems out.
Safety concerns were raised as trains routinely block intersections with EMS, fire and police either unable to respond or unable to respond in a timely manner. Medical emergencies are time critical and patients need immediate medical intervention.
Carlson said he believes most of the train stoppages are for air testing. The city is a convenient and level place for train engineers to complete this work.
Reynolds noted the 1 hour meeting did not involve pointing fingers. He cited good ideas suggested by Carlson.
“We are looking at a number of possibilities. We will continue looking until we come up with a solution,” Reynolds told the city council this week.
