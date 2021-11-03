The number of counties in the state identified as having critically high coronavirus case activity continues to decrease.
For the two week period between Oct. 6-19 there were eight counties were ranked with the highest level of COVID-19 activity. For the two week period between Oct. 13-26 there were only four with this designation, as critically high case activity appears to be on the decline.
While the number of COVID-19 cases held relatively steady over the weekend, the positivity rate is trending upward.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported there were 1,130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to the system on Oct. 31, the last day data was available, for a 7-day average of 1,874 cases per day. DHS reported in Rusk County for this same time period the seven-day average of COVID-19 was two, a continuing decline since a mid-September peak when the seven-day average was 20.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths among confirmed cases in Rusk County. There have been 794,533 confirmed cases in the state and 8,495 deaths among confirmed cases.
The case fatality percentage for Rusk County is 1.6 percent compared with 1.1 percent statewide.
The total population in Rusk County that has completed the vaccine series is 37.1 percent compared with 55 percent statewide.
The adult population in Rusk County that has completed the vaccine series is 44.7 percent compared with 65.8 percent statewide.
Currently, the vaccine is only available to individuals age 12 and older.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization for children ages 12 through 15. Vaccine experts were set to issue a recommendation to the CDC director this week on giving the shot to 5- to 11-year-olds
