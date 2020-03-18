The Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith will be closed as of Thursday, March 19 to be in compliance with the Governor's Emergency Order #5.
"We will be closed until at least April 6," Library Director Hollis Helmeci said.
"This is not something we do lightly, but in the interest of all the patrons' and employees' health, we have decided we must take this unwelcome and difficult action." Helmeci said.
