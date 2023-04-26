Work has started on a $21 million construction and renovation project at Ladysmith Middle & High School, approved in a voter referendum last April.
There is quite a ways to go with only an estimated 5 percent of the work completed.
Much of the work so far has centered on asbestos abatement and new construction tied to the addition of a new second gym. Work also is underway to construct a new library media center and convert the existing library media center into middle school classrooms.
Gary Zifko, senior project manager at Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, told the board contractors took advantage of a week of warm weather. He said the unseasonably warm weather helped with the construction.
“We got a good jump on things. It has been a good week,” he said.
A west side haul road was installed, demolition is complete in the existing library and an area for a new library media center has been fully excavated. Work is continuing to excavate and relocate utilities at the new gym addition. Footings also have been poured for the new media center addition.
During the month ahead, work will start to pour concrete foundation walls at the media center addition. Concrete footings also are planned at the gym addition.
Also in the month ahead, work will start to frame and drywall classroom walls in the existing library and demolition of the exterior wall at the existing library for the new media center addition connection. Also planned is to backfill the media center excavation and pour a new slab on grade.
Partition walls are being used to separate school education and construction work activities, hoping to reduce disruptions
“The school and the students have been great dealing with our construction activities,” Zifko said.
Rains and snow have contributed to some soil saturation issues, he added, noting drainage is not a major concern at this time.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski said even with all the construction work taking place, the building doesn’t have a feel of a construction zone.
“There wasn’t dust all over,” he said.
An air scrubber is in use to help gather dust and exhaust this material to the outdoors.
Ladysmith School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the board builders have taken advantage of the nice weather, although spring so far has been a mixed bag.
“We wish we could have optimal weather every day,” Stunkel said.
Zifko told the board he is pleased with the progress made so far on the project.
