The 16th annual Fall “Honor the Fallen” fundraiser and motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, with activities planned over several days.
The event gets underway on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when all raffles will be on site and at the Drop Zone Bar and Grill, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith. Events continue through Saturday, Sept 24.
The Drop Zone is offering a fish dinner special and music on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6-9 p.m. There will be a free music performance by The Dam Lincolns. They are sponsored by Marquardt Motors of Chippewa Falls and The Drop Zone.
The Saturday, Sept. 24, events will be held in three phases, all at the Drop Zone Bar and Grill.
Phase 1 will include a breakfast by and for Women with Courage Foundation from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will include eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls and beverage with affordable prices. The ride registration will be from 8-11 a.m.
Phase 2 will include the motorcycle ride beginning at 11 a.m. and covering about 85 miles in Rusk and Sawyer counties with two scheduled stops. The ride will stop in Winter at Patti’s on Wis. 70. It will also stop in Hawkins at Thunder & Lightning and Bob’s Way to Go Bar, both on Main Street. The riders will return to Ladysmith at about 4 p.m. A donation when registering for the ride of $15 per person or $25 per couple is suggested.
Phase 3 takes place after returning to the VMA/Drop Zone. A charcoal chicken picnic dinner will be offered starting at 3:30 p.m. at affordable prices. Those will be posted for all who attend at that time. Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day, many not requiring participants to be present to win. Raffle drawings will begin about 90 minutes after the return of the riders to allow time for the meal and raffle purchases.
The VMA “$100/BIG TICKET” drawing will begin at 6 p.m. The event/raffles should wrap up by 7:30 p.m.
It will be a fun filled week with all proceeds supporting Women with Courage Foundation, Veteran Programs and the Community, according to Ladysmith Amvets Post 127 Commander John Vacho.
“So come on 2, 3, or 4 wheels and attend this event. The event will be held rain or shine,” Vacho said.
Organizers ask those who are experiencing any symptoms of illness to not attend this event. Hand sanitizer will be available on all tables. Organizers respect peoples opinion/decision to wear or not wear a mask. There will also be seating available outside under large canopies.
“At Amvets, we honor the fallen by aiding the living. Hope to see you there,” Vacho said.
You don’t need a motorcycle to participate. Come for the meal and the many raffles. A bus will follow the motorcycles for non-riders who participate.
All proceeds raised from the spring and fall rides are used to support veterans programs, memorials and the community.
