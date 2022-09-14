Honoring the fallen

Riders roll out for a past Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride & Fundraiser.

The 16th annual Fall “Honor the Fallen” fundraiser and motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, with activities planned over several days.

The event gets underway on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when all raffles will be on site and at the Drop Zone Bar and Grill, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith. Events continue  through Saturday, Sept 24.

